For Immediate Release
Sunrise Movement
Contact: Email:,press@sunrisemovement.org

Sunrise: Dems Must Be the Party of Working People, Pass the Pro Act

Today, in response to the PRO Act being reintroduced in Congress, Sunrise Movement Executive Director, Varshini Prakash, released the following statement:

“Workers run our country, and we must treat them with the dignity and respect they deserve by protecting their right to unionize. As our country moves towards a clean energy economy, green jobs must be good, union jobs, with profits going to workers, not corporate executives like Elon Musk.

“Billionaires have waged a war on unions as the growing labor movement fights back. Now, Democrats must have their back, be brave and become the party of working people by passing the PRO Act.”

Sunrise Movement has been a member of the PRO Act Steering Committee since 2021, as strong labor laws are necessary to reach the heights of the Green New Deal.

Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

Sunrise Movement
