Seven State AGs Call on OHSA to Issue Emergency Temporary Heat Stress Standard

The attorneys general of New York, California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania today petitioned the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for an emergency standard to prevent dangerous occupational heat stress. Public Citizen released a report in June 2022 calling on OSHA to issue such a standard. Juley Fulcher, worker health and safety advocate for Public Citizen, released the following statement:
“Millions of essential workers across the country, working both indoors and outdoors, risk their health and lives working in excessive heat conditions to keep our economy running. As OSHA navigates the extensive procedures and bureaucratic hurdles to create a final heat standard, the danger to workers continues unabated.
“Too many American workers have suffered from occupational heat stress. And climate change continues to make an already-urgent crisis even more dangerous. As our summers grow hotter and more deadly, OSHA must heed the call of these seven AGs and issue an emergency heat standard to protect workers.”
"The industry can and must guarantee at least seven paid sick days to every rail worker in America," said the Vermont senator in renewed push.
A day after sustained pressure from labor advocates resulted in an historic paid leave deal between one freight rail company and two unions representing thousands of its workers, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday launched a renewed push for at least seven days of paid sick leave for all railroad employees in the United States, noting that the industry can easily afford to reform its stringent attendance policies.
"At a time of record-breaking profits, the industry can and must guarantee at least seven paid sick days to every rail worker in America," said the Vermont Independent senator. "In the year 2023 that is not a whole lot to ask."
Sanders noted that rail companies have recently posted record earnings for 2022, with the largest corporations reporting more than $26 billion in profits.
Late last month, Union Pacific—which defeated labor unions and progressive advocates in labor negotiations late last year, avoiding a contract that would have included paid sick leave for workers—reported $7 billion in income. It spent $6.3 billion on stock buybacks and just $4.6 billion on employee pay and benefits.
Rail giants "are doing extremely well," said Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pension (HELP) Committee. "And what did they do with those record-breaking profits? Did they spend it on making the rail industry safer?... Did they spend that money on improving the horrendous working conditions that exist today in the rail industry?"
"No, they didn't do that," the senator continued. "They spent over $20 billion of their profits on stock buybacks and dividends to make their wealthy shareholders even wealthier."
\u201cLIVE: At a time of record-breaking profits, the rail industry can and must guarantee at least 7 paid sick days to every rail worker in America. Join me and @SenatorBraun as we stand with workers. https://t.co/Z3mkXo6EfW\u201d— Bernie Sanders (@Bernie Sanders) 1675967555
Sanders added that seven guaranteed paid sick days would cost the rail industry just $321 million annually—less than 1.2% of its profits.
The senator led an effort late last year to pass an amendment to guarantee paid sick leave for workers, as Congress and the Biden administration got involved in contract negotiations to avoid a rail strike. The amendment won the support of every Senate Democrat except for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), and six Republicans joined them in backing the proposal, which failed to pass. Congress then voted to compel four rail unions to accept a contract without paid sick days.
At Thursday's press conference, Sanders was joined by representatives from rail unions including SMART-TD, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, and the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes, who applauded his efforts to ensure fair working conditions.
The lack of paid sick leave "puts an engineer and a conductor in a hard spot because when they get sick they have to make a hard decision on showing up to work not well-rested, distracted, getting on a train with 10,000 tons, possibly some seriously hazardous materials on board... or you can face the wrath of the attendance policy," said Adam West, a conductor with CSX Transportation. "If you're at the end of the attendance policy, you're not going to get to the doctor's appointment, your'e not gong to get to the dentist, and you're not going to get the preventative care that you need to stay healthy."
Sanders said that if railroad executives "do not come to the table and negotiate an acceptable agreement with the unions," he will use his authority as chairman of the HELP Committee to call on them to testify at hearings, adding "we certainly will bring legislation to the floor."
"People across the country are seeing the reality of what these workers are going through, and the American people are behind these workers overwhelmingly," he said.
"Medicare Advantage is private insurance," said Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna. "It profits by tricking patients into enrolling, and then denying them coverage."
Since President Joe Biden accused them of wanting to cut Medicare in his nationally televised State of the Union address earlier this week, congressional Republicans have attempted to posture as the program's true defenders by touting their support for privately run plans that are riddled with fraud and abuse.
