In response to the Biden administration’s announcement of new regional migration measures upon the end of Title 42 on 11 May, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said:
“Once again the United States is embracing a misguided carrot and stick approach to respond to the global refugee crisis: on the one hand, positively expanding family reunification and humanitarian pathways to the United States, and on the other, externalizing its protection obligations and harshly penalizing those who exercise their human right to seek asylum at the US southern border. We remind the Biden administration and governments across the Americas that seeking asylum is a human right. While we applaud the expanded pathways for people seeking safety without having to make the dangerous trek to the border, this must not come at the expense of the United States forgoing its international obligation to uphold the right to seek asylum.”
“With the Americas facing an unprecedented number of refugees, the United States’ commitment to double the number of refugees it takes in from the region and expand existing pathways for family reunification and parole are important steps to provide much needed protections for people in need of safety. We also welcome the commitments by Canada and Spain to increase pathways from the region. However, it’s unacceptable for these expanded pathways to be coupled with harsh enforcement measures that will undoubtedly lead to individuals being denied protection and thrust into greater danger, with a particularly harmful impact on Black, Brown, and Indigenous people.”
"The Biden administration’s requirement that people make appointments via the CBP One application is akin to a new form of metering, a practice that resulted in people being forced to wait in Mexico where they are at risk of serious violence. The US government’s plan to further expedite the expedited removal process will also result in sham protection screenings that will likely result in many people being turned back into harm’s way, in violation of international law. The Biden administration must instead invest in solutions that allow people to pursue their asylum claims in safe communities where they have real access to legal counsel and are not forced to fight their asylum cases from cruel border facilities or detention centers.”
Previously Amnesty International has documented how the Biden administration has failed to consider the heightened risk Black asylum seekers face as they are often disparately impacted by cruel enforcement policies and are at heightened risk of violence in Mexico. The Biden Administration should consider recommendations proposed by Amnesty International in the report “They did not treat us like people”: Race and migration-related torture and other ill-treatment of Haitians seeking safety in the USA, such as fully restoring access to asylum at the border, ending the reliance on mass immigration detention, establishing a right to counsel in all immigration proceedings, and decriminalizing irregular entry and re-entry into the United States. Such reforms are necessary to ensure justice and equity for Haitian and other Black asylum seekers.
Amnesty International is a worldwide movement of people who campaign for internationally recognized human rights for all. Our supporters are outraged by human rights abuses but inspired by hope for a better world - so we work to improve human rights through campaigning and international solidarity. We have more than 2.2 million members and subscribers in more than 150 countries and regions and we coordinate this support to act for justice on a wide range of issues.
"They don't care about the deficit," said Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.
Rep. Ilhan Omar argued Thursday that the House GOP's newly passed debt ceiling legislation further demonstrates Republican lawmakers' unwavering "commitment to transferring wealth from the working class to their billionaire friends."
"They don't care about the deficit," Omar (D-Minn.) wrote on Twitter, citing the massive cost of tax cuts for the rich approved by congressional Republicans under former Presidents Donald Trump and George W. Bush. One recent analysis estimated that the Trump and Bush tax cuts have "added $10 trillion to the debt since their enactment and are responsible for 57% of the increase in the debt ratio since 2001."
Omar, who has warned that the Republican bill would eliminate childcare access for thousands of kids in her state, also pointed to the measure's steep proposed cuts to Medicaid, federal food assistance, and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) funding aimed at cracking down on rich tax dodgers.
According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Republican bill's cuts to IRS funding would add $114 billion to the deficit by undermining tax enforcement—largely offsetting the "savings" Republicans are attempting to achieve by imposing punitive work requirements on recipients of Medicaid and nutrition assistance.
\u201cGOP cuts:\n$120B from Medicaid and food assistance\n$71B from tax cheat enforcement\n$271B from clean energy\n\nCost of the Bush + Trump tax cuts:\n$10 trillion\n\nThey don\u2019t care about the deficit. They care about transferring wealth from the working class to their billionaire friends.\u201d— Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan Omar) 1682626465
Progressive economists and analysts have offered similar critiques of the House GOP bill, which is opposed by the Biden White House and dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate—though Republicans are hoping to squeeze some of their provisions into final debt ceiling legislation by using the threat of a disastrous default as leverage.
In a blog post earlier this week, Josh Bivens and Samantha Sanders of the Economic Policy Institute dismissed as "laughable" House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) claim that the Republican proposal "would put the United States on a path to 'fiscal responsibility' and lower inflation.
"The biggest driver of deficits for the last 20 years has been a steady trend toward ever-larger tax cuts for corporations and the richest U.S. households," Bivens and Sanders wrote. "No one who actually wants to reduce the federal deficit should be looking to do that on the backs of the poorest and most vulnerable Americans."
"This is the next milestone in House Republicans' attempt to play a game of dangerous political brinkmanship with the U.S. economy, trying to force through harmful and deeply unpopular federal spending cuts in exchange for increasing the debt limit," they added. "This approach recklessly flirts with bringing on the economic catastrophe of a government default in the short term."
Sharon Parrott, president of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said in a statement that the bill "represents failed trickle-down economics at its worst."
"The bill would make severe cuts—$3.6 trillion over the next decade—to the part of the budget that funds childcare and preschool, schools, college aid, housing, medical research, transportation, and many other national priorities," Parrott noted. "Even as the bill makes these drastic, damaging cuts, it protects the wealthy from paying what they owe in taxes by repealing IRS funding enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act."
Speaking to HuffPost on Thursday, Omar said President Joe Biden is right to oppose any legislation that connects sweeping spending cuts to a necessary debt limit increase.
"What the Republicans are doing is they're taking our economy and the global economy hostage," said Omar. "I think that there is time to have budget negotiations and have those conversations but they should not be tied to raising the debt ceiling."
"The Biden administration should focus on measures like increasing refugee resettlement and regular pathways and abandon its plan to impose an asylum ban that would be a legal, moral, and political mistake," said one advocate.
While welcoming parts of the Biden administration's newly announced plans to expand refugee resettlement and family reunification parole in the Americas, migrant rights advocates on Thursday warned that provisions restricting the rights of asylum-seekers undermined the policy.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday unveiled sweeping measures to address migration from Latin American and Caribbean nations to the United States ahead of next month's termination of Title 42, a public health order invoked by the Trump and Biden administrations to deport more than 2.7 million asylum-seekers under pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Title 42 is set to expire on May 11 with the end of the Covid-19 national public health emergency. Experts say as many as 10,000-13,000 migrants could arrive at the southern border each day after Title 42 ends.
The administration will open immigration processing centers throughout Latin America, while expanding access to CBP One, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection mobile app through which asylum-seekers can schedule an appointment to present themselves at a port of entry.
\u201cWATCH: @SecMayorkas and @SecBlinken announce new regional migration management measures that the United States government will implement with partners in South and Central America when the CDC\u2019s Title 42 public health order lifts: https://t.co/9QbxivzbSh\u201d— Homeland Security (@Homeland Security) 1682610020
U.S. partners, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration, will screen migrants at the processing centers to determine if they are eligible to enter the United States before they travel to the southern border.
Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security is creating a new family reunification parole process for El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Colombia.
The U.S. is also doubling the number of refugees from Western Hemisphere nations while continuing to accept up to 30,000 individuals per month from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Haiti as part of an expanded parole process announced earlier this year.
However, the new policy will prohibit asylum-seekers who crossed through a third country on their way to the U.S.-Mexico border, unless they had previously applied for and been denied asylum elsewhere or used CBP One to obtain an appointment at a U.S. point of entry.
\u201c\u201cThe actions announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) include finalizing a regulation that presumes those who cross into the U.S. at the southwest border without authorization or having used a lawful pathway are ineligible for asylum.\u201d That\u2019s brutal\u201d— Naeem Baig (@Naeem Baig) 1682639183
"The Biden administration is rightly expanding refugee resettlement from the Americas, an overdue step towards addressing a longstanding gap for people in need of international protection," said Eleanor Acer, senior director of refugee protection at Human Rights First.
"This initiative should swiftly bring refugees to safety and not be used to reduce the resettlement of refugees from other regions," Acer added. "The Biden administration should focus on measures like increasing refugee resettlement and regular pathways and abandon its plan to impose an asylum ban that would be a legal, moral, and political mistake."
\u201cExpanded & improved legal migration pathways by the Biden Admin is a crucial step in the right direction. We, however, urge the Admin not to move forward with the proposed asylum ban or pair announcements on legal pathways with hardline deterrence efforts. https://t.co/331nC7FXgJ\u201d— FWD.us (@FWD.us) 1682634158
The International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP), a New York-based legal aid organization, summed up the sentiment of numerous advocacy groups, writing that while it "welcomes the expansion of family reunification parole programs and refugee processing in the Americas," it "strongly opposes doing so as a trade-off for limiting the legal rights of people seeking asylum in the United States."
"While today’s announcement recognizes the protection needs of people seeking asylum at the border, the administration's simultaneous pursuit of an asylum ban and other immigration restrictions runs counter to the aim of expanding humanitarian protections," the group added.
IRAP policy director Sunil Varghese said in a statement that "expanding family reunification parole pathways and refugee processing for displaced people in the Americas is long overdue, but we cannot ignore that the Biden administration is proposing a Faustian bargain by simultaneously seeking to implement a Trump-era asylum ban at the U.S-Mexico border, effectively slamming the door shut on countless others in need."
"Framing USRAP as a border management tool risks further politicizing a program already at a crossroads, and should not come at the expense of asylum protections," Varghese added. "There should be more pathways to safety for people in the Americas, not fewer."
