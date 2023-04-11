April, 11 2023, 01:49pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Valentina Stackl, Oil Change International Media Officer, valentina@priceofoil.org
Japan's G7 Presidency Threatens Progress to end Fossil Fuel Financing
While France, the UK, and Canada take steps to fulfill G7 commitments, Japan pushes for fossil fuel expansion across Asia with New fossil fuel energy strategy
As G7 Climate, Energy and Environment Ministers prepare to meet in Japan this weekend, two new briefings launched today, Oil Change International’s Japan’s Toxic Energy Strategy for Asia and G7 Countries can Shift Billions into Clean Energy in collaboration with E3G, show the extent to which G7 countries are succeeding, and failing, in holding up their climate and energy security commitments.
Last year the G7 committed to “end new direct public support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector by the end of 2022.” At this year’s G7, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is undermining this commitment by spearheading a new “Green Transformation” policy that would expand fossil fuels across Asia under the guise of “decarbonization,” including through public finance backing. Japan’s greenwashed strategy relies heavily on fossil fuel technologies, including LNG, co-firing of ammonia at coal power plants, fossil hydrogen, and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). Rather than helping to accelerate the clean energy transition, these technologies typically serve to extend the lifetime of fossil fuel infrastructure, worsen the climate crisis, and undermine energy security.
In the lead up to the G7 Climate, Energy, and Environment Ministerial, other G7 member governments are pushing back against Japan’s efforts to leverage its presidency to promote LNG and other fossil-based technologies. Officials from the UK and US governments are calling for a clear deadline for coal phase out and more ambitious plans to eliminate the use of fossil fuels in the power sector.
Today’s newly published OCI data shows it is critical that G7 members reiterate and strengthen last year’s commitment to end international public finance for fossil fuels, which had end of 2022 deadline. The OCI and E3G briefing shows that though the deadline has now passed, Japan, Italy, and Germany have not delivered on implementation of the commitment, while Canada, the United Kingdom, and France have. Recent G7 public finance flows underscore the significance of last year’s commitment. G7 public finance for fossil fuels between 2020 and 2022 totalled at least USD 73 billion, almost 2.6 times more than their clean energy support over the same period (USD 28.6 billion).
Through upholding and strengthening last year’s commitments, the G7 can prevent backsliding and directly shift USD 24.3 billion a year in public finance out of fossil fuels and into clean energy. This would bring the G7’s clean energy finance to USD 34 billion annually, a sum almost large enough to close the USD 36 billion energy access finance gap. Making this shift would also catalyze an even larger shift in public and private finance.
Quotes
Makiko Arima, Japan Finance Campaigner, Oil Change International, said:
“Japan’s toxic energy strategy is derailing Asia’s energy transition. The “Green Transformation” policy is just a euphemism for technologies that prolong the use of fossil fuels, and Japan is pushing hard to promote these technologies in South and Southeast Asia. As the host of this year’s G7, it is Japan’s responsibility to act now and transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, not hide behind greenwashed fossil fuels. Japan must change course and not hold back the rest of the G7 nations in this crucial fight against climate change.
“Along with being critical to meet climate targets, shifting to clean energy and phasing out fossil fuel reliance is also the best way to permanently bring down soaring energy costs and increase energy security. These technologies are more affordable, can be scaled up more rapidly, and do not introduce further volatility through increased climate damages, fiscal instability, and stranded asset risks as global gas demand drops.
Laurie van der Burg, Campaign Manager Global Public Finance, Oil Change International, said:
“Last year, the G7 made a groundbreaking commitment to end international public finance for fossil fuels by the end of 2022 and instead prioritize finance for clean energy. While Canada, France and the United Kingdom have implemented this commitment, Japan, Italy and Germany have failed to deliver. This underlines that it is critical that the G7 reiterate and strengthen last year’s commitment. By doing so they can increase their clean energy finance to USD 34 billion a year, a sum almost big enough to close the energy access financing gap. This is critical not only to meet climate targets but also to bring down soaring energy costs and increase energy security.
“Shifting to clean energy while avoiding extending the lifetime of fossil fuels assets with fossil-fuel based technologies, including ammonia and hydrogen, is needed to align with 1.5C, prevent fiscal instability and reduce stranded asset risks as global gas demand drops.”
