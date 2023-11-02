November, 02 2023, 10:50am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Emily Leach, Public Citizen, eleach@citizen.org
Ginny Cleaveland, Sierra Club, ginny.cleaveland@sierraclub.org
It’s Time to Exit ISDS: 200+ Labor, Environment, and Other Civil Society Groups Urge Biden to Eliminate Extreme Corporate Powers From Existing Trade Pacts
Today, more than 200 civil society organizations sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to “pursue an effective path to exit Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) by the U.S. and our partners in existing bilateral investment treaties and free trade agreements.” The groups argue that removing ISDS — which has prioritized corporate rights over those of governments, people, and the planet — is needed to protect policies necessary for a clean energy transition.
AFL-CIO, Sierra Club, and Public Citizen spearheaded the letter, with signers including United Steelworkers, Services Employees International Union, American Federation of Teachers, Amnesty International, Consumers Federation of America, Economic Policy Institute, National Resource Defense Council, League of Conservation Voters, BlueGreen Alliance, U.S. Public Interest Research Group, National Organization for Women, Center for Popular Democracy, and Oxfam America. See full letter and list of signatory organizations here.
“ISDS creates an unfair playing field that prioritizes the needs of corporations over those of workers, their families and the environment. ISDS should be removed from our trade framework and replaced with policies that promote good jobs, strong communities and a sustainable environment,” said Cathy Feingold, international director at the AFL-CIO.
“Our cross-sectoral movement has successfully shifted the debate on ISDS, and President Biden has rightly acknowledged that ISDS does not belong in any future agreements,” said Melinda St. Louis, Global Trade Watch director at Public Citizen. “Now we’re calling on the Biden administration to work with us to finish the job by removing extreme corporate rights from existing agreements and sending ISDS into the trash bin of history, where it belongs.”
The letter comes the day before Biden is scheduled to host Latin American heads of state at the White House for a meeting of the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity (APEP) and a day after Sen. Warren (D-MA), Sen. Whitehouse (D-RI), and Rep. Cohen (D-TN) led 40 colleagues in sending a letter to the Biden administration urging the administration to use the APEP process to work to remove ISDS from existing agreements in the region.
Last week, a new report detailed the specific legal mechanisms available to terminate ISDS liability between the United States and APEP countries with ISDS-enforced pacts. (These are the APEP countries, with those with U.S. ISDS pacts underlined: Barbados, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Uruguay.) And earlier this year, Sen. Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Doggett (D-TX) led 30+ of their colleagues in a letter calling for the elimination of ISDS with countries in Latin America, which has seen an explosion of expensive ISDS attacks.
“We must end corporations’ ability to sue for billions of dollars when climate and public interest policies threaten their profit margins,” said Iliana Paul, senior policy advisor at the Sierra Club. “Investor-State Dispute Settlement schemes create a system of gross corporate power, and eliminating this mechanism from existing trade and investment agreements is key to protecting people and the planet. President Biden’s position on this critical trade issue is encouraging, and we hope the administration keeps ISDS top of mind when revisiting global trade arrangements.”
Background: The ISDS provisions embedded in numerous trade and investment agreements, give special rights to multinational corporations that are not available to domestic businesses. If a corporation alleges that a government action violates their special corporate rights, ISDS provides the corporation the ability to sue a government for compensation outside of the countries’ domestic legal and court systems. An unaccountable three-person tribunal decides the fate of each case, with claims often in the millions or billions of dollars.
After East Palestine, Will Cincinnati Voters Stop Norfolk Southern From Buying Their City's Railway?
"The citizens of Cincinnati are at a historical crossroads," wrote one locomotive engineer of Issue 22. "The choice they make could either uphold a legacy of public ownership that has withstood the test of time or cede control to private interests."
Nov 02, 2023
Norfolk Southern has been working to buy the Cincinnati Southern Railway (CSR) for years, but the effort largely flew under the national radar until one of the company's trains derailed in East Palestine in February 2023, unleashing chemical pollution that sparked major public health concerns and put the small Ohio town in the spotlight.
Cincinnati voters will decide next Tuesday whether to allow the company responsible for the toxic train crash in East Palestine, Ohio earlier this year to purchase the last remaining municipally owned interstate railroad in the United States.
Norfolk Southern has been working to buy the Cincinnati Southern Railway (CSR) for years, but the effort largely flew under the national radar until one of the company's trains derailed in East Palestine in February 2023, unleashing chemical pollution that sparked major public health concerns and put the small Ohio town in the spotlight.
The wreck brought renewed scrutiny to Norfolk Southern's lax safety procedures, poor treatment of workers, and long history of lobbying against basic regulatory measures, making the hugely profitable corporation a poster child of rail industry greed and dysfunction.
Concerns about Norfolk Southern's practices in the wake of the East Palestine disaster have fueled opposition to the company's proposed $1.6 billion purchase of the CSR, which has been in public hands since its construction in the late 1800s.
The unelected Cincinnati board of trustees that manages the 338-mile CSR and the city's Democratic mayor announced and celebrated the proposed sale last November, setting the stage for the November 7 vote on Issue 22.
Cincinnati Interfaith Workers Center organizer Magda Orlander toldIn These Times on Wednesday that public opposition to the proposed sale has been "snowballing" since early voting began in early October. The grassroots group Derail the Sale has formed in opposition to Issue 22 and a number of local organizations, including the Cincinnati NAACP and Neighborhoods United Cincinnati, have joined the fight.
"When a big corporation, with all these investment interests behind it, throws around a wad of cash like that, it's pretty clear who's getting duped," said Orlander, referring to the $4.25 million that Norfolk Southern has spent trying to build support for the sale, which recently won the approval of federal regulators.
At a rally against the sale last month, Brian Garry, the executive director of Neighborhoods United Cincinnati, said that the CSR is "the largest asset that we own."
"It's like our family savings and they're just selling it," said Garry. "They say they’re building Cincinnati's future? They're selling Cincinnati's future."
Cincinnati, which is roughly 300 miles from East Palestine, has been leasing its railway to Norfolk Southern for decades, and the existing agreement with the company currently brings the city roughly $25 million a year.
If the sale is approved, the $1.6 billion in proceeds would be placed in a trust fund operated by the unelected Cincinnati Southern Railway Board of Trustees, which unanimously approved Norfolk Southern's purchase last year.
Proponents of the sale have touted its potential economic benefits for the city, which—thanks to a recent change to a 150-year-old statute—could spend the sale revenue on infrastructure improvements.
But critics of the deal have cast doubt on the supposed financial boon the sale would bring to Cincinnati and raised concerns about potential economic risks.
"Money flowing into Cincinnati’s coffers under the current CSR lease agreement guarantees $25 million per year for infrastructure improvements in the city," Werner Lange, a retired educator with five grandchildren living in Cincinnati, wrote in a May op-ed for the Cincinnati CityBeat.
"Under the purchase agreement signed last November, there is absolutely no such guaranteed income, only speculation," he added. "According to recent state law, should there be more than a 25% loss on speculative investments made by appointed financial managers from the $1.62 billion sale price, then the city receives nothing—nada—until the stock market loss is rectified, if ever. A lesson often painfully learned too late, amplified by recent bank failures, is that a bird in hand is worth more than two in the bush."
"The Cincinnati Southern Railway is more than just a railroad; it's a testament to Cincinnati's visionary past and a beacon for a self-reliant future."
Safety and health concerns have also animated opposition to the sale.
Last month, leaders of the Unity Council for the East Palestine Train Derailment—a community oversight committee formed in the wake of the February crash—implored Cincinnati voters to vote no on Issue 22, arguing that "there is no benefit from the sale of Cincinnati Southern Railway that outweighs the health of your families."
"Do not make the same mistakes our community did and ignore the dangers associated with Norfolk Southern," the council's president and secretary wrote in an op-ed for the Cincinnati Enquirer. "Open your eyes, look around you, research the facts to make an informed decision for your families' health, your children's health, and the health of future generations. We never want another community to feel the earth-shattering words of the Centers for Disease Control telling you that you all have had chemical exposure and they don't know what to do about that, but they do know how to treat the cancers it could cause in the future."
While the sale has garnered support from some unions, including the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, other rail unions and labor activists in Ohio and around the country have raised alarm about the prospect of Norfolk Southern buying up the nation's only municipally owned interstate railroad.
Railroad Workers United (RWU), an inter-union alliance representing rail workers across the United States, has helped organize local opposition to the Norfolk Southern sale, describing Issue 22 as a choice between public ownership of a critical community asset and the "short-term gain" offered by privatization. RWU supports the full nationalization of U.S. railroads.
Jason Doering, a locomotive engineer and labor activist, wrote in a social media post on Wednesday that "the citizens of Cincinnati are at a historical crossroads."
"The choice they make could either uphold a legacy of public ownership that has withstood the test of time or cede control to private interests, potentially eroding the very fabric of community self-determination and financial prudence that has defined Cincinnati for over a century," Doering wrote. "The Cincinnati Southern Railway is more than just a railroad; it's a testament to Cincinnati's visionary past and a beacon for a self-reliant future."
'The Progressive Movement Has Lost a Hero': Ady Barkan, Medicare for All Champion, Dies at 39
"There are no words to capture Ady Barkan's brilliance, moral clarity, and immense capacity to imagine and fight for a new world."
Nov 02, 2023
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and one of the lead sponsors of Medicare for All legislation in the House, said in a statement late Wednesday that "the progressive movement has lost a hero tonight."
Ady Barkan, a powerful moral force in the fight for a just healthcare system, died at the age of 39 on Wednesday from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS.
Following his terminal diagnosis in 2016—just months after the birth of his son, Carl—Barkan campaigned tirelessly for Medicare for All and other progressive causes, frequently taking part in Capitol Hill protests, congressional hearings, and conversations with prominent political figures even as he lost the ability to stand, walk, and speak on his own.
In 2020, Barkan delivered an address to the Democratic National Convention using a voice-generating device attached to his wheelchair.
"Like so many of you, I have experienced the ways our healthcare system is fundamentally broken. Enormous costs, denied claims, dehumanizing treatment when we are most in need," Barkan said. "Since my shocking diagnosis, I have traveled the country meeting countless patients like me, demanding more of our representatives and our democracy."
Barkan's death was announced Wednesday by his wife, Rachael.
"You probably knew Ady as a healthcare activist," she wrote. "But more importantly he was a wonderful dad and my life partner for 18 years."
Be a Hero—an advocacy organization that Barkan co-founded in 2018, the year before the birth of his daughter, Willow—said in a statement that Ady "inspired many of us to join the fight for universal access to life-saving and life-giving healthcare."
"Ady was a life-long activist and movement lawyer," said Jamila Headley, the group's co-executive director. "Before he co-founded Be a Hero in 2018, Ady spent years fighting to advance worker rights and economic justice at social justice organizations, including Make the Road New York and the Center for Popular Democracy, where he co-founded the Fed Up Campaign and Local Progress."
"Up until his death," Headley continued, "Ady spent his days working with the Be a Hero team of staff and volunteers to stop health insurance corporations from gouging Medicare and denying patients care, and fighting to make it possible for people with disabilities and older adults who need home and community-based services to get the care they need surrounded by the people they love."
News of Barkan's passing was met with an outpouring of tributes from those who worked alongside him for healthcare and economic justice.
"There are no words to capture Ady Barkan's brilliance, moral clarity, and immense capacity to imagine and fight for a new world," progressive activist Ana Maria Archila wrote on social media. "My dear friend, rest in power. Forever and always, your voice will guide us."
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and one of the lead sponsors of Medicare for All legislation in the House, said in a statement late Wednesday that "the progressive movement has lost a hero tonight."
"Ady Barkan accomplished more in his too-short time here than most do many lifetimes over. This country, and the lives of all of us who knew and loved him, are better for it," said Jayapal, whose Medicare for All bill now has the support of more than half of the House Democratic caucus. "I am devastated to lose a champion, a partner, and a friend. My Progressive Caucus colleagues and I are with all those mourning Ady tonight, and we send our deepest condolences to Rachael, Carl, and Willow."
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the Senate's top Medicare for All proponent, wrote on social media that "Ady Barkan was an inspiration to all of us."
"There are very few people in this country who have done more to make healthcare a human right," Sanders added. "To honor his life, let us dedicate ourselves to completing his work."
A previous version of this story misspelled Jamila Headley's last name in the second mention.
Backed by MAGA Speaker, 'Serial Liar and Indicted Fraudster' George Santos Avoids Expulsion
"Unfortunately, the new speaker and House Republicans decided to put political expediency over common decency," said one critic.
Nov 01, 2023
During his first interview as speaker last week, when Fox News' Sean Hannity asked about the effort to expel Santos, Johnson signaled his opposition to ousting anyone charged but not yet convicted and noted the party's "razor-thin" House majority.
Speaker Mike Johnson was among the 182 Republicans and 31 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives who on Wednesday night declined to expel Congressman George Santos over his litany of lies and alleged criminal behavior he has denied.
Ousting the scandal-plagued New York Republican required a two-thirds majority. In the end, only two dozen Republicans joined 155 Democrats who supported the resolution. The remaining 41 lawmakers from both parties either voted present or did not vote.
Sean Eldridge, president and founder of the progressive group Stand Up America, specifically placed blame on Johnson (R-La.), whose election as speaker last week was widely seen as a display of the far-right's hold on the Republican Party.
"As one of Mike Johnson's first acts as speaker, he's chosen to protect a serial liar and indicted fraudster," he said. "That speaks volumes about the respect he has for American voters and his willingness to stand up to corruption. Sadly, this is just the most recent example of Republicans defending lying, indicted politicians for perceived political gain."
"Voting to expel Santos is the bare minimum for any elected representative who believes in standing up to corruption," Eldridge added. "Unfortunately, the new speaker and House Republicans decided to put political expediency over common decency. The American people, and the constituents of New York's 3rd congressional district, deserve better."
During his first interview as speaker last week, when Fox News' Sean Hannity asked about the effort to expel Santos, Johnson signaled his opposition to ousting anyone charged but not yet convicted and noted the party's "razor-thin" House majority.
Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen and co-leader of the Not Above the Law coalition, also called out all members who voted against the resolution, declaring Wednesday night that "George Santos should have been expelled."
"Politicians need to restore trust in our democracy, but the members who failed to act on one of the most thoroughly investigated and clear-cut cases of fraud by a House member are further eroding that trust," she said. "Santos' constituents deserve real representation, and Americans deserve to know that the people they elect to office are not above the law."
Santos has faced mounting pressure to resign throughout his legal troubles, including last month, when federal prosecutors filed new wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy charges against the first-term congressman.
Following those charges, five other Republican congressmen from New York—Reps. Anthony D'Esposito, Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, and Brandon Williams—introduced the resolution that failed on Wednesday.
"This issue is not a political one, but a moral one," the resolution's GOP co-sponsors argued in a letter to House colleagues that preceded the vote. "We should let the American people know if a candidate for Congress lies about everything about himself to get their votes, and then that false identity becomes known by his own admission or otherwise, that House members will expel the fraudster and give voters a timely opportunity to have proper representation."
During debate on Wednesday, Democratic New York Congressman Dan Goldman pointed out that the Republicans behind this resolution declined to support a similar expulsion measure he co-sponsored in May.
Goldman still spoke and voted in favor of the Republican resolution. Notably, it was Santos himself who gave the Democrat the opportunity to speak, after the co-sponsors reportedly declined his request.
Punchbowl News journalist Ben Jacobs said that "at this point, you have to assume that Santos sees attacks on his fellow New York Republicans as a net plus after they have been coming after him for almost a year."
NBC Newsreported that D'Esposito suggested to reporters he may force another vote on expelling Santos in the weeks ahead, after the House Ethics Committee releases findings of its investigation into the embattled congressman.
