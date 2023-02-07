State of the Union: Retirees Call on President Biden to Stress That Social Security and Medicare Cuts Remain Off the Table

The following statement was issued by Richard Fiesta, Executive Director of the Alliance for Retired Americans, in advance of President Biden’s State of the Union address:

“The state of the union is strong, but older Americans' retirement security is at risk.

“The 4.4 million members of the Alliance for Retired Americans urge President Biden to reiterate that he will not approve any cuts or changes to Americans’ hard earned Social Security and Medicare benefits.

“While House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently said that House Republicans won’t push for cuts to these critical programs during the debt ceiling debate, we frankly don’t believe him.

“Speaker McCarthy has voted for Social Security and Medicare cuts as far back as 2013. More than 160 House Republicans endorsed a budget plan for fiscal year 2023 that increased the Social Security and Medicare eligibility age, privatizing Social Security, and reducing Social Security benefits by changing the formula used to calculate them.

“Equally troubling is the recent letter two dozen Senate Republicans sent to President Biden on January 27. In it they vowed to vote against any bill to increase the debt ceiling that does not include ‘real structural spending reform that reduces deficit spending and brings fiscal sanity back to Washington.’ Seniors know that is code for Social Security and Medicare cuts.

“Fortunately, President Biden has steadfastly pledged not to cut Social Security and Medicare, insisting that the debt ceiling should be addressed 'without conditions' and that cuts to these programs are off the table. Tonight’s address is an excellent opportunity to reassure the American people that his position has not changed.

“Current and future retirees have earned these benefits. Congress must keep their promise and protect our retirement security.”