Over 150 Groups Push White House to Enact Carbon Pipeline Moratorium

Peter Hart phart@fwwatch.org
Letter warns of dangers linked to pipeline buildout to prop up carbon capture
Amid the Congressional push to fast track dirty energy projects, over 150 groups sent a letter to President Biden today urging him to issue an executive order that would put a moratorium on federal permits for new carbon dioxide pipelines until new safety regulations are finalized by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). The proposal President Biden negotiated with Congressional Republicans to extend the debt ceiling could further reduce public oversight for CO2 pipelines, which already lack significant federal review required for other fossil fuel pipelines.
“We need President Biden to listen to the growing chorus of voices who are demanding a stop to dirty energy interests’ rush to build dangerous and unsafe pipelines to transport CO2. This industry pipe dream will quickly become a nightmare for communities in the path of these profit- driven schemes that can explode and send plumes of suffocating CO2 for miles,” said Food & Water Watch Policy Director Jim Walsh. “Pipelines to transport CO2 are the key component of the carbon capture scam that uses lies and misinformation to convince the public and policy makers that these dangerous and expensive projects are something other than a money maker for dirty energy producers.”
The Biden administration has embraced a range of carbon capture technologies, offering billions in tax incentives and subsidies to promote pipelines and other carbon capture infrastructure. This approach requires the construction of tens of thousands of miles of new pipeline – which presents distinct health and safety risks to nearby communities. These projects are moving forward before regulators are able to update health and safety laws, like those at PHMSA, which advocates are targeting for increasing scrutiny.
“A moratorium on dangerous and underregulated carbon dioxide pipelines is essential to protect communities and the environment,” said Maggie Coulter, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute. “The Biden administration put the cart before the horse by creating huge subsidies for carbon capture and storage before comprehensive regulations are in place.”
Following a pipeline rupture, carbon dioxide can displace oxygen – leading to asphyxiation and even death. Since CO2 is odorless and heavier than air, a release from a peak of a storage facility or pipeline could spread undetected for miles, suffocating everything in its path. The 2020 rupture of a CO2 pipeline in Satartia, Mississippi sent dozens to the hospital, prompting PHMSA to evaluate existing regulations for transporting hazardous materials. The agency is expected to propose new rules in 2024.
The letter spells out several areas of concern with carbon pipelines – including inadequate ‘safety zones’ in case of leaks, the presence of contaminants in CO2 that could weaken pipelines, and inadequate training and equipment for first responders and emergency personnel.
Three massive carbon pipeline networks are being proposed in the Midwest, in advance of any revised safety guidelines. The projects have raised substantial public opposition, especially in Iowa where PHMA will be holding public meetings in Des Moines on May 31 and June 1 to discuss safety concerns.
As the letter states, “The absence of strong regulations leaves urban and environmental justice communities at greater risk, since carbon capture and storage will be increasingly located in industrial areas. Therefore, it is imperative that you issue an executive order putting a moratorium in place on all federal CO2 pipeline permits until PHMSA finalizes its CO2 pipeline rule.”
“CO2 pipelines represent nothing more than a money-making scheme rooted in capitalism which actually exacerbates the climate crisis by not reinforcing the necessity to keep fossil fuels in the ground. In North Dakota we don’t even have flaring under control and now we have to deal with these dangerous pipelines that will bring CO2 to be used for enhanced oil recovery leading to even more sickness in our communities. They just don’t make any sense,” said Kandi While, Native Energy & Climate Campaign Director at Indigenous Environmental Network.
"What if payments begin and millions—literally millions—of people default on their debt?" the Debt Collective asked. "What if seniors get their Social Security checks garnished en masse?"
House Republicans weren't ultimately able to include a full repeal of President Joe Biden's pending student debt cancellation plan in the new debt ceiling agreement, but they did reach a deal with the Biden White House to insert a provision that campaigners say could be devastating for millions of borrowers across the country.
Tucked in the 99-page legislation that Congress could vote on this week is language prohibiting the education secretary from using "any authority to implement an extension" of the federal student loan repayment pause, which remains in place as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a pair of legal challenges to the Biden administration's debt relief plan.
