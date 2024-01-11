January, 11 2024, 11:48am EDT
Israel/Palestine: Unprecedented Killings, Repression
Urgent Action Needed to Prevent Further Mass Atrocities
JERUSALEM
Civilians were targeted, attacked, abused, and killed over the past year at a scale unprecedented in the recent history of Israel and Palestine, Human Rights Watch said today in releasing its World Report 2024.
More than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals in Israel and, as of January 4, more than 22,000 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, have been killed since October 7, 2023, according to local authorities, amid hostilities between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza that have included unlawful attacks and other grave abuses. Meanwhile, killings, administrative detention, and settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank reached years-long highs.
“The heinous crimes carried out by Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups since October 7 are the abhorrent legacy of decades-long impunity for unlawful attacks and Israel’s systematic repression of Palestinians,” said Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch. “How many more civilians must suffer or be killed as a result of war crimes before countries supplying weapons pull the plug and otherwise take action to end these atrocities?”
In the 740-page World Report 2024, its 34th edition, Human Rights Watch reviews human rights practices in more than 100 countries. In her introductory essay, Executive Director Tirana Hassan says that 2023 was a consequential year not only for human rights suppression and wartime atrocities but also for selective government outrage and transactional diplomacy that carried profound costs for the rights of those not in on the deal. But she says there were also signs of hope, showing the possibility of a different path, and calls on governments to consistently uphold their human rights obligations.
On October 7, Hamas-led gunmen from the Gaza Strip carried out an attack in southern Israel, deliberately killing civilians, firing into crowds and gunning people down in their homes, and taking hostages back to Gaza, including older people and children, acts that amount to war crimes. About 128 people were still held hostage as of January 2, according to Israeli authorities.
Shortly thereafter, Israeli authorities cut off essential services, including water and electricity, to Gaza’s population and blocked the entry of all but a trickle of fuel and critical humanitarian aid, acts of collective punishment that amount to war crimes and include the use of starvation as a method of warfare. Israeli air strikes have incessantly pounded Gaza, hitting schools and hospitals and reducing large parts of neighborhoods to rubble, including in attacks that were apparently unlawful. Israeli forces also unlawfully used white phosphorous in densely populated areas. They ordered the evacuation of everyone in northern Gaza and had displaced an estimated 85 percent of Gaza’s population—1.9 million people—as of January 2.
The blockade exacerbated the humanitarian situation stemming from Israel’s 16-year-long sweeping restrictions on the movement of people and goods into and out of Gaza. The prolonged closure, as well as Egyptian restrictions on its border with Gaza, has deprived the 2.2 million Palestinians of Gaza, with rare exceptions, of their right to freedom of movement and opportunities to better their lives; severely limited their access to electricity, health care, and water; and devastated the economy.
In the West Bank, Israeli forces in 2023 killed 492 Palestinians, including 120 children, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than twice as many as in any other year since 2005, when the UN began systematically recording fatalities. This includes unlawful killings stemming from Israel’s regular use of excessive lethal force and some cases of extrajudicial executions.
As of January 1, Israeli authorities also held 3,291 Palestinians in administrative detention, without charge or trial, based on secret information, according to Israeli Prison Services figures. This figure marks a three-decade high, according to the Israeli human rights group HaMoked.
During the first half of 2023, the Israeli government approved building 12,855 new housing units in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, the highest number the Israeli group Peace Now, which has been systematically tracking plans since 2012, has ever recorded. The transfer of civilians into occupied territory is a war crime.
During the first eight months of 2023, incidents of settler violence against Palestinians and their property reached their highest daily average since the UN started recording this data in 2006; an average of three incidents a day, compared with two a day in 2022 and one in 2021. That rate further increased after October 7. OCHA recorded 1,227 incidents of settler violence in 2023 that resulted in casualties and/or property damage, more than in any year since it started recording incidents involving settlers in 2006.
Israeli authorities’ repression of Palestinians, undertaken as part of a policy to maintain the domination of Jewish Israelis over Palestinians, amount to the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution.
'There Must Be Accountability': Tlaib, Bush Back ICJ Case Against Israel
After reading from South Africa's 84-page application on the House floor, Tlaib said that both the Biden administration and Congress were "complicit in this genocide" but stressed that there was still "time to save lives."
Jan 11, 2024
News
Meanwhile, elected officials in the United States and around the world are growing increasingly critical of Israel's blockade and bombardment of Gaza. Bush is among a dozen U.S. lawmakers and hundreds from other countries who have signed a new global call for a cease-fire, led by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Sevim Dağdelen, a leftist German parliamentarian.
U.S. Congresswomen Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib on Thursday expressed support for South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip as the ICJ began two days of related hearings in The Hague.
"We unequivocally join world leaders and international human rights organizations in support of South Africa's case before the International Court of Justice alleging Israel violated the Genocide Convention," said Bush (D-Mo.) and Tlaib (D-Mich.) in a joint statement. "There must be an end to the violence—and there must be accountability for the blatant human rights abuses and mass atrocities occurring in the region."
"We must refuse to be silent as the majority of the world is calling for an end to the violence and mass human suffering, and the need for accountability."
"The historical significance of a post-apartheid state filing this case must not be lost, and the moral weight of their prerogative cannot be dismissed," they continued. "The United States has a devastating role in the ongoing violence in Gaza, where already over 23,000 Palestinians have been killed, more than 59,000 injured, and millions have been displaced. We must refuse to be silent as the majority of the world is calling for an end to the violence and mass human suffering, and the need for accountability."
The pair added that "as one of the countries that has agreed to the Genocide Convention, the U.S. must stop trying to discredit and undermine this case and the international legal system it claims to support. Our commitment to protecting the human rights of all people must be unconditional. The best time to make a conclusive determination on genocide is when there is still time to stop it, not after. We will continue pushing for a lasting ceasefire, full accountability, and a just and lasting peace for everyone."
Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, and Bush were both outspoken critics of the Israeli government and occupation long before the Hamas-led attack on October 7 and they have been leading voices against Israel's disproportionate and indiscriminate response, including by spearheading a cease-fire resolution in the House.
Tlaib also took to the House floor Thursday morning. Noting that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this week called the ICJ case "meritless," she said, "Let me read directly from the case file starting on page 59, 'Expressions of Genocidal Intent against the Palestinian People by Israeli Officials,' so you can hear directly from the Israeli officials in their own words, not mine."
After reading remarks from Israeli leaders including President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Deputy Knesset Speaker Nissim Vaturi, Tlaib argued: "There is simply time to save lives—to stop the Israeli government from carrying out the genocide in Gaza. This body and the Biden administration are complicit in this genocide. Congress must stop funding the genocide of the Palestinian people with our American tax dollars."
Israel already got $3.8 billion in annual U.S. military aid before decimating Gaza over the past three months. Since Israel declared war, President Joe Biden has asked federal lawmakers for a $14.3 billion package still under consideration while also bypassing Congress to arm Israeli forces.
Ocean Heat, Sea Surface Temperatures Shattered Records in 2023
"The ocean is the key to telling us what's happening to the world, and the data is painting a compelling picture of warming year after year after year," one study author said.
Jan 11, 2024
News
2023, the hottest year on record overall, was also the hottest year on record for the world's oceans.
A study published Thursday in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences found that the upper 2,000 meters of the ocean warmed by 15 zettajoules in 2023 compared to 2022, according to one dataset. To put that in perspective, the world's economy only requires half a zettajoule to run every year, the Chinese Academy of Sciences explained in a statement. Fifteen zettajoules would be enough to boil 2.3 billion Olympic-sized swimming pools or roast 260 trillion turkeys.
"The ocean is the key to telling us what's happening to the world, and the data is painting a compelling picture of warming year after year after year," study co-author John Abraham, a professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, toldThe Guardian.
Ocean heat content has been on the rise since the late 1950s, and, for the past decade, each year has been the warmest on record, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
The ocean is an important indicator of human-caused climate change because around 90% of the excess heat produced by the burning of fossil fuels is absorbed by its top 2,000 meters, according to United Press International.
"As long as the level of greenhouse gases remains relatively high in the atmosphere, the oceans will keep absorbing energy, leading to the increase of the heat in the oceans," study lead author Cheng Lijing, an oceanographer at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, toldNature.
"We're already facing the consequences and they will get far worse if we don't take action."
The study was the latest in a yearly effort led by the IAP; this year's installment had contributions from 34 scientists in 19 research bodies in China, France, Italy, New Zealand, and the U.S., according to Nature and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The researchers looked at two datasets for ocean heat content: the IAP's dataset and one compiled by the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The 15 zettajoules figure came from the IAP dataset, while the NOAA dataset gave a lower increase of nine zettajoules. Lijing explained on social media that both organizations used the same raw data, but had different methods of quality control and spatial interpolation. Sometimes, accurate high temperature measurements can be mistakenly discarded as inaccurate, the Chinese Academy of Sciences pointed out.
"This means that the warming might be greater than the numbers reported here," Lijing said in a statement.
NCEI oceanographer and study co-author Tim Boyer told Nature that "the important point in the paper and for scientific understanding is that the ocean is warming consistently, year over year to new record levels of ocean heat content."
In addition, the paper documented a record rise in sea surface temperature. It was higher than 2022's by 0.23°C for the entire year and by what the authors called an "astounding" 0.3°C for the second half of the year.
Another measurement that reached record levels in 2023 was ocean stratification, which occurs when the warmer water floats near the surface and does not mix as much with the cooler water below, The Guardian explained. This can harm ocean life by reducing the amount of oxygen available to it. It also decreases the ocean's ability to absorb both heat and carbon dioxide.
Another point raised by the study authors is that what happens to and in the ocean does not stay in the ocean.
"Ocean warming has far-reaching consequences on physical, human, and biological systems in the Earth system, which is expected to be much more severe in the future because of the irreversibility of ocean warming in the following centuries," Lijing wrote on social media.
Warmer oceans increase sea-level rise, fuel extreme weather events such as storms or droughts, and impact marine life by forcing some animals to move in search of cooler waters or changing the time when migrations or reproduction occur, Nature explained.
"We're already facing the consequences and they will get far worse if we don't take action," Abraham told The Guardian. "But we can solve this problem today with wind, solar, hydro, and energy conservation."
"Once people realize that, it's very empowering," Abraham continued. "We can usher in the new energy economy of the future, saving money and the environment at the same time."
Omar Leads Nearly 400 Global Lawmakers in Demanding Gaza Cease-Fire
"We can hold two things in our heads at once: that the attacks by Hamas on October 7 were a war crime, and that Israel has responded by committing crimes against humanity," said Rep. Ilhan Omar.
Jan 11, 2024
News
"Our commitment to protecting the human rights of all people," said the lawmakers, "must be unconditional."
Nearly 400 international lawmakers on Thursday provided the latest proof that the Biden administration is isolating itself by continuing to back Israel's slaughter of civilians in Gaza, as parliamentarians representing U.S. allies including Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and Denmark were among those demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) joined German lawmaker Sevim Dağdelen in leading 384 policymakers in signing the brief statement.
"We join together as lawmakers from around the world to call for an immediate, multilateral cease-fire in Israel and Palestine, the release of all the remaining Israeli and international hostages, and the facilitation of humanitarian aid entry into Gaza," said the legislators. "We further urge our own respective governments and the international community to uphold international law and seek accountability for grave violations of human rights."
Dağdelen called the international support for the statement "a strong signal for peace."
The letter was publicized as South Africa presented oral arguments to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), officially accusing Israel of genocidal acts and intent in Gaza and detailing its exhaustive evidence, including direct, public calls from top officials for the Israeli military to force Gazans to "migrate" and to treat all inhabitants of the enclave as legitimate targets—both violations of international law.
Biden administration officials have repeatedly said that Israel is only exercising its "right to defend itself" following Hamas' October 7 attack, and have dismissed South Africa's case as "meritless" despite all evidence to the contrary.
"We can hold two things in our heads at once: that the attacks by Hamas on October 7 were a war crime, and that Israel has responded by committing crimes against humanity—crimes that the United States, and much of the West, continue to let happen, despite our professed support for international law," Omar toldThe Guardian.
The signatories of the statement hail from countries including Mexico, Ghana, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Switzerland, and British signers include former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and House of Lords member Shami Chakrabarti.
Omar's progressive American colleagues including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), and Summer Lee (D-Pa.) also signed the letter.
Bush led progressives in introducing House Resolution 768 in October, less than two weeks into the bombardment which has now killed at least 23,469 people—mostly women and children—and left 59,604 wounded, including 1,000 children who have lost one or both of their legs since October 7.
As Omar pointed out to The Guardian, an end to Israel's assault would also be a step toward protecting Israeli "hostages who have now suffered for 133 days."
Despite growing calls for a cease-fire from the United Nations, international human rights and law experts, and the American public, the Biden administration vetoed a cease-fire resolution at the U.N. Security Council last month and was joined by just nine other countries in opposing a similar resolution at the U.N. General Assembly, while 153 countries supported the measure.
"We must refuse to be silent as the majority of the world is calling for an end to the violence and mass human suffering, and the need for accountability," said Bush on Thursday in a joint statement with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). "As one of the countries that has agreed to the Genocide Convention, the U.S. must stop trying to discredit and undermine this case and the international legal system it claims to support."
"Our commitment to protecting the human rights of all people," said the lawmakers, "must be unconditional."
