February, 08 2024, 12:37pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
David Rosen, drosen@citizen.org
David Rosen, drosen@citizen.org
Emily Leach, eleach@citizen.org
FCC Bans Deepfake Robocalls But Can’t Solve the Larger Problem
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) today announced the unanimous adoption of a Declaratory Ruling that recognizes calls made with AI-generated voices are “artificial” under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, released the following statement:
“Thank you, FCC, for today’s desperately needed rule outlawing AI voice-generated robocalls. This rule will meaningfully protect consumers from rapidly spreading AI scams and deception. Every agency should follow suit and apply the tools and laws at their disposal to regulate AI.
“Unfortunately, through no fault of the FCC, this move is not enough to safeguard citizens and our elections. The Telephone Consumer Protection Act applies only in limited measure to election-related calls. The Act’s prohibition on use of ‘an artificial or prerecorded voice’ generally does not apply to non-commercial calls and non-profits. So the FCC’s new rule will not cure the problem of AI voice-generated calls related to elections – the kind of problem evidenced by the faked President Biden robocalls in New Hampshire (although those were illegal for other reasons).”
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
LATEST NEWS
Record January Heat Caps 'Disturbing' 12-Month Stretch Above 1.5°C
"Rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are the only way to stop global temperatures increasing," one expert said.
Feb 08, 2024
News
The first month of 2024 was the hottest January on record, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service and European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts announced Thursday.
That makes January the eighth month in a row to see its average surface air temperature surpass historic temperatures for that month and the 12th month in a row to see it rise past 1.5°C above the 1850-1900 average. January therefore caps the first 12-month period in which the average temperature surpassed the 1.5°C target enshrined in the Paris agreement.
"2024 starts with another record-breaking month—not only is it the warmest January on record, but we have also just experienced a 12-month period of more than 1.5°C above the preindustrial reference period," Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) deputy director Samantha Burgess said in a statement. "Rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are the only way to stop global temperatures increasing."
"After all, if you stick your finger in a light socket and get shocked, it's bad news, sure, but what did you expect?"
The average air surface temperature last month rose to 13.14°C, 0.70°C above the 1991-2020 January average and 1.66°C above the preindustrial January average. It was also 0.12°C above the previous record-warm January, in 2020.
January's temperature means that the past 12 months, from February 2023 to January 2024, were the warmest on record, at 0.64°C above average for 1991-2020 and 1.52°C above the preindustrial average. On a regional level, eastern Canada, north-western Africa, the Middle East, and central Asia all saw hotter-than-average Januaries.
The average global sea surface temperature at 60°S-60°N also broke records for January at 20.97°C, 0.26°C above the previous warmest January temperature in 2016. C3S also noted that the sea surface temperature between 60°S-60°N continued to climb in early February, breaking the previous all-time record set in August of last year.
2023 was the hottest year both on record and in around 125,000 years of history due primarily to the climate crisis driven by deforestation and the burning of fossil fuels. Temperatures were spiked further by the emergence of a warming El Niño weather pattern. Now, January has capped off a new 12-month period of historic weather.
"It is a significant milestone to see the global mean temperature for a 12-month period exceed 1.5°C above preindustrial temperatures for the first time," University of Oxford atmospheric physicist Matt Patterson toldReuters.
"1.5°C is so dead."
Even a year above 1.5°C does not mean the Paris target has been permanently breached, since it refers to averages over decades. Scientists predict a longer-term breach could happen between 2030 and the early 2050s.
Still, former Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change chair Bob Watson toldBBC Radio 4's "Today" program that the last 12 months "far exceeds anything that is acceptable."
"Look what's happened this year with only 1.5°C," Watson said, "we've seen floods, we've seen droughts, we've seen heatwaves and wildfires all over the world."
Despite decades of warnings from climate scientists, the burning of fossil fuels released record levels of carbon pollution into the atmosphere in 2023, according to the Global Carbon Project.
Texas A&M University climate scientist Andrew Dessler toldThe Washington Post that a year above 1.5°C was both "disturbing and not disturbing."
"After all, if you stick your finger in a light socket and get shocked, it's bad news, sure, but what did you expect?" Dessler asked.
The United Nations says that world leaders must curb emissions by 42% by 2030 to keep the 1.5°C goal alive, though some scientists say it is now likely out of reach. That doesn't mean acting quickly to phase out oil, gas, and coal won't make a difference, however.
