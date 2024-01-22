January, 22 2024, 01:31pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Phoebe Galt, Food & Water Watch, pgalt@fwwatch.org
EPA Proposes to Exempt Most Slaughterhouses from Updated Water Pollution Control Rules
Environmental Groups Urge EPA to Require Meat Processing Plants to Comply with Modern Technology Standards for Nitrogen and Phosphorus Pollution
The federal governmenttomorrow is scheduled to publish proposed EPA rules that would require pollution reductions from fewer than half of the 3,879 slaughterhouses and meat processing plants that discharge waste to U.S. rivers, lakes, and streams.
The regulations would cut pollution significantly from the largest plants that pipe their waste directly into waterways, but largely ignore the far more numerous meat processing plants that send their effluent first to municipal sewage treatment plants, which are often overwhelmed and not equipped to treat the industrial waste.
Clean water organizations are responding by urging the agency to do more to crack down on slaughterhouses, which are the largest industrial source of phosphorus and nitrogen pollution (so-called “nutrients”) that feeds algal outbreaks and fish-killing “dead zones” in America’s waterways. EPA plans to hold an online public hearing on its proposed rules on Wednesday and a hearing at agency headquarters on January 31.
Dani Replogle, Food & Water Watch Staff Attorney, said: “Slaughterhouses have spent decades polluting our nation’s waters with abandon, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill. EPA must seize this opportunity to rein in this dirty industry by enacting the most environmentally protective regulatory option without further delay.”
"It is well past time for slaughterhouses to put in place modern pollution controls that EPA acknowledges are widely available," said Sarah Kula, Environmental Integrity Project attorney. "EPA proposes significant reductions in nitrogen and phosphorus dischargers from big slaughterhouses that pipe their wastes into public waterways, and that is welcome news. But its preferred option would allow thousands of slaughterhouses to continue to dump nutrients into public sewage treatment plants that aren't prepared to handle them. All communities deserve relief from the slaughterhouse industry's harmful nutrient pollution."
Earthjustice attorney Alexis Andiman said: “EPA admits that pollution from slaughterhouses and meat processing plants disproportionately harms under-resourced communities, low-income communities, and communities of color. We applaud EPA for taking action to strengthen the outdated and under-protective water pollution control standards that govern this industry—but we urge the agency to ensure that its new standards protect the people most at risk.”
A coalition of 13 environmental organizations sued the EPA in 2019 and 2022 demanding that the agency follow the requirements of the Clean Water Act and modernize badly outdated technology standards for water pollution control systems for slaughterhouses and meat processing plants, which have not been updated in two decades.
In response to lawsuits, EPA released proposed rules scheduled for publication in the Federal Register tomorrow that include three options for cleaning up wastewater from slaughterhouses. EPA’s “preferred option” would strengthen nitrogen pollution limits and, for the first time, limit phosphorus discharges from an estimated 126 facilities that directly discharge into waterways. The new standards, if adopted, would eliminate nine million pounds of nitrogen per year from these direct dischargers, as well as eight million pounds of phosphorus.
However, EPA’s preferred option is the weakest of the three alternatives it has proposed because it would require no nutrient controls from the 3,708 slaughterhouses and meat processing plants that send their wastewater to municipal treatment facilities, which often lack the necessary technology to treat this pollution. Instead, EPA’s preferred option would only control oil and grease, total suspended solids, and biochemical oxygen demand from about 719 of these indirect dischargers. These indirect dischargers have gotten a free pass for decades.
“Many municipal wastewater treatment plants cannot handle the slaughterhouse and rendering facility waste they receive, likely contributing to 73% of these treatment plants violating their clean water permit limits,” said Kelly Hunter Foster, Waterkeeper Alliance Senior Attorney. “EPA must establish pretreatment pollution limits for this industry rather than allowing it to either pollute waterways or pass their treatment expenses off to impacted communities and citizens that cannot, and should not, bear those costs.”
