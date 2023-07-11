July, 11 2023, 02:18pm EDT
Contact:
Dan Radmacher, Appalachian Voices, dan@appvoices.org
Morgan Caplan, The Sierra Club, morgan.caplan@sierraclub.org
Jared Margolis, Center for Biological Diversity, jmargolis@biologicaldiversity.org
Federal Court Stays Mountain Valley Pipeline’s Biological Opinion Again
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily halted the Mountain Valley Pipeline today, issuing a stay of the biological opinion and incidental take statement under the Endangered Species Act. The massive pipeline project threatens imperiled species like the candy darter and Roanoke logperch.
The court’s order means construction should not move forward along any portion of the 304-mile pipeline route as lawsuits challenging it continue. The court has twice rejected the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s authorizations for the pipeline project, finding that the agency failed to adequately analyze the project’s potential environmental harms.
The federal appeals court also granted a stay Monday of the U.S. Forest Service’s decision allowing the pipeline to be constructed through the Jefferson National Forest while the court considers The Wilderness Society’s challenge to that decision. The Wilderness Society is represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center.
“This decision shows that corporations with deep pockets and political influence aren’t above the law,” said Jared Margolis, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The court stepped up to protect imperiled wildlife and sensitive streams from a disastrous project that should never be built.”
“This stay is necessary to prevent the irreparable harm that would be caused by allowing Mountain Valley Pipeline to resume construction while important legal issues are decided,” said Peter Anderson, Virginia policy director at Appalachian Voices. “We are pleased that the 4th Circuit seems to recognize that Congress overreached with its Mountain Valley Pipeline provisions in the Fiscal Responsibility Act.”
“Congress’s unprecedented end run around the courts attempted to forgo proper checks and balances and declare the sinking ship that is the Mountain Valley Pipeline a winner,” said Ben Jealous, executive director of Sierra Club. “This, as we know, was wrong from the start. Congress cannot mandate that federal regulators throw caution to the wind — environmental laws are more than just mere suggestions, and must be adhered to. We expect Mountain Valley Pipeline to halt all construction along the entire route.”
“This ill-conceived pipeline poses serious threats to animals, plants, and people,” said Anne Havemann, general counsel for Chesapeake Climate Action Network. “This is the third time this court has found fatal flaws in Mountain Valley’s Endangered Species Act permit. Regulators that are supposed to protect the environment have once again failed and construction should be halted along the entire route.”
“All we’ve ever asked is that our basic environmental protection laws, including the Endangered Species Act, be enforced,” said David Sligh, conservation director at Wild Virginia. “Federal officials have not yet lived up to that basic requirement on this project and the courts have had to step in. Construction on this harmful project must be ended now.”
The motion to stay the biological opinion was filed by lawyers from the Sierra Club, Appalachian Mountain Advocates and the Center for Biological Diversity on behalf of Appalachian Voices, Wild Virginia, Indian Creek Watershed Association, Preserve Bent Mountain, Preserve Giles County, West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, West Virginia Rivers Coalition, Chesapeake Climate Action Network, Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity.
Mountain Valley Pipeline and the Fish and Wildlife Service claimed the court lacked jurisdiction to issue the stay under provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act about the pipeline. In issuing the stay, the 4th Circuit appears to have rejected that argument.
'Day of Disruption': Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Imminent 'Judicial Coup'
"We are going to show them that the power of the people is stronger than that of the people in power," said one demonstrator.
Jul 11, 2023
News
Gantz implored police to refrain from violence: "These are not enemies. You don't use this force on citizens."
At least tens of thousands of Israelis on Tuesday took to the streets, shutting down highways, and marching through the country's main international airport in a "day of disruption" after the nation's far-right governing coalition advanced a deeply controversial overhaul of the legal system critics condemn as a "judicial coup."
Demonstrators thronged the highways leading to cities including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, pitching tents, blocking roadways, and hanging banners from overpasses.
At Ben Gurion International Airport near Lod, thousands of protesters defied police warnings and marched through the arrivals hall.
Israeli police said at least 66 people were arrested. Widespread police violence—including spraying water cannons at protesters, charging into crowds on horseback, and an attack on at least one journalist—was recorded and posted on social media.
Ami Eshed, Tel Aviv's police commander, resigned last week due to what he claimed was political interference by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government and its desire to use excessive force to quash the ongoing pro-democracy protests.
"I could have easily met these expectations by using unreasonable force that would have filled up the emergency room... at the end of every protest," Eshed said on Israeli television.