If passed, the repayment pause enacted early in the Covid-19 pandemic and extended eight times—saving borrowers hundreds of billions of dollars in payments and interest—would be terminated 60 days after June 30, 2023 unless another extension is "expressly authorized" by Congress.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)—who attended California State University, Bakersfield when tuition and fees were an inflation-adjusted $1,982—wasted little time touting the provision as he made the media rounds over the weekend, declaring in a Fox News appearance that the "pause is gone" if the debt ceiling bill passes.
Debt relief campaigners responded with alarm.
"This has huge and catastrophic financial implications for 50 million+ people," the Debt Collective, the nation's first debtors' union, wrote on Twitter.
The Biden White House had already pledged to end the student loan repayment pause 60 days after the Supreme Court decides the fate of student debt cancellation or 60 days after June 30—whichever comes first.
The debt ceiling agreement codifies that pledge into law, potentially complicating the White House's ability to authorize another pause if the Supreme Court agrees with the right-wing challengers' deeply flawed legal case and strikes down the administration's debt cancellation plan.
The Debt Collective pointed to that possibility late Monday, noting that the Biden administration "was gearing up to resume payments because they were going to simultaneously cancel lots of debt—20 million accounts zeroed out."
"Because of Covid's impact, the Biden admin said returning to repayment needed to be coupled with relief," the group wrote. "If SCOTUS rules student debt relief is legal, Biden can say he took action on student debt—the second-largest household debt in the country. The problem is, WE DON'T KNOW what SCOTUS will rule. We're still waiting. Basically this debt ceiling deal puts the cart before the horse."
"The debt-ceiling bill agreement reached by lawmakers is deeply harmful to millions of American families—the worst thing for borrowers would be a sudden and startling restart of payments."
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona insisted that, under the new agreement, the Biden administration would still retain the "ability to pause student loan payments should that be necessary in future emergencies."
But the Debt Collective warned that it could take the Biden administration weeks or months to implement another pause if it decided one was needed. The administration could also choose not to try to implement another freeze even if millions struggle to make payments.
"What if payments begin and millions—literally millions—of people default on their debt?" the Debt Collective asked. "What if seniors get their Social Security checks garnished en masse?"
\u201cThere's many more reasons to extend the pause, and absolutely no reason to let Republicans push Biden in a corner. Biden will try to tell you this is the fault of Republicans and there was nothing he could do. \n\nThat won't be true. It isn't true. The provision should go.\u201d— The Debt Collective \ud83d\udfe5 (@The Debt Collective \ud83d\udfe5) 1685396895
Due to funding shortfalls, the Education Department doesn't expect to have the capacity to begin collecting student debt payments again until October.
The financial firm Jefferies estimates that once federal student loan repayments begin, they will cost roughly 45 million borrowers a combined $18 billion per month, potentially having a significant impact on the broader U.S. economy in addition to placing major strain on individuals and families.
The average federal student loan payment is around $400 per month.
Natalia Abrams, president and founder of the Student Debt Crisis Center, said in a statement Monday that "it is imperative that lawmakers prioritize the wellbeing of millions of Americans by keeping payments paused until comprehensive and permanent debt cancellation is delivered."
"The debt-ceiling bill agreement reached by lawmakers is deeply harmful to millions of American families—the worst thing for borrowers would be a sudden and startling restart of payments," said Abrams. "Not only does it unnecessarily codify the end of pandemic relief measures that are still desperately needed, but it also sends a disheartening message that the ongoing efforts to assist borrowers are being rolled back before permanent relief promised by the Biden administration has been delivered."
"Congress must pass a clean debt ceiling bill. This is the only moral and just path forward for lawmakers."
With a vote to raise the U.S. debt limit expected as early as Wednesday, 175 environmental groups on Tuesday demanded Democrats in Congress reject President Joe Biden's deal with Republican lawmakers over "polluter giveaways" and other policies "that have no place in legislation addressing the country’s financial debt obligation."
"We urge Congress to pass a clean debt ceiling bill free of unnecessary poison pill riders that would harm disadvantaged communities, tribal nations and Indigenous Peoples, working families, and the physical environment," says the coalition's letter.
Addressed to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the letter lays out specific reasons why the coalition opposes the negotiated package. The so-called Fiscal Responsibility Act would:
"Congress must pass a clean debt ceiling bill," argues the letter, signed by groups including the Center for Biological Diversity, People's Justice Council, Zero Hour, and 7 Directions of Service. "This is the only moral and just path forward for lawmakers."