Fortunately, EPA’s proposal includes a more protective alternative that would require over 40 percent of these indirect dischargers to remove nutrients from the wastes they dump into public sewer systems. EPA estimates that this option would eliminate another 67 million tons of nitrogen and 20 million tons of phosphorus every year. EPA has also publicly acknowledged that nutrient contamination is the most significant contributor to the contamination that keeps so many rivers, streams, lakes, and estuaries from meeting the “fishable and swimmable” standards the Clean Water Act promised more than half a century ago.
The coalition of groups is demanding that EPA do more and, at a minimum, adopt the most environmentally protective alternative among the three that EPA has proposed to keep slaughterhouse wastes from overwhelming public sewer systems.
Background: The federal Clean Water Act requires the EPA to set water pollution standards for all industries and to review those standards each year to determine whether updates are appropriate to keep pace with advances in pollution-control technology. Despite this mandate, the EPA has failed to revise standards for slaughterhouses and meat processing plants for at least 19 years. Some slaughterhouses and rendering facilities are still subject to standards established in the mid-1970s. And the EPA has never published national standards applicable to the vast majority of slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities, which discharge polluted wastewater indirectly through publicly-owned treatment works.
In response to this failure of EPA to update its standards, the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice sued the agency on behalf of Cape Fear River Watch, Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, Waterkeepers Chesapeake, Waterkeeper Alliance, Humane Society of the United States, Food & Water Watch, Environment America, Comite Civico del Valle, Center for Biological Diversity, and Animal Legal Defense Fund.
This coalition initially challenged the Trump Administration’s decision not to update water pollution control standards for slaughterhouses and meat processing plants in 2019. In response to that challenge, the EPA pledged to strengthen its regulations, but it did not commit to a timeline for doing so. The coalition then filed a second lawsuit in December 2022 to press the EPA to act promptly, resulting in an agreement that committed the EPA to propose new standards by December 2023 and publish final standards by August 2025.
EPA now plans to conduct public hearings on the proposed rule, including an online-only hearing on January 24, 2024, and an in-person hearing at EPA Headquarters on January 31, 2024. To provide comment during the January 24 virtual hearing, participants must register here by 5 pm EST on January 22. To provide comment at the January 31 in-person hearing, participants are encouraged to register here before 5pm EST on January 26.
Supporting materials for the rulemaking can be found at EPA's docket at regulations.govs.gov.
QUOTES FROM ALLIED GROUPS:
John Rumpler, Clean Water Director for Environment America, said: "If the price of a slightly cheaper chicken nugget is dead fish, toxic algae or people getting sick from pollution, I think most Americans would say no thank you. The EPA should strengthen its proposed rule to keep more than 300 million pounds of slaughterhouse pollution out of our rivers and streams, as current technology allows."
Robin Broder, Deputy Director of Waterkeepers Chesapeake, said: “We are disappointed that EPA has chosen the least protective option, which is bad news for the Chesapeake region since we have far more indirect discharging slaughterhouses and rendering facilities than direct dischargers. In our region that is already suffering from nutrient pollution, the lack of limits on nitrogen and phosphorus for the majority of our plants is incredibly short sighted, especially given that the technology to do this exists.”
Rebecca Cary, special counsel for the Humane Society of the United States, said: “We are heartened that the EPA has begun the long overdue process of curbing the daily discharge of blood, fat, nitrogen and other pollutants from industrial slaughter and rendering facilities into our waters. Limiting pollution from inhumane factory farming systems will be an important step toward protecting both people and animals from this pollution.”
Larissa Liebmann, senior staff attorney for the Animal Legal Defense Fund, said: "Lax regulations allow industrial animal agriculture to profit while burdening communities with pollution and causing animals immense suffering. With these updated pollution standards, EPA is making slaughterhouses account for some of the costs of addressing their unsustainable business model."
For a copy of the proposed regulations, click here.
Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.(202) 683-2500
LATEST NEWS
'India Lurches Toward Full-Fledged Fascism' as Modi Opens Contentious Hindu Temple
"The people of India have struggled for decades to secure a democracy that is secular, just, and equal. Modi must not be permitted to rob them of it now," admonished Progressive International's cabinet.