"It’s Joe Biden, NOT Republicans, who is proposing Medicare Advantage cuts," tweeted Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), referring to a new payment plan that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) unveiled last week.
Under the CMS proposal, Medicare Advantage plans—which are run by private insurers and funded by the federal government—would see a payment increase of just over 1% next year.
Industry groups reacted furiously to the proposal, claiming it would actually amount to a potential $3 billion cut in Medicare Advantage payments.
According toSTAT, "Medicare officials want to update data and coding systems that are used to explain the health conditions of an insurance company’s enrollees. Under that new system, insurers would not get paid as much for members with certain diagnoses."
Politicoreported late Wednesday that Biden administration officials expressed confidence in their payment projections and dismissed claims of a looming cut as "cherry-picked numbers by an industry-backed group trying to protect profits."
Ahead of Biden's speech Tuesday, the Better Medicare Alliance—which counts major Medicare Advantage providers such as Aetna and Humana as "allies"—wrote in a memo to congressional lawmakers that CMS "just proposed BILLIONS in cuts to
Medicare Advantage."
"Medicare Advantage IS Medicare," the industry group wrote, a premise that critics adamantly reject. "We strongly urge President Biden and congressional leaders—Republicans and Democrats alike—to keep their promises to our seniors and protect Medicare beneficiaries."
The Coalition for Medicare Choices, a project of the powerful lobbying group America's Health Insurance Plans, also criticized the CMS proposal, warning the changes "could result in cuts to the program."
\u201cSo funny the medicare advantage providers are crying over an *alleged* total $3 billion cut. For reference, here's what three of the largest providers paid out in stock buybacks and dividends last year\n\nAetna - $6.4 billion\nUnited Health Care - $13 billion\nHumana - $2.5 billion\u201d— tyson brody (@tyson brody) 1675899792
Republicans wasted no time echoing the industry's narrative, claiming that the Biden administration's new payment proposal for Medicare Advantage plans proves that the president—not the GOP—is pursuing Medicare cuts.
"The fact is, just last week the Biden administration cut Medicare programs by administrative fiat," Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), chair of the Republican Study Committee, told the right-wing Daily Caller News Foundation on Wednesday. "These cuts will impact millions of seniors.”
Hern also claimed in a tweet Wednesday that the Biden administration is "slashing nearly $5 BILLION from Medicare Advantage," an apparent reference to a new CMS rule that aims to recoup up to $4.7 billion over the next decade by ramping up audits of Medicare Advantage plans to crack down on overbilling—a common practice in the industry.
As Kaiser Health Newsreported in December, "The costs to taxpayers from improper payments have mushroomed over the past decade as more seniors pick Medicare Advantage plans," which are notorious for presenting patients as sicker than they actually are to get more money from the government.
"CMS has estimated the total overpayments to health plans for the 2011-2013 audits at $650 million," the outlet noted.
But mounting evidence of fraud by for-profit Medicare Advantage providers hasn't dissuaded the GOP from singing their praises and condemning oversight of them as an attack on Medicare itself.
"For Joe Biden to continue to lie and say that Republicans will cut the benefits you earned is just a gross, political lie," said Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.). "He's the one who just cut billions from Medicare Advantage."
"Newsflash: President Biden is cutting Medicare, not Republicans," added Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.). "Fact: He's slashing more than $3 billion from Medicare Advantage (used by over 50% of seniors) next year."
Medicare Advantage boasts significant bipartisan support in Congress and has grown rapidly in recent years, now covering roughly half of all Medicare recipients.
Beneficiaries often turn to Medicare Advantage because traditional Medicare doesn't cover dental, hearing, or vision, despite efforts by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and other progressive lawmakers to expand the program.
But Medicare Advantage plans have also been found to falsely advertise their benefits and frequently deny patients medically necessary care.
"Every year, tens of thousands of people enrolled in private Medicare Advantage plans are denied necessary care that should be covered under the program," The New York Timesreported last year, citing findings from the inspector general's office of the Health and Human Services Department.
Earlier this month, as Common Dreamsreported, Reps. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), and Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) reintroduced legislation that would change the name of Medicare Advantage to make clear that the plans are run by for-profit insurers.
"Medicare Advantage is private insurance," Khanna wrote in a social media post on Sunday. "It profits by tricking patients into enrolling, and then denying them coverage."
