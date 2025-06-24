'No, Mr. President—You Don't Know What You're Doing,' Says Ilhan Omar After Trump's Iran-Israel Rant

Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tuesday slammed President Donald Trump's handling of events in the Middle East in recent days, including his decision to bomb Iranian nuclear targets, after the president fumed over Israel and Iran's military exchanges earlier in the day with expletive-laden remarks directed at both nations, who he said "don't know what they fuck they're doing."

"No, Mr. President—you don't know what you're doing," said Omar in response to a video of the president's remarks to reporters outside the White House. "And while you're playing confused referee, Netanyahu is running circles around you with our tax dollars. Americans are watching this all unfold and realizing you're in over your head and we're paying for it in billions."

The president had told the reporters he was upset with both countries when asked about the mutual violations of a cease-fire that Trump had boasted about brokering.



Less than two hours after the cease-fire was announced, Iran reportedly launched missiles toward northern Israel, and Netanyahu's office said soon after that the Israel Defense Forces had retaliated by striking a radar system near Tehran.

Both countries denied violating the cease-fire after Trump's comments.





Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, said the reports of the broken cease-fire—which appeared to be holding on Tuesday after the earlier strikes by Iran and Israel—destroyed "Trump's credibility."

"This is exactly what Israel did with all of the cease-fires in Gaza and Lebanon. It treats all cease-fires as one-sided—the other side has to stop fighting, while Israel is above the law and above all cease-fires," said Parsi."

"Trump is also starting to discover the core of the problem: Israel doesn't want peace and doesn't want to allow the U.S. to stay out of the war Israel unnecessarily started," he added. "If Trump wants peace and for the U.S. and Iran to strike a deal, he has no choice but to FORCE Israel to accept that America has to put America first. If he doesn't, Netanyahu will make sure that Trump puts Israel first and drags the U.S. into an endless war with Iran."

