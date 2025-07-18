Sanders: The March Toward Authoritarianism

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) released the following statement today, on President Trump's steady march toward authoritarianism:

This is what the march toward authoritarianism looks like:

Stephen Colbert, the most popular late-night talk show host on television, has been taken off the air by CBS just days after he criticized the company for settling a bogus lawsuit with Trump. It’s pretty obvious why Paramount chose to surrender to Trump. The Redstone family, the major owners of the company, is in line to receive $2.4 billion from the sale of Paramount to Skydance, but they can only receive this money if the Trump administration approves this deal.

NPR and PBS, two of the most independent news outlets in the country, had their budgets slashed to the tune of $1 billion by Trump and Republicans in Congress. Why? Because Trump doesn’t like criticism. NPR and PBS, like other objective news outlets, are prepared to tell the truth — including the impact that Trump’s disastrous policies are having on the American people.

Sen. Adam Schiff, who led an impeachment inquiry into Trump during his last term in Congress, is now being targeted by the Justice Department. This is not unlike the criminal investigation launched into New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who won a fraud judgment against Trump's business and has challenged his policies in court. The president says Schiff should be "brought to justice."

Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, is now being threatened with removal from his post because he has refused to lower interest rates and insists that the Fed maintain its independence from the White House. The Supreme Court says Trump needs a reason to fire Powell. So now Trump has come up with a ridiculous claim: that Powell mismanaged federal funds for an over-budget building renovation. Really?

All of this in just one week.

It is no great secret that our country is divided politically.

But I would hope that ALL Americans can come together to defend the rule of law, freedom of speech and our Constitution against a President who is moving this country aggressively toward authoritarianism.