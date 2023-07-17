July, 17 2023, 02:32pm EDT
Southern Poverty Law Center, Anna Núñez, anna.nunez@splcenter.org, 334-201-9236
ACLU of Florida Media Office, media@aclufl.org, 786-363-2737
ACLU National, Inga Sarda-Sorensen, isarda-sorensen@aclu.org, 347-514-3984
Americans for Immigrant Justice, Devra Gelman, dgelman@aijustice.org, 305-409-3639
American Immigration Council, Maria Frausto, mfrausto@immcouncil.org, 202-507-7526
Civil Rights and Legal Advocates File Lawsuit Against Florida's Anti-Immigrant Law SB 1718
The complaint challenges the constitutionality of a provision within the law criminalizing the transportation of individuals into Florida
Miami
Today, legal organizations, including the Southern Poverty Law Center, American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Florida, Americans for Immigrant Justice and American Immigration Council, filed a federal lawsuit challenging Florida’s new anti-immigrant law, Senate Bill 1718.
The lawsuit focuses on the provisions outlined in Section 10 of the law, which criminalizes the transportation of individuals into Florida who may have entered the country unlawfully and have not been “inspected” by the federal government since. The complaint states that it is unconstitutional for a state to unilaterally regulate federal immigration and subject people to criminal punishment without fair notice and that Florida’s use of the term “inspection” is incoherent and unconstitutionally vague.
The case was filed against Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida Statewide Prosecutor Nicholas B. Cox and the attorneys general for all 20 Florida Judicial Circuits, on behalf of the Farmworker Association of Florida and various impacted individuals, including U.S. citizens and undocumented drivers and passengers who routinely travel into and out of Florida.
Section 10 is only one of a host of new laws within SB 1718 that harm Florida immigrants and their families and seeks to target and intimidate immigrant families in every facet of their lives. The law inhibits and intimidates immigrant Floridians seeking health care, expands E-Verify requirements and penalties on businesses, prohibits local government funding of new community identification cards, and invalidates certain driver’s licenses from states like Connecticut, Vermont, Delaware and Hawaii.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in Miami.
The complaint can be found here.
The following comments are from:
Paul R. Chavez, senior supervising attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Immigrant Justice Project:
“This harmful anti-immigrant bill is unconstitutional, xenophobic and will increase the unlawful racial profiling of Florida’s Black and Brown communities. Admittedly designed to inflict cruelty, SB 1718 is unconstitutional and undermines our democracy. This lawsuit will vindicate all of our constitutional rights, and we remain committed to ensuring that immigrants are treated fairly, equally and with dignity. Such an ugly attack on our immigrant community will not stand.”
Amien Kacou, staff attorney for the ACLU of Florida:
“As news of the predictable damage inflicted on Florida by SB 1718 comes in, we are filing this lawsuit to stop its unconstitutional criminalization of the immigrant community in a state where one-fifth of the population was born abroad. This legislation is not the solution to any problem. It is an attempt to scapegoat and terrorize vulnerable families and workers already burdened by the difficulty of the federal immigration process and to pick a fight with the federal government in order to serve the ambitions of a few politicians. Our challenge aims to uphold the Constitution and protect our communities from the rising threat of discrimination posed by this new Florida law.”
Evelyn Wiese, litigation attorney with Americans for Immigrant Justice:
“SB 1718 is an attack on Florida’s immigrant community and on the rights of all Floridians, who count immigrants among their family members, neighbors, coworkers and friends. By making it a felony for anyone to travel into the state with immigrants who fall into a broad and not-clearly-defined category, Section 10 is both extreme and unconstitutional. There’s no denying the viciousness and inhumanity of this xenophobic new law. But Governor DeSantis and his anti-immigrant allies in the Florida Legislature should make no mistake: when they attempt to flout the Constitution, we will fight back. Florida has a long and proud history of welcoming immigrants into the state. Now, we are proud to stand with members of Florida’s immigrant community in fighting to protect their — and all Floridians’ — constitutional rights.”
Kate Melloy Goettel, legal director of litigation at the American Immigration Council:
“Florida's attempt to regulate federal immigration law violates the rights and dignity of all individuals in the state and harms immigrant families. Criminalizing transportation without federal 'inspection' and subjecting individuals to vague definitions is both unconstitutional and unfair. This ill-advised legislation not only singles out immigrants and their families but also poses a threat to the social and economic well-being of Florida's communities. We stand firm in our commitment to uphold the rights and dignity of every individual in the state, regardless of their immigration status. Unity and fairness must triumph over fear and hostility.”
