June, 05 2024, 09:51am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Paul Paz y Miño: paz@amazonwatch.org
Amazon Watch and Amnesty International Join Group of 50 NGOs Urging President Biden to Pardon Human Rights Lawyer Steven Donziger
Groups urge Biden to follow recommendation by the U.N. to launch an investigation into the reasons that triggered Mr. Donziger’s arbitrary detention
Fifty environmental and human rights organizations, including Amazon Watch and Amnesty International, have sent a letter to President Biden urging him to pardon U.S. human rights lawyer Steven Donziger after Chevron targeted him with the nation’s first private corporate prosecution.
Mr. Donziger’s case has attracted international outrage due to his prolonged and unjust detention after helping Amazon communities in Ecuador hold Chevron accountable for massive pollution that decimated their ancestral lands. The Supreme Courts of two countries – Ecuador and Canada – have confirmed the validity of the landmark $10 billion verdict against the oil giant.
Donziger was subjected to nearly three years of arbitrary detention in New York on a Class B misdemeanor contempt charge, the lowest possible federal offense, after he appealed an unprecedented order he turn over his computer and confidential case file to Chevron. The contempt charges, filed by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, were rejected by the regular federal prosecutor.
Donziger’s prosecution and detention has been condemned by respected jurists, including the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD). The WGAD found Mr. Donziger’s detention to be illegal and “arbitrary” under international law. Three U.S. federal judges, including two Supreme Court justices, have condemned the prosecution as unconstitutional.
Despite previous appeals and significant concern expressed by the WGAD over two years ago, the U.S. government has not responded, and Mr. Donziger’s situation has only worsened. Chevron continues its aggressive legal and public relations attacks, highlighting the urgent need for intervention to correct this injustice.
“Our renewed calls for a pardon for Mr. Donziger and compliance with the WGAD include a request for a comprehensive investigation into Chevron’s illegal and abusive retaliation campaign,” the letter states. “As a result of Chevron’s failure to clean up its pollution, Amazon Indigenous and farmer communities continue to face imminent risk.”
U.S. Representative Jim McGovern emphasized the broader implications: “This is about more than a court case – it’s about sending a message that corporate polluters need to be held accountable for breaking the law, and that they shouldn’t be allowed to harass and intimidate those who seek justice.”
The letter urges President Biden to issue a pardon and to launch an investigation into Chevron’s retaliation campaign. A pardon would assert the executive branch’s intolerance for judicial overreach influenced by corporate interests and reinforce the U.S. commitment to international human rights standards, according to the letter.
“A pardon for Mr. Donziger will send a clear message that corporations in the U.S. cannot misuse the judicial system to criminalize human rights defenders,” said Paul Paz y Miño, Amazon Watch Deputy Director. “The Biden administration must protect the rights of human rights defenders like Mr. Donziger and ensure accountability for corporate polluters.”
Among the other organizations signing are Greenpeace, Food & Water Watch, Rainforest Action Network, Mighty Earth, Public Citizen, and Sunrise Movement.
Amazon Watch is a nonprofit organization founded in 1996 to protect the rainforest and advance the rights of indigenous peoples in the Amazon Basin. We partner with indigenous and environmental organizations in campaigns for human rights, corporate accountability and the preservation of the Amazon's ecological systems.
'We Can Get There': Medicare for All Advocates See Resurgence in National Movement
"More and more people are waking up to realize, we do not want private insurance companies to be in control of our healthcare system," said one advocate who attended the latest Sanders Institute Gathering.
Jun 05, 2024
News
Medical debt pushes more than half a million people in the U.S. into bankruptcy each year.
More than a third of healthcare expenses go not to actual medical care, but to administrative costs.
"The good news is that it is possible to cover every single Vermonter, every single American with comprehensive coverage without spending a penny more than we're spending currently."
"I'm hearing from people who were pretty much Republicans and more conservative in their views complaining about Medicare, complaining about the fact that Medicare doesn't cover things," Richter told Common Dreams after her talk, pointing particularly to Medicare Advantage, which is billed as an alternative to traditional Medicare that provides greater benefits, but whose participating private insurers frequently deny claims and overcharge the government, costing taxpayers $140 billion annually.
Another panel focused on price transparency in healthcare, a cause which Sanders (I-Vt.) has championed along with Medicare for All to reduce patients' costs within the current system.
