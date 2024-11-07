November, 07 2024, 10:23am EDT
For Immediate Release
COP29: Climate Action Crucial to Protect Rights
Governments Should Ensure Fossil Fuel Phaseout, Civil Society Participation
BERLIN
Governments participating in the 29th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) should urgently commit to drastically reducing their greenhouse gas emissions, including by immediately and fairly phasing out of fossil fuels, Human Rights Watch said today. The climate conference will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, 2024.
“Governments preparing their national climate plans should ensure that they are consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius” said Richard Pearshouse, environment and human rights director at Human Rights Watch. “Increased production of coal, oil, and gas compounds the harm to human health, drives human rights abuses against fence-line communities at sites of fossil fuel production, and accelerates our global climate breakdown.”
At COP28 in 2023, the key outcome document called on countries to start “transitioning away from fossil fuels.” While this was the first time in more than 30 years of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) that countries made a key decision to explicitly mention “fossil fuels,” the commitment fell short of what is needed to contain the global temperature rise to the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold and avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis. Since COP28, there has been very little national-level progress on this commitment.
Fossil fuels are the primary driver of the climate crisis, accounting for over 80 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions, and can be linked to severe human rights harm at all stages of production. The Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change has stated that current fossil fuel projects are already more than the climate can handle.
In 2021, the International Energy Agency said that there cannot be any new fossil fuel projects if countries are to meet existing climate targets and avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis. Despite scientific consensus, governments continue to authorize building new fossil fuel infrastructure and to poorly regulate existing operations.
A recent UN report stressed that countries should “deliver dramatically stronger ambition and action” in their national climate plans, and failure to do so would risk temperature increases of 2.6-3.1 degrees Celsius over the course of this century with devastating consequences for people and the planet.
Based on reports, Azerbaijan, the COP29 host, is planning to increase its oil and gas production in the next decade. Oil and gas revenues accounted for 60 percent of Azerbaijan’s state budget in 2021 and about 90 percent of its export revenue. During a high-level meeting in April 2024 to prepare for COP29, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said that the country’s oil and gas reserves were “a gift from God,” suggesting that Azerbaijan is entitled to expand its oil and gas production when all countries are being called upon to phase out production and use of fossil fuels.
“Governments attending COP29 shouldn’t allow Azerbaijan to use its position as COP29 host to continue to push the expansion of fossil fuels and undermine efforts to confront the climate crisis and protect human rights,” Pearshouse said.
Rights-respecting climate action requires the full and meaningful participation of activists, journalists, human rights defenders, civil society and youth groups, and Indigenous peoples’ representatives to ensure scrutiny of governmental action and to press for ambitious COP29 outcomes. This includes those on the front lines of the climate crisis and the populations most at risk from the impacts of climate change. Freedom of expression, access to information, freedom of association, and peaceful assembly need to be protected, as these rights are crucial for designing inclusive and ambitious policies to tackle the climate crisis.
But, Azerbaijan has an authoritarian government with the track record of intolerance towards dissent. In recent months the authorities escalated the crackdown against the remaining vestiges of independent civil society and media by arresting dozens of people on politically motivated, bogus criminal charges and through the arbitrary enforcement of highly restrictive laws regulating nongovernmental organizations. Those arbitrarily detained include an anti-corruption activist critical of Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector and a human rights defender who co-founded an initiative that advocated civic freedoms and environmental justice in Azerbaijan ahead of COP29.
The Azerbaijani government’s hostility toward independent activism raises concerns about whether civil society groups will be able to participate meaningfully at COP29 and the extent to which environmental activism will take place in Azerbaijan following the conference, Human Rights Watch said.
To meet their human rights commitments, the hosts of climate conferences, including Azerbaijan, as well as the UNFCCC secretariat, should respect the human rights of all participants, including their rights to free speech and to peacefully assemble inside and outside the official conference venue.
In August 2024, the secretariat signed a host agreement with Azerbaijan for COP29, but it has not made it public. Human Rights Watch obtained a copy revealing significant gaps regarding protections for participants’ rights. While the agreement grants legal immunity for participants’ statements and actions, it requires them to respect Azerbaijani laws and not interfere in its “internal affairs.”
Yet, it is unclear what “interference” entails and if Azerbaijani laws apply within the UN conference zone. Given Azerbaijan’s restrictions on free expression and assembly, participants could be subject to reprisals outside the zone, Human Rights Watch said.
The secretariat and governments attending COP29 should publicly call upon the Azerbaijani government to respect its human rights obligations and facilitate a rights-respecting climate conference.
DNC Chair Jaime Harrison Calls Sanders Critique of Election Loss 'Straight Up BS'
"Typically, after a major electoral defeat," said one progressive strategist, "party leaders step aside to create opportunities for fresh perspectives and voices that haven't yet had a chance to lead."
Nov 07, 2024
News
After U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders offered his perspective on why Vice President Kamala Harris lost both the popular vote and Electoral College to President-elect Donald Trump in Tuesday's election—repeating his consistent warning that the Democratic Party must center economic justice—top official Jaime Harrison signaled once again that the party is unlikely to hear Sanders' call.
"[President Joe] Biden was the most-pro worker president of my lifetime—saved union pensions, created millions of good-paying jobs, and even marched in a picket line," said Harrison.
As Common Dreamsreported on Thursday, Biden advisers have also posited this week that Harris muddied her early message that Trump was a "stooge of corporate interests" by elevating billionaire businessman Mark Cuban as one of her top surrogates.
Journalist Mitchell Northam noted that the Democratic Party has studiously ignored and expressed hostility toward Sanders' call for centering economic justice and cutting ties with Wall Street since the 2016 election, when the senator ran for president as a Democrat.
Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch applauded Brooks' "striking moment of self-awareness."
Trump Spokesperson Affirms Day 1 Plans for Nation's 'Largest Mass Deportation Operation'
"As always, we will go to court to challenge illegal policies, but it is equally essential that the public push back, as it did with family separation," one rights advocate said.
Nov 07, 2024
News
President-elect Donald Trump is set to begin his promised mass deportation of undocumented immigrants as soon as he takes office on January 20, 2025, even as rights groups are mobilizing to stop him.
Trump national press secretary Karoline Leavitt toldFox News Wednesday morning that "the American people delivered a resounding victory for President Trump."
"It gives him a mandate to govern as he campaigned, to deliver on the promises that he made, which include, on Day 1, launching the largest mass deportation operation of illegal immigrants that Kamala Harris has allowed into this country," Leavitt said.
"We have a simple message for President-elect Trump or his deputies if they decide to make good on their despicable plans: We will see you in court."
Trump has pledged to conduct the largest deportation in U.S. history, with running mate and now Vice President-elect JD Vance promising 1 million deportations each year. The plan would likely rely on mobilizing federal agencies, the military, diplomats, and Republican-led states while using federal funds to pressure uncooperative states and cities into complying.
The stocks of private prison companies like GEOGroup and Core Civic rose significantly after Trump's win, and private contractors had already been discussing ahead of the election how to build enough detention space to accommodate Trump's plans.
A study released by the American Immigration Council in October found that a massive, one-time deportation program of the estimated 13.3 million migrants in the country without legal status would cost the government at least $315 billion while a 1-million-a-year approach would cost $88 billion a year for a total of $967.9 billion. It would also shrink the nation's gross domestic product by between 4.2 and 6.8%, not to mention the massive human cost to immigrant families, as around 5.1 million children who are U.S. citizens live with an undocumented family member.
The council also warned that such a program would likely threaten the well-being of all immigrants and increase vigilantism and hate crimes.
"As bad as the first Trump administration was for immigrants, we anticipate it will be much worse this time and are particularly concerned about the use of the military to round up immigrants," Lee Gelernt, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union who fought the first Trump administration on family separation and other policies, toldThe Washington Post. "As always, we will go to court to challenge illegal policies, but it is equally essential that the public push back, as it did with family separation."
Exit polls show that 56% of U.S. voters favor offering immigrants already in the U.S. a pathway to citizenship, while Data for Progress found that survey respondents did not favor deportation for 7 out of 9 categories of people who might be caught up in a mass deportation scheme.
The ACLU has urged cities and states to take steps to protect their undocumented residents ahead of January 20.
"They should prepare for mass deportations because those will wreak havoc on the communities," Noreen Shah, director of government affairs at the ACLU's equality division, toldNewsweek. "It will mean kids who go to school and their parents are gone and not there to pick them up at the end of the day."
In particular, legal groups are gearing up for Trump to potentially evoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which authorizes the country to deport noncitizens of a hostile nation. It has only been used three times, most recently to detain Japanese Americans during World War II.
"Many fear that a second Trump administration would seek to use this law to justify indefinite detention and remove people from the country swiftly and without judicial review," Shah told Reuters.
The Brennan Center for Justice has called on Congress to repeal the act.
"This law was shameful and dangerous back when it was created 200 years ago," the center's Marcelo Agudo wrote in October. "It's even more so today. It must be repealed or overturned."
Several other organizations pledged to continue defending immigrants and refugees after Trump declared victory.
"We have a simple message for President-elect Trump or his deputies if they decide to make good on their despicable plans: We will see you in court," Karen Tumlin, founder and director of Justice Action Center, said in a statement. "And, we have a message of love to immigrant communities, we see you, we are you, and we will stand with you."
Calling Trump's win "one of the most dangerous moments in our country's history, National Immigration Law Center president Kica Matos said the organization had led a "movement-wide effort to plan for this moment."
"Trump and his allies told us what he plans to do: mass deportations, ending birthright citizenship, ending the right to public education for immigrant children, internment camps, and using the military to hunt down immigrants. We should take him at his word," Matos said.
She continued: "One thing is certain: we cannot and will not retreat. For more than 40 years, NILC has been steadfast in our fight to defend the rights of low-income immigrants and their loved ones. We successfully fought Donald Trump before, and we will do it again."
The American Immigrant Lawyers Association (AILA) pledged to continue working for its clients.
"If implemented, the anti-immigrant policies avowed by candidate Trump will inflict lasting damage to the American economy, communities, and character," AILA Executive Director Benjamin Johnson said in a statement. "AILA and its more than 16,000 members will continue to defend the Constitution and stand against laws and policies that violate due process, undermine civil rights, or denigrate the contributions of immigrants. Our future prosperity depends on not giving up. We must stand together and work towards a brighter future."
Refugees International also promised to continue with its "shared commitment to rights and refuge for people forced from their homes."
"Amid historic levels of global displacement, the incoming Trump administration plans to enact an anti-refugee, anti-asylum agenda that will endanger millions of people—both those threatened by crises overseas and those who have been welcomed as neighbors into communities across the United States," the group's president, Jeremy Konyndyk, said in a message to supporters. "Yet we hold on to hope, even as we are clear-eyed about the daunting struggles ahead."
Knowndyk added: "As we do under any presidential administration, we will work tirelessly with all of you to defend and advance the rights, protection, and well-being of all people forced to flee their homes."
United We Dream, the largest U.S. organization led by immigrant youth, committed to building the "largest pro-immigrant movement this country has ever seen."
"Immigrant young people of United We Dream declare ourselves hopeful and clear eyed about the fight ahead," said the group's executive director Greisa Martínez Rosas. "With Trump pledging to carry out the largest deportation effort in our country's history—ctivating the military to raid our communities, schools, hospitals, and more in order to round up our people into concentration camps—young, Black, brown, and queer leaders who have been at the vanguard of our movement and of creating meaningful change are ready move mountains to protect our communities."
Advocates Urge Biden to 'Secure His Climate Legacy' by Acting on LNG Before Trump Takes Office
"The clock is ticking—for the Biden administration and our planet," one campaigner asserted.
Nov 07, 2024
News
During Biden's tenure, the United States became the
world's leading LNG exporter. The president has overseen what climate defenders have called a "staggering" LNG expansion, including Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass 2 export terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, and more than a dozen other projects that, if all completed, would make U.S. exported LNG emissions higher than the European Union's combined greenhouse gas footprint.
On a positive note, the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by Biden contains unprecedented investments in the clean energy sector, including solar, wind, and battery storage.
With just 75 days left before climate-denying Republican President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House to pursue his "Drill, Baby, Drill" energy agenda, clean energy advocates in the United States on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to take "bold action" to move toward a fossil fuel phaseout and a sustainable future for the world's people and the planet they all share.
"Although millions of Americans voted to reject Trump's dangerous agenda, we face another four years of a Trump presidency," said Oil Change International executive director Elizabeth Bast. "Trump has promised to double down on oil and gas production, accelerating climate catastrophe while continuing to enable violence against vulnerable communities—from environmental defenders to Palestinians facing genocide. His policies will compound environmental racism and human rights abuses, with Black, Brown, Indigenous, and frontline communities in the U.S. and around the world bearing the heaviest burden."
"Movements for change have won important victories under the toughest conditions," Bast added. "It would take more than a Trump presidency to change that. Every pipeline, every fossil fuel export terminal, and every fracking well we can stop matters."
To that end, Oil Change International U.S. program manager Collin Rees asserted that "in his final months in office, President Biden has the opportunity to secure his climate legacy by taking bold action to phase out fossil fuels and protect our climate and communities."
"We are calling on Biden to immediately end fossil fuel expansion, make permanent his January pause on new [liquefied natural gas] exports, shut down the disastrous Dakota Access Pipeline, and fulfill the U.S.' commitment to stop financing international fossil fuel projects," he continued.
Looking forward to this month's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29)—which is set to begin next week in Baku, the capital of petrostate Azerbaijan—Rees said that "Biden must seize his final moment at COP29 in Azerbaijan this November to cement real climate action before Trump takes office."
"After pledging to move away from fossil fuels at COP28, Biden needs to deliver by championing a bold new $1 trillion annual climate finance package and putting forth a plan for a fast, fair, forever, funded, fossil fuel phaseout," he argued. "This funding will transform last year's fossil fuel promises into genuine support for adaptation, mitigation, and loss and damage—but only if Biden acts now."
"The clock is ticking—for the Biden administration and our planet," Rees stressed. "What Biden does now will determine whether he'll be remembered as the leader who did his utmost to limit the Trump administration's damage and keep the world from hurtling towards climate chaos."
Jamie Henn of Fossil Free Media echoed the demand, calling on Biden to "make a mountain of progress for Trump to try to undo."
Bloombergreported Thursday that the Biden administration is "racing" to complete a study examining the climate, economic, and national security implications of increased LNG exports. While Trump has vowed to end Biden's LNG export pause on his first day in office, any adverse findings in the study could be used to launch legal challenges to the new administration's project approvals.
Despite campaign promises to take bold climate action—including by banning new fossil fuel drilling on public lands—Biden oversaw the approval of more new permits for drilling on public land during his first two years in office than Trump did in 2017 and 2018.
During Biden's tenure, the United States became the
world's leading LNG exporter. The president has overseen what climate defenders have called a "staggering" LNG expansion, including Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass 2 export terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, and more than a dozen other projects that, if all completed, would make U.S. exported LNG emissions higher than the European Union's combined greenhouse gas footprint.
The Biden administration has also held fossil fuel lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and has approved the highly controversial Willow project and Mountain Valley Pipelinedespite warnings from climate scientists that continued fossil fuel extraction has no place on a pathway to limiting planetary heating and meeting the goals of the Paris climate agreement.
On a positive note, the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by Biden contains unprecedented investments in the clean energy sector, including solar, wind, and battery storage.