"I would really appreciate it if Sean Patrick Maloney could NOT fail upwards into a cabinet position and if we could get a secretary of labor who is actually unabashedly pro-labor," one opponent said.
Progressives pushed back strongly Thursday to reports that Nancy Pelosi is lobbying the Biden administration to nominate former congressman Sean Patrick Maloney for U.S. labor secretary, with one critic accusing the former House speaker of "doing a last bit of Silicon Valley donor service" for someone who "has no real relationship with labor."
According toNBC News, Pelosi (D-Calif.) has been making calls on behalf of Maloney urging the White House and union leaders to back the former five-term corporate Democrat for labor chief. Current Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to resign in the near future so he can take a job heading the National Hockey League Players Association, although the White House has not yet confirmed his departure.
While Deputy Labor Secretary Julie Su, a progressive who formerly headed California's labor agency, is believed to be the favorite to replace Walsh, Pelosi's push for Maloney—an adept fundraiser who led the Democrats' campaign arm in the House and was a member of the corporate-friendly New Democrat Coalition—is a cause for concern and consternation among worker advocates.
Opponents of Maloney's nomination noted he's a corporate-friendly centrist who not only lost his midterm reelection bid in "humiliating" fashion but, as ex-chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, was widely blamed for his party's failure to hold control of the House.
\u201cMaloney has no real relationship with labor. He ran arguably the worst congressional race in the country. He's, ahem, not rumored to be a very nice boss, nor is he liked by colleagues. Pelosi is doing a last bit of Silicon Valley donor service here. https://t.co/6puL0aBj1m\u201d— Alex Sammon (@Alex Sammon) 1675962392
"Make no mistake, Maloney is a corporate hack: he was a member of the New Democrat Coalition, the caucus of Congressional Democrats that exists to do the bidding of giant companies under a pretense of being 'moderate,'" Max Moran, the personnel team research director at the Revolving Door Project, said in a statement Thursday. "Nothing in his record indicates any unique relationship with labor, but he has quite strong relationships with the CEOs and executives who often try to undermine labor."
"There's no reason for Maloney to wield power or influence over federal politics for the foreseeable future, and certainly no reason to promote him to labor secretary," Moran argued.
Two words dominated the social media conversation surrounding Maloney's prospective nomination: failing upwards.
\u201cI would really appreciate it if Sean Patrick Maloney could NOT fail upwards into a cabinet position and if we could get a Secretary of Labor who is actually unabashedly pro-labor? that would be great.\u201d— \ud83d\udd77Dante Atkins\ud83d\udd77 (@\ud83d\udd77Dante Atkins\ud83d\udd77) 1675960259
"If your boss gave you an important assignment that you failed to accomplish, and it made your boss' job immensely harder, would you expect a promotion?" Moran asked rhetorically.
As Moran explained:
As the leader of House Democrats' campaign arm in 2022, Sean Patrick Maloney failed to hold the Democratic majority. He is the first Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair to lose his own race in 40 years. Some of his biggest failures were in his home state of deep-blue New York! This was the guy who was supposed to keep Rep. George Santos [R-N.Y.] from winning! His failure has all but demolished any hopes of major new legislation for the remainder of this Presidential term.
He wasn't trying especially hard at this crucial job: Maloney spent part of October partying with European millionaires under the auspices of fundraising, instead of pumping money into battleground races and campaigning. Imagine promoting a DCCC chair who didn't even campaign in his own district, let alone for his colleagues. Imagine promoting a politician who wasn't even in the country in the home stretch of an election!
"If after his excellent, blue-collar State of the Union, President [Joe] Biden lets a corporate hack fail upwards into the Labor Department, it would send a message to the public to believe exactly none of what he said," Moran added.
\u201cThe union that spent biggest for Sean Patrick Maloney this past cycle? The NYC police union.\n\nHard pass.\u201d— Jordan Zakarin (@Jordan Zakarin) 1675959100
On Wednesday, the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus endorsed Su for labor secretary, noting there are no Asian American, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander cabinet secretaries in the Biden administration.
"Deputy Secretary Su has dedicated her career to the promotion of workers' rights and fair labor practices and to advancing equity and opportunities for all workers, including ones from historically underserved communities," the caucus said in a statement." She would be a stellar, exceptionally qualified candidate to be secretary of labor and would deliver results for American workers and the Biden-Harris administration immediately upon her confirmation."