"1.5°C is so dead," NASA climate scientist Peter Kalmus said on social media. "But remember: Every extra bit of fossil fuel burnt makes the planet a little irreversibly hotter making all impacts worse. Arbitrary thresholds are not as important as ending the cause of this nightmare: the fossil fuel industry."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Expanded Rafah Assault Would Be 'Stain on Israel' and Its Backers: Refugee Group
The head of the Norwegian Refugee Council called for "an immediate cease-fire to reach the women, children, families who are at breaking point, with lifesaving aid."
Feb 08, 2024
News
"Further deterioration of humanitarian conditions in Rafah would be catastrophic as disease and starvation already persist among the displaced population," Caredda continued.
At one shelter, a children's entertainment event—which humanitarian aid workers have continued to provide to give Gaza's youngest residents a sense of normalcy—was interrupted by a bombing "just meters away," reported Al Jazeera.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said the reports of intensified shelling in Rafah were "deeply alarming."
"Gaza is one of the most densely populated places on Earth, and Rafah is now the most densely populated place in Gaza," Omar Shakir, Israel-Palestine director at Human Rights Watch, toldAl Jazeera. "Any sort of military campaign or air strike would amplify risks of disproportionate attacks."
Agnes Callamard, secretary-general of Amnesty International, called for all efforts to be accelerated to secure a cease-fire "to save the thousands of people who have found refuge in Rafah."
Representatives of Hamas arrived in Cairo on Thursday for discussions with Israel regarding a new potential cease-fire deal. Egyptian officials told Al Jazeera that talks could take at least 10 days before a possible truce begins. Over the past 10 days, more than 1,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.
Accusing Israel of waging war on a "gigantic refugee camp" where more than 1 million Palestinians have moved to escape air and ground attacks over the last four months, the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council on Thursday called on the Israel Defense Forces to stop its shelling of the southern Gaza city of Rafah and halt further plans for an intensified assault.
With Israeli military officials reporting that they have not devised a plan to protect civilian lives in Rafah, NRC Secretary-General Jan Egeland said that a ground offensive in the city—previously designated a "safe zone" where more than 1 million Palestinians were told to go as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched air and ground attacks across the enclave—would be a "stain on both Israel and those nations providing arms," including the United States.
"It would be a bloodbath, and among children and women, among the innocent," Egeland told CNN, adding that reports of Hamas' tactic of "blending in with civilians... does not in any way justify indiscriminate attacks."
Egeland repeated the NRC's call for "an immediate cease-fire to reach the women, children, families who are at breaking point, with lifesaving aid."
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs earlier this week warned that Israel would likely commit "war crimes" if it launched expanded attacks on Rafah, which Netanyahu ordered on Wednesday after rejecting a cease-fire agreement proposed by Hamas.
Two-thirds of Gaza's population is now crammed into Rafah, where shelters are at 150% capacity and displaced people are struggling with a lack of safe drinking water, hygiene products, or showers. In the NRC's assessment of nine shelters—where 27,400 displaced people are staying—"diseases, including hepatitis A, gastroenteritis, diarrhoea, smallpox, lice, influenza, were reported in every location assessed."
"Conditions in Rafah are already dire, and a full-scale Israeli military operation will lead to even more loss of civilian life. Aid workers have been grappling with insecurity and insufficient aid for months. Attacks in areas where they provide food, water and shelter means this life-saving support will be impeded, if not entirely stopped," said Angelita Caredda, Middle East and North Africa regional director for the NRC.
"Further deterioration of humanitarian conditions in Rafah would be catastrophic as disease and starvation already persist among the displaced population," Caredda continued.
Overnight air strikes on Wednesday into Thursday in Rafah killed 14 people, including five children, and Al Jazeera's Hani Mahmoud reported that displaced people in the town are facing "a surge in attacks from air, land, and sea."
At one shelter, a children's entertainment event—which humanitarian aid workers have continued to provide to give Gaza's youngest residents a sense of normalcy—was interrupted by a bombing "just meters away," reported Al Jazeera.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said the reports of intensified shelling in Rafah were "deeply alarming."
"Gaza is one of the most densely populated places on Earth, and Rafah is now the most densely populated place in Gaza," Omar Shakir, Israel-Palestine director at Human Rights Watch, toldAl Jazeera. "Any sort of military campaign or air strike would amplify risks of disproportionate attacks."