Jan 22, 2024
News
The executive body of Progressive International warned Monday of the accelerating erosion of Indian democracy as right-wing Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially consecrated a highly controversial Hindu temple on the former site of a 16th-century Muslim mosque destroyed a generation ago by a Hindu nationalist mob.
Modi heralded the "advent of a new era" as he spoke outside Ram Mandir, a temple to the Hindu deity figure Ram—who epitomizes the triumph of good over evil—in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The small city of approximately 55,000 inhabitants is known for its religious diversity and long history of peaceful coexistence between Hindus and Muslims.
The prime minister, who exalted Ram as India's "national consciousness," claimed the temple's construction reflected that harmonious history, and that "this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy."
"Today, the Modi government has made a decisive move to overthrow India's secular constitution in the name of a new Hindu supremacist nation."
However, it was extremist members of Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who, in December 1992, led a mob of Hindu nationalists in the destruction of the Babri Masjid Mosque, which they claim stood on the site of an ancient Hindu temple to Ram. The act sparked fierce communal riots in which more than 2,000 people were killed, most of them Muslims.
Celebrations of the new temple—much of which is still under construction—took part throughout India, with displays of Hindu nationalism prominent at many events. Emily Jones, a Christian Indian from Kerala state traveling in Goa, told Common Dreams that participants chanted slogans including "every inch of India is Hindu" at a car rally in Chapora.
In a statement, the Progressive International cabinet—whose members include National Federation of Indian Women president Aruna Roy—warned that "today, India lurches toward full-fledged fascism."
"Today, the Modi government has made a decisive move to overthrow India's secular constitution in the name of a new Hindu supremacist nation," the statement continued. "As prime minister, Modi has pushed this Hindu nationalism as India's dominant political force: banning the hijab in schools, introducing 'anti-conversion' laws, abusing municipal forces to demolish Muslim households and shops in cities, and pushing for a 'uniform civil code' in law."
"Now, in open defiance of India's secure constitution, Modi fuses 'prime minister' with 'chief priest' to conduct the consecration of this controversial temple," the cabinet contended.
Shoaib Daniyal, political editor of Scroll.in, wrote:
Modi's image in the manner of a medieval Hindu sovereign, involved in a ceremony that melded state and faith, is the final sign that India is now a de facto Hindu rashtra or Hindu state. This moment has been decades in the making. The destruction of the Babri Masjid in 1992 was its biggest victory. January 22 inaugurates a second republic for the Indian Union...
The outlines of the Hindu rashtra are, therefore, being sketched out before our eyes, fashioned by current events. However, a decade into the Modi age, we can discern its defining contours. For one, quite obviously, it means a drastic shrinking of rights for its religious minorities, especially Muslims, who are the principal Other for the Hindu rashtra. Even something as banal as canvassing for Muslim votes is now decried as 'appeasement.' In many states, basic law and order is a privilege for Muslims.
In 2002, Modi was chief minister of the western state of Gujarat and blamed Muslims for burning a train full of Hindu pilgrims, an act that sparked retaliatory massacres in which at least hundreds and perhaps thousands of Muslims were murdered, tortured, and raped. Hundreds of Hindus were also killed.
A U.K. government investigation found that Modi was "directly responsible" for the "climate of impunity" surrounding the massacre, although he was cleared by India's Supreme Court a decade later.
Banned by the George W. Bush administration from entering the United States over his role in the pogrom, U.S. politicians subsequently courted Modi as India rose to the top tier of nations. Former President Barack Obama lifted Modi's visa ban, while his and each subsequent U.S. administration has embraced the prime minister.
So have members of Congress from both parties, although progressive lawmakers have condemned what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) described as his administration's "systemic human rights abuses."
The new Progressive International cabinet statement asserted that "India's fundamentalist turn is terrifying."
"We call on progressive forces around the world to stand vigilant ahead of its general elections in April," the statement added. "The people of India have struggled for decades to secure a democracy that is secular, just, and equal. Modi must not be permitted to rob them of it now."
Observers noted the timing of the new temple's inauguration coincides with the start of the 2024 election cycle.
"We call on progressive forces around the world to stand vigilant ahead of its general elections in April."
"As Modi seeks a third term, his ruling Hindu nationalist BJP has signaled that the crux of its campaign will be anchored in the discourse around Modi's leadership as a Hindutva icon, and how the party has delivered on its ideological, political, and economic commitments," Haris Zargar, a doctoral researcher at the International Institute of Social Studies of Erasmus University Rotterdam, wrote for Middle East Eye, referring to the political ideology of "Hindu-ness" which advocates the dominant religion's supremacy and the transformation of secular India into an ethnonationalist state.
"Through this historic ceremony, Modi fulfills a pivotal campaign promise to his Hindu nationalist support base, and solidifies the party's connection with its core constituency in northern India's Hindi heartland," he added. "It also sets in motion a campaign aiming to polarize the electorate for political dividends."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Progressive Lawmakers Unveil Bill to Attack 'Disease' of Corporate Greed
"The American people are sick and tired of CEOs making nearly 350 times more than their average employees while over 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck," said Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Jan 22, 2024
News
The AFL-CIO is one of more than 20 organizations backing the Tax Excessive CEO Pay Act.
The new bill is an updated version of legislation that Sanders first introduced in 2021.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Barbara Lee, and other progressives in the U.S. Congress have introduced legislation to raise taxes on corporations that pay their top executives over 50 times more than their median workers—a change that would require Walmart, Google, and other major companies to pay hundreds of millions of dollars more in taxes each year.
The Tax Excessive CEO Pay Act would incrementally hike a company's tax rate based on the size of its CEO-to-median-worker pay ratio.
For companies that pay their chief executives more than 50 times as much as their median workers but less than 100 times more, the corporate tax rate would go up by 0.5 percentage points. If a company's ratio is more than 500 to 1, its tax rate would go up by 5 percentage points.
According to the AFL-CIO's executive pay tracker, more than 40 U.S. companies have CEO-worker pay ratios over 1,000 to 1, including Apple (1,177 to 1) and McDonald's (1,224 to 1).
The AFL-CIO is one of more than 20 organizations backing the Tax Excessive CEO Pay Act.
Sanders' office estimated that a typical McDonald's worker would have to work for more than 1,200 years to make nearly $17.8 million, which is what CEO Chris Kempczinski was paid in total compensation in 2022. If the Tax Excessive CEO Pay Act had been in place that year, McDonald's would have paid up to $92 million more in taxes.
The new bill is an updated version of legislation that Sanders first introduced in 2021.
"The American people understand that today we are moving toward an oligarchic form of society where the very rich are doing phenomenally well, while working families continue to struggle to put a roof over their heads, feed their families, and pay for the basic necessities of life," Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a statement.
“The American people are sick and tired of CEOs making nearly 350 times more than their average employees while over 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck," Sanders added. "At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, the American people are demanding that large, profitable corporations pay their fair share of taxes and treat their employees with the dignity and respect they deserve. That is what this legislation will begin to do."
"Corporate greed is a disease that has long afflicted our country."
The latest available executive pay data, as analyzed by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), shows that top U.S. CEOs on average were paid 344 times more than their typical employees in 2022. Between 1978 and 2022, EPI found, top executive pay skyrocketed by 1,209.2% while worker pay grew by just 15.3%.
Supporters of the Tax Excessive CEO Pay Act argue that it would, if passed, put pressure on companies to raise worker pay. The legislation would also bring in an estimated $150 billion in federal revenue over the next decade, according to a summary.
"New reports from Oxfam International indicate that if current trends persist, poverty will not be eradicated for another 229 years," said Lee (D-Calif.), who is running for the U.S. Senate. "With the shareholder class raking in greater profits than ever in history, I refuse to accept this future."
"As elected officials, we have a moral obligation to address this corrosive inequality at the source," Lee continued. "I urge my colleagues to support workers who are fighting for a fair share of the fruits of their labor by endorsing the Tax Excessive CEO Pay Act."
The bill was introduced last week with several backers in the Senate—Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and Sanders—and 13 co-sponsors in the House, including Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).