Nezahualcoyotl Xiuhtecutli, PhD, general coordinator, Farmworker Association of Florida, Inc.:
“FWAF is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our 12,000 members to challenge this hateful law. Not only is this law detrimental to our members’ abilities to put food on their own tables, it is detrimental to our members’ ability to put food on everyone’s tables. Florida’s SB 1718 is a self-inflicted wound — the product of short-sighted lawmakers unable to see beyond the most immediate political opportunity. Though the impact of similar anti-immigrant laws in Arizona, Alabama and Georgia clearly foreshadowed its legal and economic fallout, SB 1718 was passed with little regard for the hardships those states have experienced.”
Individual Plaintiff 1 MM:
“I’m suing because this law harms our family and many others. We aren’t doing anything to hurt anyone. On the contrary, we’re here working, paying taxes and trying to provide a safe life for our families. Now we’re scared to even travel together as a family. I would never want my son to face a felony for traveling with his mother and his sister. It makes no sense. We’re family — how can this be?”
'The New Normal': Extreme Heat Imperils Millions Across Northern Hemisphere
"Getting off fossil fuels is the only way to stop this crisis from getting worse," said one campaigner.
Jul 17, 2023
Millions of people and ecosystems across the Northern Hemisphere continued to suffer Monday amid ongoing heatwaves exacerbated by the fossil fuel-driven climate emergency.
The "intolerable" conditions, some of which are detailed below, have reignited demands for far-reaching climate action. Meanwhile, many countries—including the wealthy ones most responsible for the greenhouse gas pollution causing increasingly common and severe extreme weather—are still permitting the increased production of planet-heating fossil fuels, ignoring the international scientific consensus and endangering societies and biodiversity around the globe.
Asia
China has confirmed the northwestern village of Sanbao reached 126°F on Sunday. This marks the hottest temperature ever recorded in the country, with little relief in sight this week. Fears are growing of a potential repeat of last year's historic drought. Elsewhere in the country, Typhoon Talim became the first to make landfall this year.
The Persian Gulf International Airport in Iran reported a heat index of 152°F on Sunday. This is the brutal result of a 104°F temperature combined with 65% relative humidity and approaches the limits of human survivability.
Japanese officials have reportedly issued heatstroke alerts for tens of millions of people residing in 20 of the country's 47 jurisdictions.
In South Korea, flooding and landslides provoked by monsoon rains killed at least 40 people over the weekend. Storms of this kind are growing in frequency and intensity as the warming atmosphere holds more moisture.
Europe
Several European nations continue to roast amid raging wildfires and a suffocating heatwave, already the third this summer. Many longstanding temperature records are expected to fall this week across Southern Europe.
Italian officials on Monday issued additional heat warnings as the islands of Sicily and Sardinia brace for temperatures above 118°F, possibly the hottest ever recorded in Europe.
"The heat is forecast to intensify by the middle of the week (July 19) in parts of the Mediterranean, including Greece and Turkey," the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said Monday. "A further continuation into August is likely."
Wildfires burning near Athens prompted evacuations on Monday. Wildfires are also presently torching landscapes in Spain.
Research published last week revealed that last year's historically hot European summer killed more than 61,000 people across the continent.
North America
A second Canadian firefighter died Saturday as the country continues to battle hundreds of blazes during its worst-ever wildfire season—one that scientists say is inseparable from escalating heatwaves and droughts that leave behind large amounts of dry kindling.
Large swaths of the United States are also being pummeled by extreme weather, with roughly one-third of the country under heat warnings, wildfires burning, and multiple cities reeling in the aftermath of climate change-intensified floods. Temperatures in Death Valley along the California-Nevada border reached 128°F on Sunday, close to the area's likely all-time high of 130°F set in August 2020 and July 2021 (weather historians dispute the accuracy of a 134°F reading from 1913).
Fossil Free Media director Jamie Henn on Monday urged U.S. President Joe Biden to "declare a climate emergency and use the additional powers to rapidly scale renewables (and transmission lines) and stop new fossil fuel development."
"Getting off fossil fuels is the only way to stop this crisis from getting worse," he added.
Climate scientists said that last month was the hottest June since scientists record-keeping began in the 1880s. With its blistering start, this July is on track to shatter the monthly record set just years ago. The recent arrival of El Niño conditions is projected to make an already dangerous situation even worse, with the WMO warning earlier this month of "a likely surge in global temperatures and disruptive weather and climate patterns."
