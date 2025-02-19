To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

American Federation of Government Employees
Brittany Holder
Brittany.Holder@afge.org

AFGE President Everett Kelley Criticizes Trump Administration and Elon Musk Over Efforts to Dismantle SSA

Union warns how Trump administration's actions will undermine the agency, delay benefits and put personal data at risk

Despite promising to protect Social Security, President Trump is allowing Elon Musk and his allies to push an agenda that would decimate the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) ability to serve the American people—slashing staffing, undermining efficiency, and putting personal data at risk.

“Let’s be clear: Social Security isn’t a handout—it’s a promise. American workers have paid into this system their entire lives, and they deserve timely, secure, and efficient service,” said Everett Kelley, National President of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which represents over 40,000 SSA employees. “Instead of strengthening SSA, the actions taken by DOGE and the administration will drive experienced employees out the door and expose the private data of everyday Americans.”

SSA is already facing a 50-year staffing low. Chaotic, unjustified cuts to staff and changes to working conditions will lead to longer wait times, delayed benefits, and more frustration for seniors, people with disabilities, and hardworking families who rely on Social Security. At the same time, Elon Musk and his DOGE team now have access to the personal data of every American in SSA’s systems. This is an unprecedented breach of trust that puts both individual privacy and the future of Social Security at risk.

“If Trump and his allies were really looking for efficiency and effectiveness, they’d be investing in SSA’s workforce, not dismantling it,” Kelley said. “SSA’s administrative budget is already less than 1% of total benefits paid out each year—a level of efficiency you won’t find in the private sector. And the agency’s own Inspector General found that 99% of Social Security payments in fiscal years 2015-2022 were accurate.”

AFGE is calling on Congress and the American public to demand full funding for SSA and reject any efforts to undermine the agency that millions depend on.

“The American people deserve better than broken promises and a hostile takeover of Social Security by unaccountable billionaires,” Kelley added. “We need to protect Social Security from this scheme—not just for today’s seniors, but for future generations.”

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union proudly representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers nationwide and overseas. Workers in virtually all functions of government at every federal agency depend upon AFGE for legal representation, legislative advocacy, technical expertise and informational services.

(202) 737-8700
www.afge.org
