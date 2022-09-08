'Abhorrent and Anti-Democratic': Outrage as DNC Panel Blocks Vote on Dark Money Ban

A Democratic National Committee panel on Thursday refused to allow a vote on a resolution aimed at banning dark money from the party\u0026#039;s primary process, a decision that sparked outrage from progressive DNC members and others who backed the proposal.\r\n\r\nFormer Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner, a DNC member who faced an onslaught of dark money during her recent campaigns for a U.S. House seat, told Common Dreams that \u0022it\u0026#039;s really a sad state of affairs\u0022 for the DNC Resolutions Committee to \u0022not even bring this to the floor so that the members of the DNC can weigh in.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Dark money taints the will of the people of these communities because dark money is doing the bidding of the elites.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This should be judged through the lens of right and wrong,\u0022 said Turner. \u0022It is wrong to allow dark money to enter any primary in any state, in any race. What it does is it suffocates the will of the people in those districts. Let\u0026#039;s take my district, for example: Do you think the dark money that came in after me cares that Cleveland is the poorest city of its size in the nation? Do they care that 50% of the children who live in Cleveland live in poverty? No, they don\u0026#039;t give a damn.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Dark money taints the will of the people of these communities because dark money is doing the bidding of the elites and the oligarchs who don\u0026#039;t give a damn about the conditions people are living in,\u0022 she added. \u0022The Democratic Party, by not allowing this resolution to come to the floor, is complicit in the railroading of democracy itself.\u0022\r\n\r\nLed by Nevada Democratic Party Chair Judith Whitmer, the resolution would have prohibited dark money funding \u0022during any and all Democratic primary elections\u0022 and established \u0022procedures for the investigation of \u0026#039;dark money\u0026#039; use by candidate committees as well as possible disciplinary action.\u0022\r\n\r\nDark money refers to spending whose source isn\u0026#039;t disclosed and is often untraceable.\r\n\r\nSupporters of the ban cited the torrent of dark money that poured into Democratic primary races across the country this year in an effort to defeat progressive candidates and bolster powerful incumbents—a strategy that, in a number of high-profile cases, succeeded.\r\n\r\nDuring her argument in favor of a vote on the proposed ban, which was backed by dozens of DNC members and progressive members of Congress, Whitmer said dark money has allowed \u0022our elections to devolve into auctions.\u0022\r\n\r\nJoseph Geevarghese, executive director of the progressive advocacy group Our Revolution, called the DNC panel\u0026#039;s decision to block a vote on Whitmer\u0026#039;s resolution \u0022abhorrent and anti-democratic.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Democrats can\u0026#039;t be the party of democracy in one breath and then let an astronomical sum of money from Republican megadonors and corporate interests flood Democratic primaries,\u0022 Geevarghese added.\r\n\r\nThe proposed dark money ban\u0026#039;s path forward is uncertain. Our Revolution said in an email to supporters Thursday that two of its board members, Larry Cohen and Jane Kleeb, are planning to \u0022lead a coalition of 33 progressive DNC members to get this resolution to the full floor\u0022 despite the party panel\u0026#039;s obstruction.\r\n\r\n\u0022The 33 of us are not going to stand down just because the resolution committee pulled a fast one,\u0022 Turner told Common Dreams.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Democratic Party\u0026#039;s 2020 platform includes an explicit rebuke of dark money, which has surged in the years following the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s 2010 decision in Citizens United v. FEC.\r\n\r\nThe platform states that Democrats \u0022will bring an end to \u0026#039;dark money\u0026#039; by requiring full disclosure of contributors to any group that advocates for or against candidates, and bar 501(c)(4) organizations from spending money on elections.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Dark money should have no role in deciding elections.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Democrats will ban corporate PACs from donating to candidates and bar lobbyists from donating, fundraising, or bundling for anyone they lobby,\u0022 the document adds.\r\n\r\nShortly before refusing to allow a vote on the proposed dark money ban, the resolutions committee approved a separate, toothless measure that \u0022condemns the use of \u0026#039;dark money\u0026#039; that runs contrary to the values and principles of donors.\u0022\r\n\r\nJames Zogby, founder of the Arab American Institute and a longtime DNC member, tweeted Thursday that he is \u0022furious\u0022 about Thursday\u0026#039;s outcome and \u0022all Dems should be too.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The last time party leaders did this was on my February 2003 resolution to oppose the Iraq War,\u0022 Zogby added. \u0022Wrong then, wrong now!\u0022\r\n\r\nIn recent months, prominent progressive lawmakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have called on the Democratic leadership to support a dark money ban to prevent anonymous donors from manipulating the primary process and stacking the deck against candidates who rely on grassroots support.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is well beyond time for the Democratic Party to practice what we preach and ban super PAC spending from our primaries,\u0022 Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in May after progressive Summer Lee narrowly overcame millions in opposition spending. \u0022Dark money should have no role in deciding elections.\u0022