"In many parts of the world, today is predicted to be the hottest day on record," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted Monday. "The climate crisis is not a warning. It's happening. I urge world leaders to act now."
"The struggle to avert systemic failure is the struggle between democracy and plutocracy. It always has been, but the stakes are now higher than ever."
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry arrived in Beijing on Monday for a series of talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua about four months ahead of the start of the United Nations' COP28 conference. The two diplomats—from the world's largest historic emitter of heat-trapping gases and its biggest current polluter, respectively—aim to discuss how their countries can jointly slash methane emissions and coal-fired power.
"In the next three days," Kerry said, "we hope we can begin taking some big steps that will send a signal to the world about the serious purpose of China and the United States to address a common risk, threat, challenge to all of humanity created by humans themselves."
But not all humans have played an equal role in creating or perpetuating the climate emergency.
Since raking in hundreds of billions of dollars in profits in 2022, oil and gas giants—which knowingly suppressed warnings about the climate crisis for decades—have reneged on their emission reduction targets and made clear they intend to expand drilling operations in the coming years. Policymakers have shown little willingness to stop them, as COP27 ended with no commitment to phase out fossil fuels.
On Saturday, The Guardian columnist George Monbiot alluded to overlooked new research sounding the alarm about the growing risk of simultaneous crop losses in the world's major growing regions due to climate breakdown and argued forcefully that "the struggle to avert systemic failure is the struggle between democracy and plutocracy."
"It always has been," he added, "but the stakes are now higher than ever."
On Monday, WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas similarly stressed that "extreme weather—an increasingly frequent occurrence in our warming climate—is having a major impact on human health, ecosystems, economies, agriculture, energy, and water supplies."
"This underlines the increasing urgency of cutting greenhouse gas emissions as quickly and as deeply as possible," said Taalas. "In addition, we have to step up efforts to help society adapt to what is unfortunately becoming the new normal."
Grassroots-Run Fund for Frontline Power Pours $5 Million Into US Climate Justice Groups
"That is how solidarity philanthropy works—we show up for each other," said one campaigner.
Jul 17, 2023
A grassroots climate justice fund on Monday announced its inaugural slate of grants totaling more than $5 million for 48 organizations working to tackle the worsening planetary emergency, while calling on "big green groups" to redirect investment to frontline climate initiatives.
The Fund for Frontline Power (F4FP) supports "community-based, equitable climate solutions that cut greenhouse gas emissions, facilitate resilience, strengthen local regenerative economies, and build power on the frontlines of the climate crisis."
More than 400 climate justice groups have applied for F4FP grants totaling over $60 million since the program's launch.
According to F4FP:
The Fund for Frontline Power is a leading example of "solidarity philanthropy" in action. Traditional philanthropy revolves around donors rather than recipients, imposing potential solutions from outside, and putting recipients in the position of having to "prove" that they are worthy of funding. In contrast, solidarity philanthropy centers leaders from impacted communities as experts and decision-makers—honoring their lived experience, following their lead, and trusting that they know best what their own communities need.
In order for a group to qualify for F4FP funding, it must:
- Have majority Black, Indigenous, or people of color (BIPOC) leadership among staff and board members;
- Be grassroots-based and prioritize serving BIPOC communities;
- Be a 501(c)(3) organization or sponsored by one;
- Demonstrate community work and partnerships; and
- Have a maximum annual budget not exceeding $1.5 million.
"We put meeting the needs of our fellow frontline communities at the heart of every decision we made—from designing the grantmaking process to selecting grantees," F4FP governing body member Julia Ho, founder of Solidarity Economy St. Louis and co-founder of STL Mutual Aid, said in a statement marking the $5 million milestone.
"The communities and places represented are only a small sample of the power and wisdom across frontline communities, and so are the impactful climate justice projects we are honored to fund," Ho added. "It was exciting to collaborate with fellow frontline leaders and learn about the wide range of innovative climate solutions envisioned and led by frontline communities."
Antonio Diaz, a director at People Organizing to Demand Environmental & Economic Rights (PODER) in San Francisco, said that "those of us serving on the governing body know from firsthand experience that smaller, community-based organizations are successfully working at the intersection of climate justice and racial justice to create equitable, practical climate solutions that are ready for immediate investment."
"Our solutions are grounded in justice, equity, sustainability, and systemic change," Diaz added.