\u201cBREAKING: The Biden admin announced new measures to address regional migration.\n\n@IRAP welcomes expanding family reunification and refugee processing in the Americas, but strongly opposes doing so as a trade off for limiting the right to seek asylum. \nhttps://t.co/i3G4beaFD1\u201d— IRAP (@IRAP) 1682616880
IRAP recommends the Biden administration expand its capacity to adjudicate asylum applications, improve the efficiency of the interview and vetting process—including by incorporating video technology—and ensure due process and transparency in refugee processing.
Katharina Obser, director of the Migrant Rights and Justice program at the Women's Refugee Commission, an international advocacy group, said in a statement that WRC "welcomes the administration's recognition of the need for more pathways to protection for people displaced in Latin America and the Caribbean."
"However, WRC remains deeply concerned that these measures come at the expense of the ability to seek asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border," she continued. "Although today's announcement suggests more appointments will become available for people seeking asylum using the CBP One application—and WRC supports increasing capacity for asylum processing at ports of entry—the administration should also maintain the right to seek asylum without an appointment for those who cannot wait or cannot use the application."
"Ultimately, the expansion of access to one set of protections—such as resettlement, parole, and family reunification—should not come at the expense of others, such as access to asylum at the border," Obser added. "We had hoped to be able to express more support and optimism about the administration's proposed plans as Title 42 finally comes to a long overdue end. Ultimately, while we welcome additional migration pathways and regional processes, we call on the administration to again reconsider its approach to asylum at the U.S. border."
The WHO's draft drinking water guidelines for forever chemicals reveal a "striking and inappropriate disregard of the best available science" and must be "extensively revised" to adequately protect public health, experts say.
The World Health Organization's draft drinking water guidelines for two "forever chemicals" reveal a "striking and inappropriate disregard of the best available science" and must be "extensively revised" to adequately protect public health.
So wrote former U.S. government scientists Betsy Southerland and Linda Birnbaum in an article published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Science & Technology.
The stakes are extremely high, according to Southerland, the former director of science and technology at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Office of Water, and Birnbaum, the former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.
That's because once finalized, the WHO's regulatory framework for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water is likely to be adopted by many countries. The United Nations agency's draft guidelines are much weaker than rules imposed in Denmark and advanced in Canada, and they could facilitate legal challenges to the U.S. EPA's proposed standards, which are much more stringent albeit still insufficient according to many public health advocates.
PFAS are a class of hazardous synthetic compounds widely called "forever chemicals" because they persist in people's bodies and the environment for years on end. Scientists have linked long-term PFAS exposure to numerous adverse health outcomes, including cancer, reproductive and developmental harms, immune system damage, and other negative effects. The substances—used in dozens of everyday household products, including ostensibly "green" and "nontoxic" children's items, as well as firefighting foam—have been detected in the blood of 97% of Americans and in 100% of breast milk samples.
The WHO's draft guidance recommends drinking water limits of 100 parts per trillion (ppt) individually for perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA)—two of the most well-studied PFAS—and 500 ppt total for the 29 PFAS compounds that can be reliably measured, though this is a fraught topic. The WHO's proposed limits on PFOS and PFOA are 25 times higher than those put forth last month by the U.S. EPA, and such a significant gap could hinder federal and state efforts to better regulate the nation's drinking water.
What accounts for the glaring discrepancy between the two agencies? According to the new article, the WHO has proposed relatively weak PFAS limits because its working group contends that "there is significant uncertainty and lack of consensus on whether PFOA and PFOS can be linked to adverse health effects."
Southerland and Birnbaum condemned the WHO's conclusion as "a striking and inappropriate disregard for the best available science." As the authors noted, numerous studies "link exposure to PFOA, PFOS, and other PFAS with multiple health effects, including immune effects, increased cholesterol, liver, and thyroid problems, reproductive and developmental harm, and multiple types of cancer."
In addition to failing to "take into account the overwhelming global scientific evidence of serious health effects in epidemiological studies," the WHO's guidelines "misrepresent the effectiveness of affordable, readily available treatment technology," Southerland and Birnbaum argued. "At the same time that the European Chemicals Agency is considering restrictions on the manufacture and use of all PFAS on the basis of the scientific evidence, it is stunning that the WHO maintains no health-based guidance values can be developed. To support the work of public health agencies worldwide providing people with safe drinking water, the WHO guidance levels need to be extensively revised."
The new article comes almost six months after more than 100 scientists sent a letter calling on the WHO to completely overhaul or withdraw its draft guidance and to disclose authorship and potential conflicts of interest.
In response to that letter and other demands for transparency, the WHO published a list of contributors in January. However, it remains unclear if the list is comprehensive.
Moreover, the WHO has not yet disclosed the feedback it received during the public comment period, nor has the agency announced when it plans to finalize its proposed rules.
"It is critically important for the safety of drinking water worldwide," wrote Southerland and Birnbaum, "that WHO recommendations are based on the best available science on the health effects of PFAS and the effectiveness of drinking water treatment technology."