"Corporate greed is a disease that has long afflicted our country," Tlaib said in a statement. "It's disgraceful that corporations continue to rake in record profits by exploiting the labor of their workers. Working families deserve to live with human dignity. I'm proud to join my colleagues in reintroducing the Tax Excessive CEO Pay Act to address the massive income and wealth inequality in our nation. It's time for the rich to pay their fair share."
Keep ReadingShow Less
'Remarkable Step': Exxon Sues to Block Investor Climate Resolution
"Apparently," said the founder of an activist shareholder group, "the board fears shareholders will vote in favor of emissions reductions targets."
Jan 22, 2024
News
The proposal was put forward by Dutch activist shareholder group Follow This, which has introduced motions at other fossil fuel companies' investor meetings, and investment firm Arjuna Capital. The groups are calling on Exxon to set "Scope 3" emissions targets, which would require the company to reduce emissions produced by those who use its products.
Follow This urged Exxon to listen to the growing number of shareholders who "want to tackle the climate crisis."
Van Baal said Exxon likely took the step because it "is afraid of its shareholders."
As the only major U.S. oil company that still hasn't set emissions-reduction targets for all of their operations and products, an activist shareholder group said Monday that ExxonMobil has likely seen "the writing on the wall" and is making a last-ditch effort to avoid new pollution requirements, leading it to file a lawsuit to stop investors from voting on a climate resolution at its next annual meeting.
Exxon filed a complaint on Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas—outside the district where the firm usually files cases—asking a judge to exclude a climate proposal from its proxy statement, which investors will vote on at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) in May.
The proposal was put forward by Dutch activist shareholder group Follow This, which has introduced motions at other fossil fuel companies' investor meetings, and investment firm Arjuna Capital. The groups are calling on Exxon to set "Scope 3" emissions targets, which would require the company to reduce emissions produced by those who use its products.
Exxon said last year it plans to reach net zero emissions by 2050, but included only direct emissions from its own infrastructure (Scope 1) and indirect emissions from its operations (Scope 2) in its pledge.
Going to court to stop a similar vote from going forward, said Follow This founder Mark van Baal, is a "remarkable step" by the firm.
"ExxonMobil clearly wants to prevent shareholders using their rights," said van Baal.
An Exxon spokesperson told The Guardian the company is trying to stop "the breakdown of the shareholder proposal process, one that allows proponents to advance their agendas through a flood of proposals," and said the proposal requiring Scope 3 emissions targets "does not serve the interests of investors."
"We are simply asking the court to apply the [Securities and Exchange Commission's] proxy rules as written to stop this abuse and eliminate the significant resources required to address them," the spokesperson said.
But as Reutersreported, Follow This—which says it filed its proposal in accordance with SEC rules—has said that investing in a transition to renewable energy sources is in fossil fuel company investors' best interests, as it would "prevent risks of losing access to capital markets, of facing policy interventions, and incurring in losses associated with stranded assets."
"ExxonMobil appears to interpret reducing emissions as decreasing business even though fossil fuels can be replaced by renewable energy," said van Baal. "The resolution leaves the strategy of how to achieve emissions reductions entirely up to the board. ExxonMobil's interpretation shows a lack of imagination beyond oil and gas."
Follow This urged Exxon to listen to the growing number of shareholders who "want to tackle the climate crisis."
"They realize Big Oil has a key role to play, like the 27 institutional investors who recently co-filed a similar climate resolution at Shell alongside Follow This," said van Baal.
A coalition of investors controlling about 5% of Shell's shares plan to back a resolution requiring the company to align its Scope 3 targets with the 2015 Paris climate agreement.
Some observers noted that Exxon filed its complaint in the Northern District of Texas, despite the fact that the company is based in the Houston area and the Southern District usually hears its cases.
Exxon's case will be heard by U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor, an appointee of Republican former President George W. Bush who has a record of ruling in favor of right-wing causes. He declared the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional in 2018, ruled last year that "ghost guns" are exempt from background checks, and blocked married same-sex couples from exercising their rights under the Family Medical Leave Act.
Van Baal said Exxon likely took the step because it "is afraid of its shareholders."
"Apparently," he said, "the board fears shareholders will vote in favor of emissions-reductions targets."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular