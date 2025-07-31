To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Doctors Without Borders
Contact: Tim Shenk, Press Officer, Direct: 212-763-5764, E-mail: tim.shenk@newyork.msf.org

Increasing Bombardment in Kyiv Threatens Lives and Medical Care

Kyiv

Early this morning, residents and staff from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Kyiv, Ukraine, awoke to the sound of explosions. The city came under heavy attack by drones and missiles. Reports indicate strikes on homes, hospitals, schools, and universities in residential areas where families with children live. At least eight people were reportedly killed during the night, including a six-year-old, and more than 100 people have been injured, including children.

In recent months, attacks on Kyiv have become more frequent. Since the full-scale invasion by Russian forces in 2022, many people have come to this city seeking safety — now, even here, they are at risk.

 Shattered glass and a broken window Shattered glass and a broken window form part of the damage at a maternity hospital following shelling and strikes on Kyiv, Ukraine, July 2025. (Photo: MSF)

“MSF in Ukraine is witnessing the devastating, continuous impact of intensified airstrikes on cities and residential areas across the country,” says Ainur Absemetova, MSF’s Head of Mission. “These attacks not only destroy homes and essential infrastructure like schools, hospitals, power and water systems — they also undermine people’s sense of safety and dignity, leaving them in a constant state of fear and uncertainty.”

Kyiv is also home to major hospitals that provide specialised care. Patients with serious or complex medical needs are often transferred here from other parts of the country. Attacks on the city put both this care and the people who depend on it in danger.

“This ongoing terror intensifies existing trauma, deepens insecurity and anxiety, and increases the urgent need for emergency medical and psychological support,” says Absemetova.

Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) is an international medical humanitarian organization created by doctors and journalists in France in 1971. MSF's work is based on the humanitarian principles of medical ethics and impartiality. The organization is committed to bringing quality medical care to people caught in crisis regardless of race, religion, or political affiliation. MSF operates independently of any political, military, or religious agendas.