Representatives from the organizations echoed that argument and called out the president for caving to the demands of Republicans who are willing to risk the nation's first-ever economically devastating default to attack crucial programs.
"The fact is that the proposed cuts in the debt ceiling negotiations are a moral failure. Why is it that our most vulnerable communities are always the ones to be sacrificed?" said the Rev. Michael Malcom, founder and executive director of People's Justice Council. "Biden made commitments to our most vulnerable communities. We have yet to see this commitment realized."
Zero Hour policy director Aaditi Lele also stressed that Congress can't pass a bill which "circumvents community demands to appease polluter profits," and asked, "Would a 'climate president' concede our health and safety as a bargaining chip?"
"What is Biden doing? By fast-tracking the Mountain Valley Pipeline in his debt ceiling proposal, he is sacrificing Indigenous and Appalachian communities like mine and fueling global climate catastrophe."
Crystal Cavalier, co-founder of 7 Directions of Service, a local Indigenous-led group opposed to the MVP, similarly said: "What is Biden doing? By fast-tracking the Mountain Valley Pipeline in his debt ceiling proposal, he is sacrificing Indigenous and Appalachian communities like mine and fueling global climate catastrophe."
"Congress needs to reject this dirtier-than-ever deal, pass a clean debt ceiling bill and protect people, not a handful of corrupt fossil fuel profiteers," Cavalier added, nodding to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) "dirty deal" on the MVP and permitting reform.
Manchin, a top recipient of fossil fuel industry campaign cash, only supported the Inflation Reduction Act last year in exchange for Schumer promising to push through energy permitting reforms desired by polluters. Despite the senators' backroom agreement, frontline communities and progressives in Congress defeated versions of Manchin's dirty deal three times last year.
Opponents of the partially built-fracked gas pipeline in Virginia and West Virginia warn that completing it would require complex construction involving "incredibly complex and fragile" water crossings, and operating the MVP would threaten "the well-being of people, endangered species, streams, rivers, farms, national forests, and the planet."
On Tuesday, six Virginia Democrats—U.S. Reps. Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly, Jennifer McClellan, Bobby Scott, Abigail Spanberger, and Jennifer Wexton—said they were "incredibly disappointed the Mountain Valley Pipeline was included in the bipartisan budget agreement" and submitted to the House Rules Committee an amendment to remove the permitting provision.
\u201cYES!! There\u2019s now an amendment in the House that would strip the Mountain Valley Pipeline from the #DirtyDeal. \n\nWe can still stop this. Call your members of Congress and tell them to support this amendment now: (202) 224-3121\u201d— Jamie Henn (@Jamie Henn) 1685462195
"This provision is a free pass for the pipeline and sidesteps our nation's environmental laws and judicial review processes," said the lawmakers, highlighting climate and environmental justice concerns. "This project would disproportionately impact the most vulnerable among us, including low-income, elderly, and tribal and Indigenous communities throughout Virginia."
The House proposal is led by McClellan and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) plans to introduce an identical amendment in the Senate. While some Democrats aim to tweak the Fiscal Responsibility Act, campaigners are urging them to go even further.
"It's outrageous that the country's debt has been co-opted by Sen. Joe Manchin and Republicans so they can ram through fossil fuel projects and gut bedrock environmental laws that give voice to the public," the Center for Biological Diversity's Jean Su said Tuesday. "Any member of Congress who cares about environmental and social justice should reject this dangerous deal and demand a clean bill."
It "should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war," says a new statement signed by dozens of artificial intelligence critics and boosters.
On Tuesday, 80 artificial intelligence scientists and more than 200 "other notable figures" signed a statement that says "mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war."
The one-sentence warning from the diverse group of scientists, engineers, corporate executives, academics, and other concerned individuals doesn't go into detail about the existential threats posed by AI. Instead, it seeks to "open up discussion" and "create common knowledge of the growing number of experts and public figures who also take some of advanced AI’s most severe risks seriously," according to the Center for AI Safety, a U.S.-based nonprofit whose website hosts the statement.
Lead signatory Geoffrey Hinton, often called "the godfather of AI," has been sounding the alarm for weeks. Earlier this month, the 75-year-old professor emeritus of computer science at the University of Toronto announced that he had resigned from his job at Google in order to speak more freely about the dangers associated with AI.