Under the for-profit healthcare system, Fisher said, patients become victims of the equivalent of "extortion" as they are forced to arrange medical procedures without knowing how much they'll cost out of pocket or how much another hospital might charge for the same care.
Artist Shepherd Ferry designed a mural for the group that has now been painted by local artists in nearly 50 cities across the U.S., including Seattle, Los Angeles, and New York.
"The left gets very splintered," said Oxfeld. "And I think Medicare for All is one issue that can unify all of us. I know it's not happening tomorrow, but... everybody in this room has a healthcare story, and those stories are about the problems with having a crazy for-profit system with these middlemen that are completely unnecessary, and that raise our cause."
"We can get there, is what I'm going to say," she added.
At The Sanders Institute Gathering in Burlington, Vermont last weekend, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders repeated the grim facts and statistics about one of the issues he's most passionate about—healthcare—that were no doubt familiar to many of the progressive advocates at the conference.
Americans spend twice as much per capita as what people in other wealthy countries pay for healthcare, with "significantly lower" life expectancy to show for it.
Medical debt pushes more than half a million people in the U.S. into bankruptcy each year.
More than a third of healthcare expenses go not to actual medical care, but to administrative costs.
Bernie Sanders: It goes without saying that our health care system is broken. I think everybody in America knows that. pic.twitter.com/A2ZiwyoLmT
— Sanders Institute (@TheSandersInst) June 2, 2024
But despite the well-known state of the U.S. healthcare system and a current political climate in which the fight for Medicare for All has been relatively "quiet," as one advocate said, Dr. Deborah Richter believes the Gathering showed a resurgence in the movement for a government-funded healthcare system is on its way.
Growing bipartisan anger over a lack of transparency about healthcare prices, private insurers' denial of claims, and the huge profits raked in by insurance companies while an estimated 98 million American adults skip or delay medical appointments to avoid an unaffordable bill are all pushing people to demand change, according to Richter, who gave a presentation about efforts to bring government-funded healthcare to Vermont.
"Walter Cronkite once said that the U.S. healthcare system is neither healthy nor caring, nor a system," said Richter in the talk, which like the rest of the three-day conference was livestreamed. "And decades later, it's still true. But I think that's the bad news. The good news is that it is possible to cover every single Vermonter, every single American with comprehensive coverage without spending a penny more than we're spending currently."
The system that costs Americans twice the amount which people in other wealthy countries pay for healthcare is spending money not on caring for people, but on administration, said Richter, showing a chart that compared Duke University Hospital Medical Center, a facility with 957 beds and 1,600 billing clerks, with a Canadian hospital with 1,200 beds and just seven billing clerks.
Since 1970, she said, the U.S. has seen more than a 4,000% increase in the number of healthcare administrators, while the number of doctors has risen just 200%.
The discrepancy has helped lead to a system in which insurers are increasingly denying claims to maximize their own profits.
"The good news is that it is possible to cover every single Vermonter, every single American with comprehensive coverage without spending a penny more than we're spending currently."
"I'm hearing from people who were pretty much Republicans and more conservative in their views complaining about Medicare, complaining about the fact that Medicare doesn't cover things," Richter told Common Dreams after her talk, pointing particularly to Medicare Advantage, which is billed as an alternative to traditional Medicare that provides greater benefits, but whose participating private insurers frequently deny claims and overcharge the government, costing taxpayers $140 billion annually.
Richter, a primary care physician who chairs Vermont Health Care for All, said she frequently hears from patients "about having to jump through all kinds of hoops in order to get a procedure or a prescription or whatever. And you're hearing that from pretty much everybody now... Those are all the kindling that we need to get this movement ignited again."
"It's the silver lining to having things just crumbling before your eyes," she added.
In Vermont and across the country, the crumbling healthcare system is one in which primary care doctors are leaving their profession in droves—fed up with the bureaucracy put in place by for-profit insurance companies that force them to get approval to provide certain services.
With insurers placing more value on surgeries and other procedures than on the preventative healthcare management provided by primary care doctors, physicians are spending their days "having to deal with prior authorizations and having to deal with paperwork to justify that you deserve to be paid for the services you render," said Richter. "When you're seeing 16 to 20 patients a day, and each one of those has its own enormous bureaucracy, you can imagine how you end up taking your computer home to do your charts. Medical students are not blind to this and are not choosing [primary care], and that's become a catastrophe."
At a panel discussion on healthcare for senior citizens and the hospital system, Medicare for All advocate Wendell Potter recalled that while he was working in the for-profit health insurance industry, an executive told him the greatest threat to the business was the possibility that employers—who pay for insurance plans for roughly half of insured Americans—would begin to see that the industry does little to ensure people get the healthcare for which they pay an average of $477 per month in premiums.
"Someone asked [the executive], 'What keeps you up at night?' And he said disintermediation," said Potter, who worked in communications for health insurance giants Humana and Cigna before leaving the industry to advocate for Medicare for All. "He said that employers in particular would begin to wake up and question the value proposition of big insurance companies as the middleman. But they as middleman take more and more and more of the dollars that we spend on healthcare."
Another panel focused on price transparency in healthcare, a cause which Sanders (I-Vt.) has championed along with Medicare for All to reduce patients' costs within the current system.
Along with Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) earlier this year, Sanders introduced the Healthcare Prices Revealed and Information to Consumers Explained (PRICE) Transparency Act 2.0 (S. 3548), which would require all negotiated rates and cash prices between healthcare plans and providers to be accessible to patients.
Healthcare price transparency has officially been the law of the land since 2021, explained Cynthia Fisher, founder and chair of Patient Rights Advocate, at the Gathering. But many hospitals refused to comply with the price transparency rule finalized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under the Trump administration—even suing to block the rule and appealing when they lost the case.
More than three years later, Fisher's organization still sees medical bills "beyond the negotiated rates that are in place now today," she told Common Dreams. Only 35% of hospitals post all of their pricing data for patients to see online, she said, and "the insurance industry has made the files very difficult for anybody to read and parse through."
Under the for-profit healthcare system, Fisher said, patients become victims of the equivalent of "extortion" as they are forced to arrange medical procedures without knowing how much they'll cost out of pocket or how much another hospital might charge for the same care.
"Every time we get care we have to pay by first signing a blank check," said Fisher. "We're signing away our rights to know those prices upfront... And we're signing away our rights to say... that we are responsible to pay whatever they choose to charge us."
Fisher told the story of one patient in Colorado who was provided only with an estimate of the cost before she got a hysterectomy, with her insurer telling her she was likely to pay a $500 copay and the procedure would cost an estimated $5,000 total.
"What happened in reality was the insurance company denied the claim and the doctor charged $9,000 out-of-network and the hospital had a lien on her home," said Fisher, "because she couldn't pay the $74,000 bill."
"Everybody in this room has a healthcare story, and those stories are about the problems with having a crazy for-profit system with these middlemen that are completely unnecessary, and that raise our cause."
Patient Rights Advocate helped the patient find the hospital pricing file and found that the procedure "was indeed closer to $5,000. And indeed it should have been covered," Fisher explained. "It took us, with her, about four or five months to get that lien off of her house. But [transparent] prices empowered her, they saved her, they protected her, and it's happening across the country."
The group has started a project called Power to the Patients, partnering with famous musicians as well as artists to make sure Americans know they have the right to know how much their healthcare will cost ahead of time.
Artist Shepherd Ferry designed a mural for the group that has now been painted by local artists in nearly 50 cities across the U.S., including Seattle, Los Angeles, and New York.
With 54% of American adults delaying medical care to avoid the cost, said Kevin Morra, co-founder of Power to the Patients, millions of people across the country have come to believe that "healthcare is not for them."
"They can't afford it. They don't want to be in a critical moment where they decide, 'Do I pay my rent or do I pay this medical bill?'" Morra said at the Gathering. "People are making a decision, a deliberate decision to not seek medical care, to not take these nondiscretionary procedures. And when nondiscretionary becomes discretionary, we all have a real infrastructural issue in this country."
During the question and answer session at the panel on healthcare for senior citizens, healthcare providers and patients alike raised their hands and shared personal stories about the "demoralizing" nature of fighting to have medications and procedures covered by insurance companies, with doctors "stripped of [their] professionalism" and patients forced to prove to companies that they're required to cover certain services.
Potter agreed with Richter that Medicare for All advocates are "regrouping," particularly around the issues of improving traditional Medicare by including dental and vision coverage and protecting the program "from creeping, almost galloping, privatization by big insurance companies" through Medicare Advantage.
"More and more people are waking up to realize, we do not want private insurance companies to be in control of our healthcare system," said Potter. "Private companies have grown massively over the last several years and they control so much of their access to care."
From the audience, Ellen Oxfeld of Vermont Health Care for All rallied other attendees of the Gathering.
"The left gets very splintered," said Oxfeld. "And I think Medicare for All is one issue that can unify all of us. I know it's not happening tomorrow, but... everybody in this room has a healthcare story, and those stories are about the problems with having a crazy for-profit system with these middlemen that are completely unnecessary, and that raise our cause."
"We can get there, is what I'm going to say," she added.
'Catastrophic': EPA Workers Union Slams Trump Pledge to Gut Climate Agencies
"Donald Trump has made it clear that a second Trump term would look worse than his first—with broader attacks on science and the environment driving the day."
Jun 05, 2024
News
A union representing thousands of Environmental Protection Agency workers raised alarm Tuesday over former President Donald Trump's pledge to slash key federal climate departments if he's reelected in November and condemned his attempt to downplay concerns about the planetary emergency, which is fueling destructive extreme weather and
pushing global temperatures to record highs.
Politicoreported last month that oil and gas industry lobbyists and lawyers are already in the process of "drawing up ready-to-sign executive orders for Donald Trump aimed at pushing natural gas exports, cutting drilling costs, and increasing offshore oil leases in case he wins a second term."
A union representing thousands of Environmental Protection Agency workers raised alarm Tuesday over former President Donald Trump's pledge to slash key federal climate departments if he's reelected in November and condemned his attempt to downplay concerns about the planetary emergency, which is fueling destructive extreme weather and
pushing global temperatures to record highs.
"Donald Trump has made it clear that a second Trump term would look worse than his first—with broader attacks on science and the environment driving the day," Marie Owens Powell, president of American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Council 238, said in a statement.
"His first four years were a fiasco for the agency bargaining unit workers whose mission it is to protect human health and the environment during this climate emergency, with cuts to the workforce, rollbacks of regulations, and more," Powell added. "Trump has made it clear that a second term would be catastrophic for the environment and reverse the progress made against climate change."
The union's statement came in response to a Sunday Fox Newsinterview in which Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, said that federal environmental agencies have been "so bad for us," claiming they've "stopped you from doing business in this country."
"We're going to do, like, Department of Interior," Trump said, naming one of the agencies he plans to target. "There's so many things you can do."
The former president, whose administration dismantled more than 100 federal environmental rules during its four years in power, also mocked President Joe Biden's description of the climate crisis as an existential threat and ridiculed fears about rising sea levels.
Trump falsely claimed that rising sea levels mean "you have a little more beachfront property," ignoring catastrophic flooding and other disastrous impacts of ever-rising seas. The U.S. experienced a record number of billion-dollar extreme weather events last year, including destructive flooding.
Trump says he supports climate change and rising sea levels because it “means basically you have a little more beachfront property” pic.twitter.com/qLh0Y1yu6Q
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 2, 2024
Powell said Tuesday that Trump's "all-out assault on science and our employees" during his first four years in the White House "led us to issue an EPA Workers' Bill of Rights, which had over 10,000 signatures, many of which were agency employees, and was endorsed by nearly fifty members of Congress and partners in the science community."
"And the prospect of a second Trump term is why we fought so hard to win a first-of-its-kind Scientific Integrity Article in our new contract that will help protect our work from political interference," Powell continued. "Our contract win means workers can stand up for scientific integrity without fear of retaliation, and sends any disputes related to scientific integrity to an independent arbitrator instead of a political appointee."
"The climate emergency we are facing hurts everyone, regardless of political party," the union leader added, "and the EPA and its employees protect everyone's health and the environment, regardless of their political agenda."
Trump and his right-wing allies have repeatedly expressed their intention to aggressively target federal environmental agencies and rules if the former president wins the November election against Biden.
During an April fundraiser attended by major fossil fuel executives, Trump—who was convicted last week on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records—pledged to swiftly roll back climate regulations if the industry most responsible for the climate emergency forks over $1 billion to support his presidential bid.
"He will sacrifice our planet for the profits of fossil fuel executives. We cannot let that happen."
Politicoreported last month that oil and gas industry lobbyists and lawyers are already in the process of "drawing up ready-to-sign executive orders for Donald Trump aimed at pushing natural gas exports, cutting drilling costs, and increasing offshore oil leases in case he wins a second term."
Meanwhile, the right-wing Project 2025 initiative spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation is pushing "a sweeping battle plan to dismantle federal agencies and public health standards, including vital environmental protections," freelance climate journalist Dana Drugmand wrote last week.
A recent study by Carbon Brief estimated that a second Trump term would unleash an extra 4 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent into the atmosphere, imperiling global efforts to rein in planet-warming emissions.
"He will sacrifice our planet for the profits of fossil fuel executives," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) warned Tuesday. "We cannot let that happen."
Leading Jewish Group to Biden: Backing Israel's War on Gaza Puts 'US Democracy in Danger'
"For the sake of the lives of all people in the region, and the safety and futures of all of us in the United States, we urge you to make good on your own promise to cease sending offensive munitions to Israel."
Jun 05, 2024
News
Bend the Arc typically focuses on domestic issues, but Beran wrote in the new letter to Biden that since the Hamas-led attack on Israel in October, "the violence in Israel-Palestine has permeated our borders to the point where it jeopardizes our collective safety."
A leading American Jewish group that historically has not engaged with the Israel-Palestine conflict sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday warning his continued support for Israel's assault on Gaza is endangering countless lives and threatening democracy at home.
The letter, penned by Bend the Arc: Jewish Action CEO Jamie Beran, urges Biden to immediately "stop providing offensive weapons to the Israeli military" as the nation's far-right leaders make clear their opposition to a permanent cease-fire deal and barrel ahead with a devastating offensive in Rafah.
"Time and time again, despite your calls to end this violence, you have not followed through with material action," the letter reads. "With over 1 million Palestinian refugees now being forced to flee Rafah, their last guaranteed refuge, thousands of lives lost, and families of captives being fined in Israel for demanding a cease-fire, it is long past time to end U.S. support for these attacks."
Bend the Arc typically focuses on domestic issues, but Beran wrote in the new letter to Biden that since the Hamas-led attack on Israel in October, "the violence in Israel-Palestine has permeated our borders to the point where it jeopardizes our collective safety."
"It impacts Jewish life in the U.S. and the safety of Jewish and Arab Americans. And, under the threat of an emboldened authoritarian movement at our doorstep, it threatens our shared ability to defend and build what will protect all of us—a vibrant, multifaith, multiracial democracy," Beran continued. "U.S. support for continued violence in Gaza is putting American safety and U.S. democracy in danger."
"For the sake of the lives of all people in the region, and the safety and futures of all of us in the United States," she added, "we urge you to make good on your own promise to cease sending offensive munitions to Israel."
Dear President @JoeBiden,
Continued U.S. Support for the Siege of Gaza is a Threat to Millions Abroad and Democracy at Home.https://t.co/GUUKT0TNgH
— Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) June 4, 2024
The letter comes a week after the Israeli military used U.S.-made bombs in a deadly attack on a camp for displaced people in Rafah. The attack killed at least 45 people and wounded more than 240.
The strike was just the latest example of Israel's army massacring Gaza civilians with American weaponry, which has flowed to Israel with virtually no restrictions since October 7. Shortly after the Hamas-led attack, Israel used U.S.-made Joint Direct Attack Munitions in a pair of strikes that killed 43 civilians in Gaza, including 19 children.
Beran noted in her letter that a majority of Jewish Democratic voters and Democratic voters overall "have called for an end to this," supporting a cease-fire and an arms embargo on Israel until it stops its attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been utterly decimated by the eight-month Israeli assault. Growing public opposition to Israel's war on Gaza comes despite a coordinated Israeli propaganda effort aimed at swaying Americans' views and bolstering U.S. military aid for Israel.
Biden's support for the Israeli military's atrocities, Beran warned Tuesday, "will continue to increase the heart-wrenching death toll, increase the number of calls for a cease-fire, and decrease your poll numbers—straight through the election."
"Your victory this November is the single most powerful tool we have to obstruct an irreversible timeline towards the end of U.S. democracy and our continuing work to build a society that serves everybody—from protecting voting rights, to enshrining the right to abortion, to creating just pathways for immigration," she argued. "Your success as a candidate is tied inextricably to the people's faith in your ability to keep us safe. As the violence overseas continues to intertwine itself across all of our domestic work, it too is now tied to your success and all of our safety."
"Not acting on your own red lines, combined with the Israeli government's promise to continue to violate them, will further erode your viability as a candidate in a race where every vote will matter," Beran added.
