Developed countries continue to shirk responsibility at Bonn climate talks, say Friends of the Earth International.

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Please donate now to keep the mission and independent journalism of Common Dreams strong.
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Sara Shaw, sara.shaw@foe.co.uk (English)
Madeleine Race, madeleine@foei.org, (Speaks English, Spanish, French)
A fraught session of UN climate talks closes today, where developed countries blocked progress and backtracked on agreed commitments within the international climate process, leading to failures to agree even the agenda until the closing days. This fight over an agenda reveals deepening faultlines: developed countries led by the US and the EU are seeking to erase climate finance commitments, equity, and their responsibility for the climate crisis, and instead push action on developing countries without any accompanying finance or technology.
Work continued apace to cement a global carbon market under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. This will be a dangerous distraction that undermines the rapid and just transition away from fossil fuels, and the new, additional public finance owed by developed to developing countries.
“It is of grave concern that while rich countries have blocked discussions on climate finance and equity at every turn during these talks, carbon markets are quietly progressing. Big polluters must be delighted,” said Sara Shaw, climate justice & energy coordinator.
“Carbon markets have failed to date. There are no possible rules that can actually make the global carbon market work. Carbon markets are a distraction from real climate action and cause grave harm - preventing emissions reductions and climate finance, opening the door to dangerous new technologies like geoengineering, and threatening communities in the global South with land grabs and human rights violations,” continued Sara Shaw.
COP28 looks to be a huge fight between developed and developing countries.
Sara Shaw concluded, “As we look to COP28, it is obvious that developed countries will want to blame developing countries for lack of progress, for fighting over agendas. But agenda fights are a symptom of a deeper injustice. Developing countries are fighting for the climate finance that is not only their due, but which is required to ensure a just transition to a new renewable energy system for all.”
Friends of the Earth International is the world's largest grassroots environmental network, uniting 74 national member groups and some 5,000 local activist groups on every continent. With over 2 million members and supporters around the world, FOEI campaigns on today's most urgent environmental and social issues.
"The climate crisis is escalating but so is the global movement for climate justice. We need all hands on deck to win this fight."
As the United Nations climate talks in Bonn, Germany became the latest in a string of high-profile negotiations to end with little substantive progress, a coalition of environmental groups on Thursday announced plans for a global mobilization that organizers say will bring millions into the streets to demand an end to planet-wrecking fossil fuel production.
The worldwide protests are set to take place on September 15 and 17, days ahead of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres' September 20 Climate Ambition Summit in New York City and weeks before the crucial COP28 talks in the United Arab Emirates, which will be overseen by the CEO of one of the world's largest oil companies.
"The launch of today's escalation campaign to fight back against fossil fuels builds on the legacy of a diversity of resistance movements from across the world who have been leading the fight against the fossil industry and its pernicious influence," said Tasneem Essop, executive director of the Climate Action Network. "We expect all governments to implement a rapid, just, and equitable phaseout of fossil fuels together with a scaled-up phase-in of renewables."
"They have to signal that this is the end of the fossil fuel era," Essop added. "COP28 is a good place to start."
"We expect all governments to implement a rapid, just, and equitable phaseout of fossil fuels together with a scaled-up phase-in of renewables."
The coalition behind the mass mobilization invited people around the world to register local events and issued a list of straightforward demands that they say political leaders must embrace if there's to be any hope of curbing runaway warming.
"The climate crisis is escalating but so is the global movement for climate justice," the coalition says on its website. "We need all hands on deck to win this fight."
The six demands are as follows:
1. No new fossil fuels—no new finance public or private, no new approvals, licenses, permits, or extensions. The provision of sufficient, consensual climate funding to realize this commitment everywhere.
2. A rapid, just, and equitable phaseout of existing fossil fuel infrastructure in line with the 1.5°C temperature limit and a global plan, like a Fossil Fuel Treaty, to ensure that each country does its part.
3. New commitments for international cooperation to drastically scale up financial and technology transfers to ensure renewable energy access, economic diversification plans, and Just Transition processes so that every country and community can phase out fossil fuels.
4. Stop greenwashing and claiming that offsets, carbon capture and storage, or geoengineering are solutions to the climate crisis.
5. Hold polluters responsible for the damage they've caused and make sure it's coal, oil, and gas corporations that pay reparations for climate loss and damage and for local rehabilitation, remediation, and transition.
6. End fossil fuel corporate capture. No to corporations writing the rules of climate action, bankrolling climate talks, or undermining the global response to climate change.
Brenna TwoBears, coordinator of the Indigenous Environmental Network, said in a statement Thursday that "the time is now to end fossil fuels."
"This has been centuries in the making, when colonizers brought the first extractive systems to Turtle Island and commodified the land," she added. "But shutting down fossil fuels is only one strand among many to weave a basket to hold up the next seven generations. We need a just and equitable transition, where Indigenous people are leading. We need a culture shift to live in balance with our sky and land relatives. We need real solutions that address the problem at its root, not after the fact. A fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty is that real solution."
\u201c2/ As world leaders gather at the UN #ClimateAmbitionSummit in New York City this September, millions of people in every corner of the globe will take to the streets to demand a rapid, just, and equitable end to oil, gas, and coal. These are our demands:\u201d— Oil Change International (@Oil Change International) 1686837881
COP27 in Egypt late last year did not yield any meaningful progress toward a global fossil fuel phaseout, and campaigners feel COP28 is also poised to fail given the still-pervasive influence of the oil and gas industry and rich nations' refusal to act.
Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, COP28's president-designate, is the CEO of the UAE's state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.
The Guardianreported last week that "Majid Al Suwaidi, director-general of the COP28 climate talks for its host nation... said governments were not in agreement over whether the phaseout of fossil fuels should be on the agenda for the conference, which begins in November."
"Al Suwaidi said fossil fuels would form a key part of the discussions at COP28," the newspaper added, "but whether a phaseout would be discussed as part of the official agenda of the talks was still up for grabs."
Romain Ioualalen, the global policy lead for Oil Change International, emphasized Thursday that "there is no room for additional fossil fuel expansion while limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C" and implored world leaders to "urgently lay the path for the end of oil, gas, and coal" at COP28.
"People around the world have been fighting against the fossil fuel industry for years and will escalate this fight this September at the United Nations in New York and beyond to secure a full, fair, fast, and funded fossil fuel phaseout and massive expansion of renewable energy," said Ioualalen.
"The largest group of House Republicans just released a budget that calls for massive tax cuts for the super-rich and raising the Social Security retirement age, a benefit cut for millions of Americans."
A panel comprised of three-quarters of the House Republican caucus released a budget proposal on Wednesday that would raise the Social Security retirement age—cutting benefits across the board—while further privatizing Medicare and slashing taxes for the rich, a plan that Democratic lawmakers and progressive advocacy groups said is a clear statement of the GOP's warped priorities ahead of a critical spending fight this fall.
The proposal outlined by the 175-member Republican Study Committee (RSC), led by Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), would gradually raise Social Security's full retirement age—the age at which people are eligible for full Social Security benefits—to 69, up from the current level of 67 for those born in 1960 or later.
Nancy Altman, the president of Social Security Works, said the RSC budget would "destroy Social Security as we know it," using a "modest shortfall" that's more than a decade away to justify reducing benefits for millions.
"These changes would transform Social Security from an earned insurance benefit, which replaces wages lost in the event of old age, disability, or death, into a subsistence-level welfare benefit," said Altman, who noted that the RSC "rules out any options for raising revenue, such as requiring billionaires to contribute even a penny more."
Currently, just the first $160,200 of wage earnings are subject to Social Security's payroll tax, allowing the rich to stop contributing to the program early each year.
The GOP's refusal to force the wealthy to put more of their income into the program "leaves benefit cuts as the only 'solution,'" said Altman.
"In other words, they want to cut benefits now to avoid cutting them later, which isn't a solution at all. Indeed, the budget will increase the number of workers who will have no ability to retire while maintaining their standard of living," she added. "The RSC plan would make it especially hard for Americans so disabled that they can no longer work to claim their earned Social Security, and far easier for the government to take those benefits away."
Far from raising taxes on the rich, the RSC budget calls for massive tax cuts by proposing a permanent extension of the individual tax provisions of the 2017 Trump-GOP tax law. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that such a move would add $2.5 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade.
"The largest group of House Republicans just released a budget that calls for massive tax cuts for the super-rich and raising the Social Security retirement age, a benefit cut for millions of Americans," Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), a member of the House's chief tax-writing committee, wrote on Twitter.
\u201cThe largest group of House Republicans just released a budget that calls for massive tax cuts for the super-rich and raising the Social Security retirement age, a benefit cut for millions of Americans:\u201d— Rep. Don Beyer (@Rep. Don Beyer) 1686777884
The RSC budget also targets Medicare with a "premium support model" that would subsidize private insurance plans, effectively transforming Medicare into a voucher program—an idea previously advanced by former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.).
Altman pointed out that the plan contains a "particularly cruel provision" that "would force disability beneficiaries to wait five long years (instead of the current two, which is already too long) before becoming eligible for Medicare benefits."
"Outrageously, this change would deprive some of the most medically vulnerable people in America of healthcare," said Altman. "This provision alone would inevitably lead to more medical bankruptcies and increased homelessness."
The GOP proposal also demands work requirements for "all federal benefit programs" and sides with the pharmaceutical industry in calling for a repeal of Inflation Reduction Act provisions aimed at lowering prescription drug costs.
"The ink is barely dry on the Bipartisan Budget Agreement and House Republicans are already reneging on the deal and undercutting their own speaker," Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, said in a statement, referring to the recently approved debt ceiling measure that sets topline spending levels.