Before he quit Google, Hinton toldCBS News in March that the rapidly advancing technology's potential impacts are comparable to "the Industrial Revolution, or electricity, or maybe the wheel."
Asked about the chances of the technology "wiping out humanity," Hinton warned that "it's not inconceivable."
That frightening potential doesn't necessarily lie with currently existing AI tools such as ChatGPT, but rather with what is called "artificial general intelligence" (AGI), which would encompass computers developing and acting on their own ideas.
"Until quite recently, I thought it was going to be like 20 to 50 years before we have general-purpose AI," Hinton told CBS News. "Now I think it may be 20 years or less."
Pressed by the outlet if it could happen sooner, Hinton conceded that he wouldn't rule out the possibility of AGI arriving within five years, a significant change from a few years ago when he "would have said, 'No way.'"
"We have to think hard about how to control that," said Hinton. Asked if that's possible, Hinton said, "We don't know, we haven't been there yet, but we can try."
The AI pioneer is far from alone. According to the 2023 AI Index Report, an annual assessment of the fast-growing industry published last month by the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, 57% of computer scientists surveyed said that "recent progress is moving us toward AGI," and 58% agreed that "AGI is an important concern."
Although its findings were released in mid-April, Stanford's survey of 327 experts in natural language processing—a branch of computer science essential to the development of chatbots—was conducted last May and June, months before OpenAI's ChatGPT burst onto the scene in November.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who signed the statement shared Tuesday by the Center for AI Safety, wrote in a February blog post: "The risks could be extraordinary. A misaligned superintelligent AGI could cause grievous harm to the world."
The following month, however, Altman declined to sign an open letter calling for a half-year moratorium on training AI systems beyond the level of OpenAI's latest chatbot, GPT-4.
The letter, published in March, states that "powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable."
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk was among those who called for a pause two months ago, but he is "developing plans to launch a new artificial intelligence start-up to compete with" OpenAI, according toThe Financial Times, begging the question of whether his stated concern about the technology's "profound risks to society and humanity" is sincere or an expression of self-interest.
That Altman and several other AI boosters signed Tuesday's statement raises the possibility that insiders with billions of dollars at stake are attempting to showcase their awareness of the risks posed by their products in a bid to persuade officials of their capacity for self-regulation.
Demands from outside the industry for robust government regulation of AI are growing. While ever-more dangerous forms of AGI may still be years away, there is already mounting evidence that existing AI tools are exacerbating the spread of disinformation, from chatbots spouting lies and face-swapping apps generating fake videos to cloned voices committing fraud. Current, untested AI is hurting people in other ways, including when automated technologies deployed by Medicare Advantage insurers unilaterally decide to end payments, resulting in the premature termination of coverage for vulnerable seniors.
Critics have warned that in the absence of swift interventions from policymakers, unregulated AI could harm additional healthcare patients, undermine fact-based journalism, hasten the destruction of democracy, and lead to an unintended nuclear war. Other common worries include widespread worker layoffs and worsening inequality as well as a massive uptick in carbon pollution.
A report published last month by Public Citizenargues that "until meaningful government safeguards are in place to protect the public from the harms of generative AI, we need a pause."
"Businesses are deploying potentially dangerous AI tools faster than their harms can be understood or mitigated," the progressive advocacy group warned in a statement.
"History offers no reason to believe that corporations can self-regulate away the known risks—especially since many of these risks are as much a part of generative AI as they are of corporate greed," the watchdog continued. "Businesses rushing to introduce these new technologies are gambling with peoples' lives and livelihoods, and arguably with the very foundations of a free society and livable world."
Earlier this month, Public Citizen president Robert Weissman welcomed the Biden administration's new plan to "promote responsible American innovation in artificial intelligence and protect people's rights and safety," but he also stressed the need for "more aggressive measures" to "address the threats of runaway corporate AI."
Echoing Public Citizen, an international group of doctors warned three weeks ago in the peer-reviewed journal BMJ Open Health that AI "could pose an existential threat to humanity" and demanded a moratorium on the development of such technology pending strong government oversight.
AI "poses a number of threats to human health and well-being," the physicians and related experts wrote. "With exponential growth in AI research and development, the window of opportunity to avoid serious and potentially existential harms is closing."