To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Sierra Club
Contact:

Edward Smith, edward.smith@sierraclub.org

Major Power Milestone: Wind and Solar Energy Overtake Coal in First Half of 2024, Expected to Continue

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois

New federal data shows that wind and solar energy – due to coal plant retirements and the growth of renewable energy – generated more power this year so far than coal. The US is on track for wind and solar to outpace coal for the entire calendar year of 2024, including the hot summer months (when coal generation usually picks up).

Since its founding in 2009, the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign has helped secure the retirements of 385 coal plants in the United States, resulting in more than 54,000 lives saved, 84,000 heart attacks prevented, 892,000 asthma attacks prevented, and $25 billion in health care costs saved.

Jack Darin, Director of the Sierra Club, Illinois Chapter, released the following statement:

“Illinoisans should be proud of the work we’ve done to close our largest coal plants and leverage the power of clean energy to drive economic growth while reducing pollution that’s harmful to public health and our planet. Thanks to the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act of 2021, Illinois workers are now building the clean energy that is replacing old, dirty fossil fuels and bringing a brighter future to communities across our state.”

Ben Jealous, Executive Director of the Sierra Club, added:

“Wind and solar energy has long been the most cost effective choice for utilities, but now it has also outpaced coal generation as the top source of energy, further demonstrating that clean energy is critical to a reliable and affordable grid. This historic milestone marks a significant win for clean energy advocates, for ratepayers, and for people and communities across the country that simply want to breathe clean air, drink safe water, and worry less about climate disasters like floods and wildfires.

“For decades, the Sierra Club has fought to move America Beyond Coal and onto a clean, reliable, and affordable grid. To date, the Beyond Coal campaign has secured the retirement of 385 coal plants and counting, and on August 16th, we celebrate the two year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, which made historic investments in clean energy and clean energy jobs. Together, families across the country are saving money, enjoying good paying jobs, breathing clean air, and drinking safe water.”

The Sierra Club is the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States. We amplify the power of our 3.8 million members and supporters to defend everyone's right to a healthy world.

(415) 977-5500
www.sierraclub.org
Press PageAction Page