"What's worse, Republicans are attempting to renege on our sacred promise to American workers and seniors by renewing their attacks on Social Security and Medicare," said Boyle. "It is astounding that the overwhelming majority of House Republicans support this backwards and extreme budget, but, after they manufactured a default crisis to try to force cruel cuts, I guess we shouldn't be shocked."
"Budget Committee Democrats will make sure every American family knows that House Republicans want to force Americans to work longer for less, raise families' costs, weaken our nation, and shrink our economy—all while wasting billions of dollars on more favors to special interests and handouts to the ultra-wealthy," Boyle added.
While House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is not a member of the RSC, he has also signaled plans to pursue cuts to Social Security in the coming months by setting up a bipartisan "commission" that would propose changes to the program.
"Republicans know how politically toxic their plans to gut Social Security and Medicare are, so they are begging Democrats to share the blame," Altman said Wednesday. "Not a single Democrat should take the bait. Instead, they should fight to protect and expand Social Security and Medicare, and pay for it by requiring the wealthy to pay their fair share. Then, let the American people decide which plan they prefer."
"No person fleeing conflict, persecution, or hunger should have to die trying to reach safety," said one U.N. official.
At least 79 migrants drowned early Wednesday when the overloaded fishing vessel in which they were attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea capsized off the southwestern coast of Greece.
Reutersreports that hundreds more people are missing and presumed drowned, while 104 others had been rescued from the sunken boat by midday. The Greek state broadcaster ERTreported that the boat was en route to Italy from Tobruk in eastern Libya.
Arguing that "Europe's borders kill," the international rescue organization Alarm Phone said on Twitter that yesterday it was "alerted by a boat in distress" that had left Libya with 750 migrants on board. According to a transcript of Alarm Phone's communications with the vessel, "the captain left on a small boat" sometime before 5:20 pm on Tuesday. The group's last contact with the vessel was at 12:46 am Wednesday.
\u201cAnother terrible Mediterranean shipwreck. \nNo refugee or migrant would risk their lives on a journey so dangerous if they could survive & thrive where they are.\n\nNo person fleeing conflict, persecution, or hunger should have to die trying to reach safety.\nhttps://t.co/4oPrLnLoqJ\u201d— Melissa Fleming \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf3 (@Melissa Fleming \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf3) 1686759818
The Hellenic Coast Guard said that Greek officers approached the boat and offered aid, but that the migrants declined and stated their desire to continue toward Italy.
"Nobody should be forced to risk such dangerous journeys in search of protection," the migrant advocacy group International Rescue Committee tweeted. "With the number of displaced people at a record high, [the European Union] must act now to expand safe routes."
Speaking in New York, United Nations Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres stressed "that every person searching for a better life needs dignity and safety."
\u201cAnother horrific shipwreck in the Mediterranean - this time near Greece - has claimed the lives of scores of people.\n\nAs I\u2019ve said before - every person searching for a better life deserves safety & dignity.\u201d— Ant\u00f3nio Guterres (@Ant\u00f3nio Guterres) 1686757866
"This is yet another example of the need for member states to come together and create orderly safe pathways for people forced to flee and for comprehensive action to save lives at sea and reduce perilous journeys," Dujarric added.
U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said he felt "only sadness, and anger, after another deadly tragedy at sea in the Mediterranean."
"May the victims rest in peace," he added. "May the survivors find consolation and care. May governments cooperate to increase safe pathways and work together on collective solutions to address these flows."
Media reports are calling Wednesday's "devastating" disaster the deadliest migrant shipwreck off Greece this year. The country has been on the frontlines of Europe's migration crisis since 2015, when people fleeing wars—including ones waged by European powers—hunger, and economic privation began leaving the Middle East, Asia, and Africa in massive numbers.
\u201cHundreds of migrants have been taken to makeshift trauma centers at the port of Kalamata. #\u03c0\u03c5\u03bb\u03bf\u03c2 #\u03a0\u03c5\u03bb\u03bf #Greece #Refugees #\u03bd\u03b1\u03c5\u03ac\u03b3\u03b9\u03bf #shipwreck #Pylos\u201d— Evangelo Sipsas (@Evangelo Sipsas) 1686766636
Greek politicians halted their election campaigns in the wake of the disaster. Kyriakos Mitsotakis—the leader of the center-right New Democracy party who is expected to resume the prime ministership after the June 25 election—tweeted that "the priority now is to save as many lives as possible."
"This new incident, however, dramatically demonstrates that migration remains a problem that requires a coherent European policy," he added.
Opposition Leader Alex Tsipras of the leftist Syriza party tweeted: "This is a human tragedy, which captures in the saddest way the hopelessness of those seeking asylum in Europe. The moment demands that we put forward humanity and stand by the survivors of the shipwreck, while intensifying every effort to locate the missing."
The U.N.'s International Office for Migration said in April that 441 migrants drowned crossing the Mediterranean in the first three months of 2023 alone, the deadliest quarter since 2017.
Human rights groups say that nearly 25,000 migrants have died in the Mediterranean since 2014. On Wednesday,