Protesters—some of whom flew in from as far afield as the United States—represented a broad cross-section of Israel's center and left wing; however, Israeli-American journalist Emily Schrader said on Twitter that she "saw dozens of people screaming" at demonstrators opposing the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine "to get out of the protest."
Speaking at a Tel Aviv protest, opposition leader Benny Gantz of the National Unity party said that "ultimately, the protests will block this judicial coup."
Gantz implored police to refrain from violence: "These are not enemies. You don't use this force on citizens."
One protester named Grace toldMiddle East Eye that she believes "Israel is deteriorating towards complete dictatorship and corruption, and we are trying to stop it. Whatever laws this government doesn't like, it cancels, so all the power goes into government hands and away from the public."
"The message we have for the government is no one here will agree to live in a dictatorship," she added. "We are seeing an extreme government that wants to create an extreme country, and we don't want that to happen. We are going to show them that the power of the people is stronger than that of the people in power."
Hundreds of Israel Defense Forces reservists specializing in cyberwarfare reacted to Monday's parliamentary vote by announcing they will stop reporting for duty.
"We will not continue to develop cyber capabilities for a criminal regime, and we will not train the future generation of offensive cyber," the reservists said in a statement. "Our work cannot continue under such a severe legal and moral cloud."
Hundreds of members of the women-led Bonot Alternativa movement rallied outside the U.S. consulate in Tel Aviv to protest the judicial bill, with another demonstration planned for Tuesday afternoon at the Israeli consulate in New York.
"The Israeli government is destroying Israel as we know it—a Jewish and democratic state—it is harming the independence of the courts... banishing women from the public sphere, and harming our core democracy," Bonot Alternativa said in a plea to U.S. President Joe Biden.
"The members of the 'most extreme' government, as President Biden put it, are attacking freedom of expression, the right to protest, and the rights of women and minorities," the group added. "Don't stand by. Don't let the Jewish state be destroyed."
The White House on Tuesday urged Israeli authorities to respect protesters' rights.
"As the administration has said, both U.S. and Israeli democracy are built on strong institutions, checks and balances, and an independent judiciary," a U.S. National Security Council spokesperson toldHaaretz.
"The president has said consistently, both privately and publicly, that fundamental reforms like this require a broad basis of support to be durable and sustained," the spokesperson added. "The president has been clear he hopes Prime Minister Netanyahu will work to find a genuine compromise."
Tuesday's protests were sparked by Israeli lawmakers' overnight 64-56 vote to provisionally support a key piece of the highly contentious judicial overhaul that would repeal the "reasonableness" standard used by the Supreme Court to overrule egregious government decisions like then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin's refusal to fire Cabinet Minister Aryeh Deri, leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, after a 1993 fraud and bribery indictment.
The broader plan, proposed earlier this year by Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin—a member of Netanyahu's Likud party—would allow a 50%+1 parliamentary majority to override rulings issued by the Supreme Court, which also sits as the High Court of Justice and has been accused by human rights groups of giving legal cover to war crimes and crimes against humanity including apartheid and the illegal occupation of Palestine.
The proposed reforms would also increase government control over judicial appointments and make it more difficult for the Supreme Court to annul legislation by requiring the assent of more justices.
Furthermore, Levin's proposal would turn legal advisers who serve government ministries from professional appointees accountable to the attorney general into political appointments controlled by Cabinet ministers.
Critics have accused Netanyahu—who faces multiple criminal corruption charges—of attempting to weaken the judiciary in a bid to boost his chances of dodging prosecution. Netanyahu is prohibited from personal involvement in the judiciary overhaul due to a conflict of interest related to the charges against him.
Emergency Declared as 'Historic and Catastrophic' Flooding Swamps Vermont
"Flooding in parts of Vermont have surpassed what was experienced during Tropical Storm Irene," the governor said.
Jul 11, 2023
News
President Joe Biden declared an emergency for all 14 counties in Vermont early Tuesday as the state received two months worth of rain in two days.
The heavy rain and flooding in Vermont is the latest in an international series of flooding catastrophes from India and Japan to neighboring New York as warmer temperatures driven by the burning of fossil fuels allow the air to hold more moisture and dump more rain.
"Make no mistake. The devastation and flooding we're experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic," Gov. Phil Scott said during a Tuesday morning press conference, which he had to hike out to because the roads around his home were undrivable.
"I know thousands of Vermonters have lost homes, businesses, and more," he added during the briefing. "The devastation is far-reaching."