Louise Burrows, Senior Policy Advisor – Energy Finance from E3G said:
“Future prosperity lies in the clean energy transition. It is critical that G7 countries fulfil their commitment to end international fossil fuel finance and instead rapidly support sectors and technologies of the future, not the past.
“The G7’s public finance institutions are uniquely placed to catalyze a just, transformative, and rapid transition to clean energy globally. They must grasp this opportunity and showcase leadership and action. Doing so will also help send the right political signals on the phase-out of all fossil fuels.“
Key facts from briefings:
- G7 public finance for fossil fuels between 2020 and 2022 totaled at least USD 73 billion, which is 2.6 times their clean energy support over the same period.
- Japan is the world’s top funder of LNG export terminals, spending nearly USD 40 billion from 2012 to 2022.
- By upholding and strengthening last year’s commitment, the G7 can shift USD 24.3 billion per year from fossil fuels to clean energy, and bring their clean finance to USD 34 billion, a sum almost large enough to close the energy access finance gap estimated at USD 36 billion a year.
- Japan’s “Green Transformation” policy, approved by its Cabinet in February 2023, would prolong the use of fossil fuels by relying heavily on LNG; co-firing ammonia with coal; fossil hydrogen; and carbon capture, utilization and storage.
- By advising and drafting power sector plans and roadmaps for countries like Bangladesh and Indonesia, Japan promotes the continued use of fossil fuels and incorporation of fossil fuel-based technologies in these countries’ energy mixes.
- Civil society groups across Asia are rejecting Japanese policies and projects that would prolong the use of fossil fuels with groups organizing in Bangladesh, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.(202) 518-9029
'A War Crime': Myanmar Airstrikes on Junta Opponents Kill at Least 30 Children
"Supplies of aviation fuel reaching the military enable these war crimes," warned one human rights campaigner. "These shipments must stop now."
Apr 11, 2023
News
Tom Andrews, the United Nations' special rapporteur for human rights in Myanmar, tweeted: "The Myanmar military's attacks against innocent people, including today's airstrike in Sagaing, [are] enabled by world indifference and those supplying them with weapons. How many Myanmar children need to die before world leaders take strong, coordinated action to stop this carnage?"
One villager told the BBC that the jet bombed Pa Zi Gyi at about 7:00 am local time, followed by a sustained 20-minute attack by the helicopter.
Myanmar's military—which seized power in a February 2021 coup—frequently targets anti-regime strongholds including Sagaing and Chin state. According to a BBC analysis published at the end of January, there have been over 600 aerial attacks by the junta's forces since the coup.
Last September, a pair of military helicopters attacked a school in Sagaing, killing at least 11 children, according to the United Nations children's agency. The following month, regime warplanes bombed an outdoor concert in Kachin state, killing at least 80 people.
Human rights groups amplified calls to suspend aviation fuel shipments to Myanmar's military in the wake of the latest airstrikes.
More than 100 people including at least 30 children were reportedly killed Tuesday in airstrikes by Myanmar's military dictatorship targeting opponents of the coup regime.
Witnesses and members of the opposition National Unity Government told reporters that a military jet and Mi-35 helicopter gunship bombed and strafed a gathering marking the opening of a new office of the People's Defense Force (PDF), a militant resistance group, in the village of Pa Zi Gyi, Kanbalu Township in the country's northwestern Sagaing region.
"This was a war crime," Byar Kyi, a resistance fighter who helped recover victims' bodies, toldThe New York Times. "The place they attacked was not a military target."
Tom Andrews, the United Nations' special rapporteur for human rights in Myanmar, tweeted: "The Myanmar military's attacks against innocent people, including today's airstrike in Sagaing, [are] enabled by world indifference and those supplying them with weapons. How many Myanmar children need to die before world leaders take strong, coordinated action to stop this carnage?"
\u201cATTENTION: 100 killed & 50 injured.\n\nRFA Burmese reports that the Myanmar junta carried out an airstrike during the inauguration of a Public Admin: Office led by NUG in Pazigyi village in Sagaing's Kantbalu. The airstrike killed nearly 100 residents and left more than 50 injured.\u201d— Ro Nay San Lwin (@Ro Nay San Lwin) 1681213040
One villager told the BBC that the jet bombed Pa Zi Gyi at about 7:00 am local time, followed by a sustained 20-minute attack by the helicopter.
Local residents and journalists uploaded gruesome photos and videos showing dead and dismembered children, many of their bodies burned or blasted beyond recognition, lying strewn about the bombed-out village in the wake of the attack.
"The corpses cannot be identified since they are all scattered in body parts—legs and heads," one rescue worker toldThe Irrawaddy, an anti-junta news site. "After gathering them all, we burned them."
"The corpses cannot be identified since they are all scattered in body parts—legs and heads."
A resident of a neighboring village told the same publication that "at the moment it's hard to say exactly how many casualties there were."
"We haven't been able to retrieve bodies and body parts, as the area where the air strike occurred is still burning," they added.
Regional media also reported at least 11 deaths in a Monday airstrike on a high school run by the Chin National Defense Force in Falam Township, Chin state.
\u201c\ud83d\udea8 While the world forgets Myanmar,the junta intensifies airstrikes against civilian.On April 10, 11 civilians,including a pastor & a headmaster, were killed in targeted airstrikes in Phalam, ChinState.On April 11, 100 more civilian are killed due to shelling in KantBalu,Sagaing.\u201d— Wai Wai Nu (@Wai Wai Nu) 1681193629
Myanmar's military—which seized power in a February 2021 coup—frequently targets anti-regime strongholds including Sagaing and Chin state. According to a BBC analysis published at the end of January, there have been over 600 aerial attacks by the junta's forces since the coup.
Last September, a pair of military helicopters attacked a school in Sagaing, killing at least 11 children, according to the United Nations children's agency. The following month, regime warplanes bombed an outdoor concert in Kachin state, killing at least 80 people.
"The military continues its mindless war on our country's own people. Their sole aim is to consolidate power through death and destruction. They will not succeed," National Unity Government Acting President Duwa Lashi La said in a Tuesday Facebook post.
"We will continue our fight for a new Myanmar," he added. "Our goal is a Myanmar in which such atrocities cannot occur and where power derives from the will of the people, not force of arms."
Human rights groups amplified calls to suspend aviation fuel shipments to Myanmar's military in the wake of the latest airstrikes.
"The relentless air attacks across Myanmar highlight the urgent need to suspend the import of aviation fuel," Montse Ferrer, Amnesty International's business and human rights researcher, said in a statement.
"Amnesty reiterates its calls on all states and businesses to stop shipments that may end up in the hands of the Myanmar Air Force," Ferrer continued. "This supply chain fuels violations of international humanitarian law, including war crimes, and it must be disrupted in order to save lives."
\u201cInitial reports on deadly air strikes in Sagaing Region are horrifying. The relentless air attacks across Myanmar highlight the urgent need to suspend the import of aviation fuel.\n https://t.co/MmzU9hd3jD\u201d— Amnesty International (@Amnesty International) 1681228520
Referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Ferrer added: "Instead of taking a back seat, ASEAN must step up and play a leading role in resolving the human rights catastrophe in Myanmar. The United Nations Security Council must find ways to push through effective actions to hold the Myanmar military accountable, including by referring the situation in the country to the International Criminal Court."
The European Union and countries including Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States have moved to block the sale, supply, and shipment of aviation fuel to the Myanmarese regime and associated companies and businesspeople.
However, a March report from Amnesty International, Global Witness, and Burma Campaign U.K. showed Asian and European companies continued to be involved in supplying Myanmar's military with aviation fuel.
"Since the military's coup in 2021, it has brutally suppressed its critics and attacked civilians from the ground and the air. Supplies of aviation fuel reaching the military enable these war crimes," Ferrer said last month. "These shipments must stop now."
After 4 Years of Imprisonment, Australian Lawmakers Urge US to Drop Assange Extradition
The WikiLeaks founder's extradition to the U.S. would "set a dangerous precedent for all global citizens, journalists, publishers, media organizations, and the freedom of the press," warned the lawmakers from Assange's home country.
Apr 11, 2023
News
U.S. authorities have charged Assange with nearly 20 Espionage Act violations stemming from his publication of classified information that
exposed war crimes committed by American forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.
"The fact of the matter is that the [way] in which Mr. Assange is being prosecuted under the notoriously undemocratic Espionage Act seriously undermines freedom of the press and the First Amendment," Tlaib added.
Marking the four-year anniversary of Julian Assange's arrest and imprisonment in a high-security London jail, dozens of Australian lawmakers signed an open letter on Monday urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to drop his efforts to extradite the WikiLeaks founder to the United States.
The letter, signed by 48 lawmakers from across the political spectrum, warned that Assange's extradition would "set a dangerous precedent for all global citizens, journalists, publishers, media organizations, and the freedom of the press."
"If the extradition request is approved, Australians will witness the deportation of one of our citizens from one AUKUS partner to another—our closest strategic ally—with Mr. Assange facing the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison,” the letter states, referring to the military partnership between Australia, the U.S., and the U.K.
Assange, an Australian national who is currently waging a last-ditch legal fight against U.S. extradition efforts that began under the Trump administration, has been detained in London's Belmarsh Prison since 2019, when he was forcibly removed from the U.K.'s Ecuadorian embassy and arrested by British police.
U.S. authorities have charged Assange with nearly 20 Espionage Act violations stemming from his publication of classified information that
exposed war crimes committed by American forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Assange is the first publisher to ever be charged under the 1917 Espionage Act, a relic of the federal government's crackdown on dissent during the World War I.
"We request that you take a stance to uphold the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and drop the extradition proceedings to allow Mr. Assange to return home to Australia."
In recent months, human rights organizations, press freedom groups, and prominent media outlets have implored the Biden administration to end its pursuit of Assange's extradition and drop all charges against the WikiLeaks founder, calling his prosecution a grave threat to journalists everywhere.
Last June, the U.K. government formally approved the U.S. extradition request. Assange, whose health has steadily deteriorated under prison conditions that a United Nations expert decried as "psychological torture," has appealed the government's decision.
The publisher has also lodged an appeal with the European Court of Human Rights.
In their open letter, the Australian lawmakers demanded that Garland finally "drop the extradition proceedings and allow Mr. Assange to return home."
Dozens of U.K. lawmakers sent a similar message in a letter of their own on Tuesday, arguing that Assange's extradition and prosecution would "clearly have a chilling impact on journalism and would set a dangerous precedent for other journalists and media organizations."
"We request that you take a stance to uphold the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and drop the extradition proceedings to allow Mr. Assange to return home to Australia," the letter reads.
\u201cAs Julian Assange begins 5th year detained for publishing at the UK's harshest prison, over 30 UK Parliamentarians from six parties, as well as independent MPs and Lords, write letter to US Attorney General requesting he 'ends the extradition proceedings against Julian Assange'\u201d— WikiLeaks (@WikiLeaks) 1681196820
In the U.S., meanwhile, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) is collecting signatures for a letter calling on the Justice Department to stop trying to extradite Assange.
"I know many of us have very strong feelings about Mr. Assange, but what we think of him and his actions is really besides the point here," Tlaib wrote to her congressional colleagues in early March, according toThe Intercept.
"The fact of the matter is that the [way] in which Mr. Assange is being prosecuted under the notoriously undemocratic Espionage Act seriously undermines freedom of the press and the First Amendment," Tlaib added.
Hundreds of Progressive Groups Back Starbucks Union Push as New CEO Arrives
"Instead of continuing on the current path Starbucks has taken, we urge you to create and build a healthy working relationship with unionized partners."
Apr 11, 2023
News
"While our organizations represent many facets of the progressive movement, we know our fights are inextricably linked to that of Starbucks Workers United."
Community Change president Dorian Warren noted that Narasimhan could "set a powerful example for corporate America by committing to bargain in good faith with the thousands of workers who make his company's success possible."
A progressive coalition representing 62 million people and nearly 500 member organizations on Tuesday urged new Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan to end the coffee giant's hostility toward unioned workers and organizers across the United States.
Since workers in Buffalo, New York won a historic election to form Starbucks' first U.S. union in December 2021, employees at hundreds of locations throughout the nation have started organizing—and have been met with union-busting tactics from the company.
Narasimhan took over for former CEO Howard Schultz late last month, just before Schultz—facing a subpoena threat—testified before the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, chaired by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
Ahead of Schultz's testimony, the HELP Committee released a report pointing to dozens of National Labor Relations Board complaints against Starbucks and explaining that "though the coffee giant claims they are a 'progressive' company, there is mounting evidence that the $113 billion-dollar company's anti-union efforts include a pattern of flagrant violations of federal labor law."
In their Tuesday letter, civil rights, environmental, gender justice, and labor groups wrote to Narasimhan, "It's our hope that you uphold Starbucks' reputation as an inclusive and welcoming third place for the community by taking this opportunity to redefine the company's relationship with Starbucks partners working in cafes, reserve stores, and roasteries across the country."
"While our organizations represent many facets of the progressive movement, we know our fights are inextricably linked to that of Starbucks Workers United."
"We stand by workers exercising their fundamental and constitutional right to form a union," the progressive coalition emphasized. "Freedom of association is a constitutional right, and by joining together to bargain collectively with employers, unions give workers the opportunity to have their voices heard and help make decisions to make meaningful changes in their workplaces."
"Unions are good for workers, businesses, our economy, and our democracy," the coalition continued. "They are vehicles that advance equity across class, race, sexual orientation, gender, and immigration status. While our organizations represent many facets of the progressive movement, we know our fights are inextricably linked to that of Starbucks Workers United. We cannot have justice—racial, gender, immigrant, climate—without economic justice."
The letter concludes by highlighting how Narasimhan can chart a new path: "Instead of continuing on the current path Starbucks has taken, we urge you to create and build a healthy working relationship with unionized partners. We encourage you to affirm workers' legal right to organize a union by signing the fair elections principles and by committing to bargain in good faith with over 7,500 workers who have formed Starbucks Workers United."
Signatories include the AFL-CIO, American Federation of Teachers, Communications Workers of America, Community Change Action, Center for Popular Democracy, Greenpeace, MoveOn, National Education Association, People's Action, Public Citizen, Service Employees International Union (SEIU), Sierra Club, Sunrise Movement, UltraViolet, United We Dream, and Women's March.
"Starbucks has repeatedly, shamelessly, and illegally stood in the way of partners who are demanding a voice in their workplace and a strong contract to build a better future for themselves and their families," said SEIU international president Mary Kay Henry. "Narasimhan has an opportunity to stop the company's unprecedented, unpopular campaign of union-busting and instead partner with its workers and their union to build a Starbucks that truly lives up to its stated progressive values."
\u201cIt's a new day.\n\n@Starbucks has a new CEO, and a fresh chance at striking a new tone with workers!\n\nWe're thrilled to see dozens of groups supporting workers, and we too stand with @SBWorkersUnited. \n\nTell Starbucks you do too: https://t.co/eHu6ZalRT3\u201d— Fight For 15 (@Fight For 15) 1681219847
AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler pointed out that "Starbucks has always referred to its employees as partners" and "under new leadership, the company now has the chance to treat its workers like partners."
Community Change president Dorian Warren noted that Narasimhan could "set a powerful example for corporate America by committing to bargain in good faith with the thousands of workers who make his company's success possible."
"The importance of organizing can never be overstated," Warren added. "We are proud to support the Starbucks workers who are forming unions, and asking for higher wages, better benefits, and more control over their workplace conditions. We cannot forget that unions are one of the most important tools we have to protect and strengthen our democracy and build equity for all."
Group leaders also stressed that they represent millions of members and massive movements that support unionization efforts at Starbucks.
"Women's March unites with Starbucks workers—a workforce that is more than 70% women and women of color—as they organize tirelessly to take on the challenges they face in their workplace," said executive director Rachel Carmona. "This is not just a matter of fairness and justice—but a women's rights issue."
MoveOn executive director Rahna Epting declared that "Starbucks' record to date on unions has been distasteful, disrespectful, and disingenuous."
"Millions of members of MoveOn support workers' rights and want Starbucks to do right by the people who work for your company," she told the new CEO. "Your partners should be able to exercise their rights to freely and fairly organize and negotiate over their working conditions without fear of retaliation."