Agnes Callamard, secretary-general of Amnesty International, called for all efforts to be accelerated to secure a cease-fire "to save the thousands of people who have found refuge in Rafah."
Representatives of Hamas arrived in Cairo on Thursday for discussions with Israel regarding a new potential cease-fire deal. Egyptian officials told Al Jazeera that talks could take at least 10 days before a possible truce begins. Over the past 10 days, more than 1,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Thomas Refusal to Recuse From Trump Case Called a 'Giant Middle Finger' to Democracy
"Ginni Thomas' involvement in the seditious conspiracy that led to the January 6 insurrection is a bald-faced conflict of interest," argued one watchdog.
Feb 08, 2024
News
That code states that "a justice should disqualify himself or herself in a proceeding in which the justice's impartiality might reasonably be questioned." A University of Massachusetts at Amherst survey released Wednesday found that 64% of U.S. voters believe Thomas should recuse from any case related to the 2020 election given his wife's role in trying to subvert the results.
"Other individuals and groups have brought ballot eligibility challenges in other states across the country, some of which are pending and many of which have failed," CREW observed. "None of the cases that have been dismissed reached the stage where a court heard evidence and ruled on the merits, which includes questions of whether Trump is an insurrectionist and whether the 14th Amendment applies in his case."
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who once went a full decade without speaking during oral arguments, asked the first question Thursday as the high court heard a case challenging former President Donald Trump's eligibility to run for a second White House term.
But Thomas, whose initial question focused on whether the 14th Amendment is "self-executing," shouldn't even be involved in the case, progressive watchdogs and other observers argued, given his wife Ginni's role in far-right efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election—an effort that culminated in the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
"The Supreme Court is facing its most significant electoral test since Bush v. Gore. The stakes are high, and the American people should be able to trust that this case will be decided without outside influence," Tishan Weerasooriya, senior associate of policy and political affairs at Stand Up America, said in a statement shortly before oral arguments kicked off Thursday.
"Justice Thomas should recuse himself from this monumental case," Weerasooriya added. "Ginni Thomas' involvement in the seditious conspiracy that led to the January 6 insurrection is a bald-faced conflict of interest. If Thomas refuses, it will not only be a blatant denial of impartial review but also a rejection of Chief Justice [John] Roberts' recently issued Code of Conduct."
That code states that "a justice should disqualify himself or herself in a proceeding in which the justice's impartiality might reasonably be questioned." A University of Massachusetts at Amherst survey released Wednesday found that 64% of U.S. voters believe Thomas should recuse from any case related to the 2020 election given his wife's role in trying to subvert the results.
Will Bunch, a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, argued that Thomas' failure to recuse from the case on Trump's eligibility "is a giant middle finger to American democracy."
"It's no wonder public trust in the court is terrible. Corrupt Thomas should resign."
The case in question, Trump v. Anderson, stems from the Colorado Supreme Court's December ruling that Trump engaged in insurrection and is thus disqualified from running for federal office again under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Trump quickly appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, which agreed to an expedited review of the case amid the 2024 presidential primaries.
Just over a week after the Colorado Supreme Court handed down its ruling, Maine's secretary of state moved to disqualify Trump from the 2024 primary ballot—a decision that was paused by a state judge pending the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Trump v. Anderson.
As oral arguments in the case proceeded Thursday, Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-N.J.) wrote that "Clarence Thomas is participating in a Supreme Court hearing today on Donald Trump's eligibility after trying to overthrow the government even though Thomas' wife conspired to help Trump."
"It's no wonder public trust in the court is terrible," Pascrell continued. "Corrupt Thomas should resign."
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), which filed an amicus brief in Trump v. Anderson supporting the former president's disqualification, noted in an analysis released earlier this week that Colorado and Maine are "the only two states that have substantively grappled with whether the 14th Amendment bars Trump from the ballot and reached a final decision based on the merits."
"Other individuals and groups have brought ballot eligibility challenges in other states across the country, some of which are pending and many of which have failed," CREW observed. "None of the cases that have been dismissed reached the stage where a court heard evidence and ruled on the merits, which includes questions of whether Trump is an insurrectionist and whether the 14th Amendment applies in his case."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular