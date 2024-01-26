January, 26 2024, 08:42am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Melanie Smith / us-comms@350.org
350.org Responds to White House Pause on Massive Proposed LNG Terminal
The White House has paused the decision on whether to approve what would be the largest liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal in the US. The US Department of Energy will now analyze potential climate impact. The proposed project, called Calcasieu Pass 2 (CP2), is one of 17 proposed new LNG projects that have seen widespread opposition from US frontline and environmental groups. LNG releases methane into the atmosphere, which has nearly a 25 times higher warming capacity than carbon.
This news comes just one week after the Americas Energy Summit, an LNG convening to promote energy sources backed by the fossil fuel industry, and six weeks after COP28. Over the past month, members of Congress have started to walk back their support of the US’ proposed LNG export expansion after mass opposition from frontline and environmental groups.
Candice Fortin, 350.org US Campaign Manager, responds:
“Only months ago, the US was poised to massively expand LNG, which would undoubtedly exacerbate climate change and take us in the wrong direction when we have no time to lose. Yet over the past month, the LNG momentum has wavered in direct response to public pressure. This is a major sign of hope, but this fight is not over.
Let’s be real: the harmful effects of fracked gas on health and climate are not in question. The oil and gas industry and the government know the data. So now that they have paused, there is only one thing to do: vow to reject CP2 and all 17 proposed LNG projects, and to phase out ALL fossil fuels. Our frontline partners on the US Gulf Coast have been fighting against oil and gas projects and for their home and lives for decades. It is past time for the government to listen and stand up to the billionaires who are knowingly promoting toxic energy sources.”
350 is building a future that's just, prosperous, equitable and safe from the effects of the climate crisis. We're an international movement of ordinary people working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy for all.
'Hague Shmague,' Says Top Israeli Minister After ICJ Genocide Ruling
The dismissive reaction by Itamar Ben-Gvir was described by one progressive critic as that of "a petulant, violent child."
Jan 26, 2024
News
Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was described as a "petulant child" on Friday after he reacted dismissively to the "historic" ruling by the International Court of Justice that determined it does have jurisdiction to hear the genocide charges against Israel brought by South Africa.
"Hague schmauge," Ben-Gvir posted to social media shortly after the ICJ ruling.
Ben Gvir, a top cabinet member in the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been a key cheerleader and architect for the assault on the Gaza Strip that has been described by human rights experts and scholars as genocidal. In over 3 months of the military campaign, over 25,000 people have been killed, with the vast majority being civilian men, women, and children.
While the ICJ ordered Israel to "take all measures" to avoid acts of genocide in Gaza, Friday's ruling did not itself make a judgement on whether or not a genocide is underway as the prosecution team from South Africa argued during its presentation earlier this month.
In comments reported by the Times of Israel, Ben-Gvir accused the ICJ of being antisemetic and said the decision "proves what was already known: This court does not seek justice, but rather the persecution of Jewish people."
Despite the fact the ICJ was created in 1945, following the defeat of Nazi Germany and to establish an international mechanism to prevent and punish future acts of genocide, Ben-Gvir falsely accused the court of being "silent during the Holocaust" and said Friday's ruling was the continuation of its "hypocrisy."
In his response to the decision, Netanyahu said "the very claim that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians is not just false, it is outrageous, and the court's willingness to discuss it at all is a mark of disgrace that will not be erased for generations."
The South African Foreign Ministry had a very different take.
"Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people," the Ministry said following the ruling.
"There is no credible basis for Israel to continue to claim that its military actions are in full compliance with international law, including the Genocide Convention, having regard to the Court's ruling," the statement continued. "South Africa sincerely hopes that Israel will not act to frustrate the application of this order, as it has publicly threatened to do, but that it will instead act to comply with it fully, as it is bound to do."
'Crucial Moment in History': ICJ Orders Israel to Prevent Acts of Genocide in Gaza
"One thing has been made clear on the world stage: There is vastly documented evidence that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians," said the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights.
Jan 26, 2024
News
The ICJ did not grant South Africa's request for a cease-fire.
"This ruling from the ICJ is a massive legal defeat for Israel and its premiere defenders, the U.S. and Germany," The Intercept's Jeremy Scahill wrote Friday. "The question now is enforceability and whether the U.S. will openly trample international law in an effort to continue aiding Israeli crimes against Palestinians."
The International Court of Justice ruled Friday that South Africa's genocide case is plausible and ordered Israel to "take all measures within its power" to uphold its obligations under Article II of the Genocide Convention.
The court also ordered the Israeli government to ensure its military does not commit violations of the convention in Gaza, punish those who incite genocide, immediately provide basic services and humanitarian assistance to Gazans, prevent the destruction of evidence that could show violations of international law, and submit a report to the ICJ on all steps it takes to implement the above measures.
While a final determination from the court on whether Israel is guilty of genocide in Gaza could be years away, Friday's ruling from the United Nations' highest court was seen as a huge blow to the Israeli government and its top arms supplier, the United States, which called South Africa's case "meritless."
As she read the court's interim decision, ICJ President Joan Donoghue cited testimony from United Nations officials and others on the appalling conditions on the ground in the Gaza Strip, where most of the population is displaced, starving, and struggling to survive Israel's relentless aerial and ground assault.
Donoghue said the court deemed the threat of "irreparable harm" to Gazans real and concluded that emergency measures were necessary to protect the Palestinian population from genocide.
"This is a crucial moment in history to finally holding Israel accountable," the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights said in response to the decision. "One thing has been made clear on the world stage: There is vastly documented evidence that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians."
With Green Light From Supreme Court, Alabama Executes Man With Nitrogen Gas
"We must work to abolish the death penalty and end this cruel and inhumane punishment," said Rep. Ayanna Pressley.
Jan 26, 2024
News
Alabama on Thursday night became the first U.S. state to execute a person using nitrogen gas, killing 58-year-old Kenneth Smith by depriving his body of oxygen after the nation's Supreme Court rejected his legal team's last-ditch appeal.
The state's notoriously incompetent executioners, who tried and failed to kill Smith via lethal injection in 2022, strapped the condemned man to a gurney and administered the nitrogen gas through a full-face mask. Smith was pronounced dead shortly before 8:30 pm after around four minutes of convulsions.
Earlier this week, Alabama residents gathered outside the state's Capitol building in Montgomery to protest the planned execution of Smith. One demonstrator held a sign that read, "Say no to the gas chamber!"
Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), the lead House sponsor of legislation that would end the federal death penalty, called Smith's execution "absolutely unconscionable."
"Tonight, Alabama caused humanity to take a step backwards," Smith said in his final statement. "I'm leaving with love, peace, and light. Thank you for supporting me, love all of you."
Smith was first convicted and sentenced to death in 1989 for the murder-for-hire killing of Elizabeth Sennett in 1988, a crime committed when he was 22 years old. That conviction was overturned, but he was convicted again seven years later, with the jury recommending a life sentence.
An Alabama judge, N. Pride Tompkins, then did something that used to be relatively common in the state but was banned in 2017: He overrode the jury, sentencing Smith to death.
Alabama's decision to kill Smith by flooding his lungs with nitrogen—a method that veterinarians consider unethical for euthanizing animals—drew global condemnation, with United Nations experts warning the execution would likely violate both U.S. and international laws against torture.
"I deeply regret the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith in Alabama despite serious concerns this novel and untested method of suffocation by nitrogen gas may amount to torture, or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment," Volker Türk, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, said in a statement.
"The death penalty is inconsistent with the fundamental right to life," he continued. "I urge all states to put in place a moratorium on its use, as a step towards universal abolition."
Capital punishment has been declining in popularity in the U.S. for decades, but states like Alabama and Oklahoma have continued executing inmates even as pharmaceutical companies and equipment manufacturers have made it increasingly difficult to obtain materials necessary for lethal injections. The Trump administration worked for years to build a "secret supply chain" for lethal-injection drugs before its 2020 execution spree.
Three U.S. Supreme Court justices—Sonia Sotomayor, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Elena Kagan—dissented from the decision to reject the final attempt to halt Smith's execution.
"Smith is the first person in this country ever to be executed this way," Sotomayor wrote. "The details are hazy because Alabama released its heavily redacted protocol under five months ago. What Smith knows is that he will be strapped to a gurney. He will wear a nitrogen-supplying, off-the-rack mask for which the state has not fitted him or even tried on him."
"Having failed to kill Smith on its first attempt, Alabama has selected him as its 'guinea pig' to test a method of execution never attempted before," the justice added. "The world is watching. This court yet again permits Alabama to 'experiment... with a human life,' while depriving Smith of 'meaningful discovery' on meritorious constitutional claims."
President Joe Biden vowed to work toward abolition of the death penalty at the federal level during his 2020 campaign, but advocates say he has done virtually nothing to fulfill that pledge. The Biden Justice Department has continued to seek the death penalty in select cases and fight efforts to reverse death sentences.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), the lead House sponsor of legislation that would end the federal death penalty, called Smith's execution "absolutely unconscionable."
"We must work to abolish the death penalty and end this cruel and inhumane punishment," Pressley wrote on social media.
