Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Commends Department of Labor Rule Protecting Independent Contractors

Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, released the following statement applauding the Department of Labor’s new final rule on independent contractors:

“I am thrilled to see the Biden administration continuing to put its pro-worker commitment into action with this new final rule.

“With gig work playing a larger role in our economy, it’s more important than ever that workers are protected under federal law and have access to all the rights to which they’re entitled. This new policy will ensure that the workers who have fallen through the cracks — from rideshare and delivery drivers to janitors and home care workers — will finally be able to access Social Security benefits and unemployment insurance and be guaranteed overtime and minimum wage pay. The rule is also an essential check on large, wealthy corporations who have skirted their obligations to these workers even as their labor makes the companies’ profits possible.
“The Progressive Caucus looks forward to continuing to work with President Biden and Acting Secretary Su to ensure this new rule is implemented fairly and equitably across the country and industries.”

The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) is made up of nearly 100 members standing up for progressive ideals in Washington and throughout the country. Since 1991, the CPC has advocated for progressive policies that prioritize working Americans over corporate interests, fight economic and social inequality, and advance civil liberties.

