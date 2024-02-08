To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

FCC Bans Deepfake Robocalls But Can’t Solve the Larger Problem

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) today announced the unanimous adoption of a Declaratory Ruling that recognizes calls made with AI-generated voices are “artificial” under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, released the following statement:

“Thank you, FCC, for today’s desperately needed rule outlawing AI voice-generated robocalls. This rule will meaningfully protect consumers from rapidly spreading AI scams and deception. Every agency should follow suit and apply the tools and laws at their disposal to regulate AI.

“Unfortunately, through no fault of the FCC, this move is not enough to safeguard citizens and our elections. The Telephone Consumer Protection Act applies only in limited measure to election-related calls. The Act’s prohibition on use of ‘an artificial or prerecorded voice’ generally does not apply to non-commercial calls and non-profits. So the FCC’s new rule will not cure the problem of AI voice-generated calls related to elections – the kind of problem evidenced by the faked President Biden robocalls in New Hampshire (although those were illegal for other reasons).”

