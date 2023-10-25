To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

Please Support Our Fall Campaign!

Common Dreams is funded solely by readers like you who believe in independent journalism and that a better world is possible.

#
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS)
Contact: Kyle Ann Sebastian Communications Officer Food & Environment, Global Security: ksebastian@ucsusa.org

International Community Should Reaffirm Commitment to Nuclear Test Ban, Urge Russia to Rejoin

Statement by Dr. Tara Drozdenko, Union of Concerned Scientists

Russia’s parliament today voted to revoke the government’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty and President Vladimir Putin is expected to sign the bill. Should ratification be revoked, Russia will remain a signatory to the treaty.

Below is a statement by Dr. Tara Drozdenko, director of the Global Security Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS).

“Given current science, there’s simply no reason for Russia, or any other country, to ever conduct explosive nuclear tests again. Thanks to extensive monitoring tools, the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty provides concrete assurance that any country conducting an explosive nuclear test will be caught and is an important constraint on a growing global arms race.

“The international community should urge Russia in the strongest possible terms to maintain its ratification and reaffirm its support for the test ban treaty. The United States and the other nations that have signed but not ratified the treaty should reinforce the norms against testing by immediately ratifying the treaty.

“Reciprocal monitoring can assuage concerns and provide confidence that activities undertaken at nuclear testing sites—in the United States, Russia and China—aren't explosive tests. This would help squash any race to return to testing.”

The Union of Concerned Scientists is the leading science-based nonprofit working for a healthy environment and a safer world. UCS combines independent scientific research and citizen action to develop innovative, practical solutions and to secure responsible changes in government policy, corporate practices, and consumer choices.

www.ucsusa.org
Press PageAction Page