The flooding in Vermont came as part of a storm system that inundated Connecticut and New York—where one woman was killed—on Sunday before reaching New England, the Associated Press reported. However, the unnamed system has already had a historic impact.
"Flooding in parts of Vermont have surpassed what was experienced during Tropical Storm Irene, and rivers are expected to continue rising through the night," Scott tweeted Monday. "Stay away from waterways."
"I think everyone's in shock."
During Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, the Winooski River rose to 19 feet, at least three people died, and most of the roads in the state were damaged, The Washington Postpointed out. During the most recent storm, the Winooski at the state capital of Montpelier rose to a height of 21.35 feet Tuesday morning, according to the NWS. The only time it's ever been higher was during the Great Vermont Flood of 1927, when flooding swelled it to 27 feet and killed 84 people, the Post reported.
The Montpellier Airport set a daily rainfall record of 5.28 inches, surpassing the previous record set during Irene, as The New York Times reported.
Montpelier itself was especially hard hit, with images circulating online of its downtown underwater.
"I think everyone's in shock," Montpelier resident and Main Street gallery owner Susan Calza said, as the Times reported.
Montpilier originally closed its downtown until 12 pm ET Tuesday for safety reasons, and then extended that until 3 pm.
"Flooding is major, we can't really tell about damage yet, and there are no known casualties," city manager William Fraser told the Post in an email.
In a Facebook statement early Tuesday, Fraser warned that the Wrightsville Dam near Montpelier, Middlesex, and East Montpelier was six feet away from reaching capacity.
"This has never happened since the dam was built so there is no precedent for potential damage."
"If water exceeds capacity, the first spillway will release water into the North Branch River," Fraser said. "This has never happened since the dam was built so there is no precedent for potential damage. There would be a large amount of water coming into Montpelier which would drastically add to the existing flood damage."
The town of Ludlow in southern Vermont was also especially impacted, with flood waters cutting it off from major roads.
"The total scope of what kind of damage that has occurred in Ludlow—the onion isn't even peeled back at all right now," Ludlow Town Manager Brendan McNamara toldVermont Public Monday. "I mean, I'm up and down Main Street because that's what we can access, and it is not good."
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Burlington said late Monday that some places had seen more than nine inches of rain, which is more than is usually seen in two months, according to The Washington Post. The storm has closed at least 78 roads and prompted more than 100 swift water rescues, officials said during Tuesday's press conference. No injuries or deaths have been reported, but Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison cautioned that rescues were still in progress.
"I want to reiterate that we are still in the earliest stages of this disaster," she said.
State officials are also concerned by additional rain forecast for Thursday and Friday.
"Even though the sun may shine later today and tomorrow, we expect more rain later this week which will have nowhere to go in the oversaturated ground," Scott said. "So I want to be clear—we are not out of the woods."
The Northeastern U.S. is not alone in experiencing deadly flooding this year: Serious deluges have taken place in India, China, Japan, and Turkey in 2023, The Guardian reported.
"As the climate gets warmer we expect intense rain events to become more common, it's a very robust prediction of climate models," University of Miami professor of atmospheric sciences Brian Soden told The Guardian, adding, "It's not surprising to see these events happening, it's what models have been predicting since day one."
Every 1°C increase in temperature enables the same volume of air to carry 7% more water vapor, according to a June report from the First Street Foundation. This means that one-in-100-year rainfall events are occurring as often as every five or 10 years in some parts of the U.S.
The Northeast is expected to be particularly impacted by increased precipitation, risk associate director at the Woodwell Climate Research Center Zachary Zobel toldThe Boston Globe.
"We're heading into a new normal," Zobel said. "The climate you've experienced previously is not the climate you're going to be living in for the next 30 years."
Manchin Fumes as Federal Court Halts Mountain Valley Pipeline Construction
One climate advocate applauded the court for giving communities "a measure of reprieve" by stopping construction of the pipeline in Jefferson National Forest.
Jul 11, 2023
News
But as The Wilderness Society and SELC explained last month, their two cases against the pipeline challenge "defective approvals by the United States Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management allowing the MVP to cross the Jefferson National Forest in Virginia and West Virginia." Because both lawsuits predate the passage of Section 324 and allege violations of several environmental laws as well as the Administrative Procedure Act, the groups argued, the Fourth Circuit does have jurisdiction.
In a Tuesday morning statement, Equitrans Midstream—which holds the largest interest among MVP stakeholders and plans to manage the pipeline once operational—said it was "disappointed" with the Fourth Circuit's stay and claimed the judges exceeded their authority.
A three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Monday temporarily blocked the construction of a section of the Mountain Valley Pipeline that runs through Jefferson National Forest, pending a conservation group's petition to review the federal government's authorization of the fossil fuel infrastructure development.
"Time and time again, Mountain Valley has tried to force its dangerous pipeline through the Jefferson National Forest, devastating communities in its wake and racking up violations," Ben Tettlebaum, director and senior staff attorney at The Wilderness Society, said in a statement. "We're grateful that the court has given those communities a measure of reprieve by hitting the brakes on construction across our public lands, sparing them from further irreversible damage while this important case proceeds."
Work on unfinished portions of the 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) was fast-tracked last month via the debt ceiling agreement that President Joe Biden, shunning his options for unilateral action, forged with House Republicans who took the global economy hostage.
Construction of the $6.6 billion fracked gas project—pushed hard by the GOP and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a coal profiteer and Congress' top recipient of Big Oil money—has been halted by courts for years due to concerns about the harms it would unleash on people and ecosystems in Virginia, West Virginia, and beyond.
But Section 324 of the so-called Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 required federal authorities to approve all of MVP's outstanding permits, prohibited judicial review of those permits, and said only the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has jurisdiction to hear challenges to the provision's constitutionality.
Citing Section 324, MVP's developers and multiple government agencies filed motions last month to dismiss lawsuits against the pipeline. On behalf of The Wilderness Society, the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) filed a brief opposing those motions on June 26, arguing that Section 324 is unconstitutional because it violates the separation of powers.
In response to the stay issued by the Fourth Circuit on Monday, Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC said: "This is not the court to hear that claim. Congress, in plain terms, gave the D.C. Circuit 'exclusive jurisdiction' to hear such claims... Congress' message was crystal clear: If you want to challenge Section 324, you must do so in the D.C. Circuit."
In a similar vein, Manchin asserted that the Fourth Circuit lacks jurisdiction over MVP permits, rendering its new order unlawful.
But as The Wilderness Society and SELC explained last month, their two cases against the pipeline challenge "defective approvals by the United States Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management allowing the MVP to cross the Jefferson National Forest in Virginia and West Virginia." Because both lawsuits predate the passage of Section 324 and allege violations of several environmental laws as well as the Administrative Procedure Act, the groups argued, the Fourth Circuit does have jurisdiction.
"Mountain Valley could not build their pipeline in compliance with the law, so they appealed to Congress to interfere with the courts, skirting both our legal system and Constitution," Chase Huntley, vice president of Strategy and Policy at The Wilderness Society, said two weeks ago. "The MVP rider buried in the Fiscal Responsibility Act attempts to ram through the pipeline, forcing it onto communities who have spoken out against its devastating impacts for nearly a decade."
"Because bedrock environmental laws stood in the pipeline's path, Mountain Valley convinced Congress to reach beyond its powers and decide in Mountain Valley's favor, circumventing the courts," said Huntley. "We're fighting to make sure our challenge to the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management's approvals for the pipeline to cross the Jefferson National Forest has its rightful day in court."
The Wilderness Society and SELC weren't the only organizations to take action last month. Lawyers from the Sierra Club, Appalachian Mountain Advocates, and the Center for Biological Diversity filed a companion response opposing identical motions to dismiss another MVP case. That brief was submitted on behalf of 10 environmental groups—Wild Virginia, Appalachian Voices, Indian Creek Watershed Association, Preserve Bent Mountain, Preserve Giles County, West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, West Virginia Rivers Coalition, Chesapeake Climate Action Network, Sierra Club, and the Center for Biological Diversity.
In a Tuesday morning statement, Equitrans Midstream—which holds the largest interest among MVP stakeholders and plans to manage the pipeline once operational—said it was "disappointed" with the Fourth Circuit's stay and claimed the judges exceeded their authority.
"We are evaluating all legal options, which include filing an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court," the company said. "Unless this decision is promptly reversed, it would jeopardize Mountain Valley's ability to complete construction by year-end 2023."
MVP is one of several new fossil fuel projects being built or considered in the U.S. despite mounting evidence of the worsening climate crisis—and in direct conflict with the international scientific consensus, which has long warned that increasing the extraction and combustion of coal, oil, and gas will exacerbate deadly planetary heating.
As extreme weather disasters continue to wreak havoc across the U.S. and the world, Biden is facing growing pressure to declare a national climate emergency, which advocates say would unlock additional powers his administration could use to rein in the fossil fuel industry and ramp up clean energy production. Congressional Republicans, meanwhile, are currently trying to preempt the president from making such a move.