Oscar Londoño, co-executive director of F4FP recipient WeCount!, a South Florida workers' campaign that helped win the nation's first countywide heat standard for outdoor workers, said that "in Miami-Dade County, we average 41 days per year with a heat index over 100."
"Our solutions are grounded in justice, equity, sustainability, and systemic change."
"But in a couple of decades, scientists say we'll have 141 days a year with a heat index over 100. That's a tremendous increase in risk for a state that already leads the nation in heat-related hospitalizations," Londoño added. "Our work will focus on ensuring that the food on our tables, the plants in our homes, and the buildings in our cities won't come at the cost of workers' health or lives."
Marion Gee, co-executive director of the Climate Justice Alliance—which supports the F4FP on fundraising and communications—called on "big green groups that received grants from the Bezos Earth Fund to redirect a portion of their funds to a pooled Fund for Frontline Power designed to move funding to powerful, yet under-resourced, frontline organizations."
Bezos Earth Fund is a $10 billion grant launched by multibillionaire Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos that bills itself as "the largest philanthropic commitment ever to fight climate change and protect nature."
Seven Bezos Earth Fund recipients have contributed to F4FP: the Hive Fund for Climate & Gender Justice, ClimateWorks Foundation, Building Equity & Alignment for Environmental Justice, the Union of Concerned Scientists, Rocky Mountain Institute, the Natural Resources Defense Council, and the Solutions Project.
"That is how solidarity philanthropy works—we show up for each other," said Gloria Walton, who leads the Solutions Project. "Philanthropy needs to move in unity with the movements we support, and rapidly scale up our support while building greater trust through transparency and accountability."
'Game-Changing Moment' as Workers at Second UK Amazon Facility Vote to Strike
"They've thrown everything at stopping this, but workers at Amazon Rugeley have organized and delivered a clear message that they demand fair pay and union rights," said a GMB senior organizer.
Jul 17, 2023
The Seattle-based company—founded by Jeff Bezos, one of the richest people in the world—has also come under fire for pay and working conditions as well as its response to union organizing across the globe, including throughout the United States.
The United Kingdom's GMB trade union announced Monday that workers at an Amazon warehouse in Rugeley plan to strike after months of walkouts by employees at a company facility in the English city of Coventry.
The union—which has more than a half-million members across the country—said that organizers will now plan strike dates for over 100 workers in Rugeley after 86% of those who voted supported the action.
Calling the development "a game-changing moment in the campaign to force Amazon to treat its workers like human beings," GMB senior organizer Stuart Richards said in a statement that "they've thrown everything at stopping this, but workers at Amazon Rugeley have organized and delivered a clear message that they demand fair pay and union rights."
"It's staggering that Amazon are still trousering millions from the British taxpayer whilst treating U.K. workers with disdain."
Employees and organizers have seen one of the world's wealthiest companies "offering U.K. workers a pay rise of pennies and work conditions fit only for the history books," Richards said. "It's staggering that Amazon are still trousering millions from the British taxpayer whilst treating U.K. workers with disdain."
"As GMB members in Rugeley plan for the picket line, it's time for politicians and decision-makers to finally confront the facts," the organizer asserted. "If Amazon workers are being forced to the breadline by low pay, then why should the public purse be open to... Amazon?"
In a Monday statement, Amazon toldBBC News that "we regularly review our pay to ensure we offer competitive wages and benefits... In less than a year, our minimum pay has risen by 10% and by more than 37% since 2018."
Rugeley workers' strike plans follow Amazon confirming last month that the fulfillment center is set to close and staff will be offered jobs at the company's new £500 million ($654 million) facility in Sutton Coldfield, due to open in October with 1,400 employees.
Monday's announcement also follows hundreds of workers in Coventry joining a walkout last week that coincided with Amazon's Prime Day sales event, which brought the total strike days to 22 since January.
After that three-day walkout, GMB revealed that union membership has hit 1,000 at the Coventry location. Senior organizer Rachel Fagan said that "it was amazing to see so many Amazon workers over the course of Prime Week, with queues around the corner to sign up and join the campaign."
"This is a clear message for Amazon top brass, in Coventry and around the world," Fagan added. "GMB members are escalating their campaign for union rights and £15 [$19.62]. They will not be beaten [by] the dirty tricks of Amazon. They're fighting for their future. Amazon's poverty pay and poor working conditions means that so many workers are struggling to pay the bills and raise their families."
The Seattle-based company—founded by Jeff Bezos, one of the richest people in the world—has also come under fire for pay and working conditions as well as its response to union organizing across the globe, including throughout the United States.
