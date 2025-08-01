After Lobbying Blitz, Trump IRS Formally Kills Direct File Program That Would've Saved Americans Billions

In a move backed by private tax-filing corporations, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump officially announced the shut down of the government's free Direct File service this week.

For two years under the administration of former President Joe Biden, the IRS allowed taxpayers in some states to file their taxes online using public software under a pilot program.

A report published in March by the Economic Security Project found that:

At maturity in five years, Direct File would save the average user $160 in filing fees and hours of their time each year, which saves Americans a total of $11 billion annually between filing fees and time costs. By breaking down barriers to filing, Direct File would also deliver up to $12 billion each year in additional tax credits to low-income families currently missing out.

In January, the direct file system was rolled out to 30 million Americans across 25 states, to rave reviews. According to a memo circulated within the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the program was "beloved by its users," with a 94% satisfaction rate among those who used it.

But according to IRS Chairman Billy Long, who spoke at a tax summit Monday, it will not be made available again in 2026.

"You've heard of direct file, that's gone," Long gloated. "Big beautiful Billy wiped that out."

"I don't care about Direct File. I care about direct audit," he added, referring to his efforts to make it easier for businesses and individuals under tax audits to get updates on their status.

The budget legislation that Trump signed into law last month did not formally end Direct File, as Long suggested. However, it did allocate $15 million to the Treasury Department for a task force to study public-private partnership alternatives to replace Direct File. "Big beautiful Billy" likely referred to Long himself, whose IRS formally ended the program.

Long's announcement was the culmination of a months-long scheme by private tax-filing corporations like Intuit and H&R Block, and Republicans in government to kill Direct File.

As early as December, following Trump's reelection victory, GOP congresspeople began calling for the program's demise. Twenty-nine of them, who'd accepted a combined $1.8 million in campaign donations from the tax prep industry over their careers, signed onto a letter written by Reps. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.) and Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) calling on Trump to issue a "day-one executive order" killing the program.

Long, himself a former congressman from Missouri, raised eyebrows in January 2025, shortly after he was named as Trump's nominee to lead the IRS. According to The Lever, he received a curious $137,000 worth of donations that he then used to pay himself back for a $130,000 loan he'd made to his failed 2022 campaign for the Senate. Around a third of the money came from tax consultancy firms.

In March, following mass layoffs at the IRS by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), staff working on the Direct File system were told to halt their work. Prior to that, Musk wrote on his social media app X that he had "deleted" 18F, the government agency working on the project.

Right after tax day in April, The Associated Press first reported that the administration was planning to end the program.

While consumer advocacy groups called the change a "big loss" for the public, the American Coalition for Taxpayer Rights, an astroturf group backed by tax-filing companies, thanked Smith, Edwards, and other GOP congresspeople "for their leadership" calling for the termination of the program.

The program was effectively dead for months, but Long's gleeful coroner's report this week made it official.

"Last year, Direct File saved taxpayers $5.6 million in tax preparation costs by allowing people to file their taxes for FREE," wrote Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) Friday on X. "That's why tax preparation companies like... Intuit lobbied to get rid of it. Trump just gave them their wish."

Despite claims by GOP congresspeople that the program was "wasteful," it actually saved taxpayers much more money than it cost. According to the Economic Security Project's study, "For every dollar invested in the program, Direct File delivers $106 in benefits to American taxpayers, between savings on tax preparation fees and access to untapped tax credits."

"This move exposes what's really happening in Trump's administration," said David Kass, the executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness. "It was never about efficiency, it's about Trump and his billionaire allies taking money from our pockets to make the tax system worse and line the pockets of big business elites in this predatory industry."