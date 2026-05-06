'Desperately Bouncing From One Extreme to Another': Trump Pauses 'Project Freedom' in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump announced late Tuesday that he is putting his administration's scheme to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz on hold after just one full day, a decision that came hours after top American officials touted the president's so-called "Project Freedom" at press briefings.

Trump said in a social media post that he paused the project—which allowed just two commercial ships to pass through the strait—"based on the request of Pakistan and other countries." The US president, whose war of choice is historically unpopular with the American public, also asserted that "Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran," a claim that Iran rejected.

As Pakistan's prime minister welcomed Trump's announcement, an unnamed Iranian official told Drop Site's Jeremy Scahill that the US president's short-lived operation "failed completely" and that his statement announcing the pause of Project Freedom was "riddled with falsehoods." The official added that "we will not participate in direct negotiations until the United States formally announces the end of the blockade."

The US president said in his post that the illegal US naval blockade of Iran would "remain in full force and effect."

"Trump is desperately bouncing from one extreme to another," said political scientist Robert Pape in response to Trump's announcement.

Trump's decision to put Project Freedom on hold came shortly after Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed the president's initiative as a bold mission to rescue some 1,600 vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran closed in response to the unlawful US-Israeli war and subsequent naval blockade.

"Iran's plan, a form of international extortion, is unacceptable. That ends with Project Freedom," Hegseth declared during a press briefing on Tuesday morning.

Rubio similarly decried Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz—located in Omani and Iranian territorial waters—as violations of international law.

"There is no international law that allows you to say: I’m going to put mines in an international body of water, and I’m going to blow up ships that don’t listen to us and try to go through," said Rubio.

Legal scholar Maryam Jamshidi rejected the top US diplomat's assessment, calling it "all wrong."

"Hormuz is not international waters," Jamshidi wrote. "It’s an international strait composed of the territorial waters of Iran and Oman. Iran can mine its territorial waters during wartime. The laws of naval warfare also allow Iran to target ships in certain cases. The US is the only criminal here."