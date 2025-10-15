State Data Reveals Just 0.5% of Florida ICE Detainees Are Gang-Affiliated

Amid repeated assertions by administration figures that President Donald Trump's deadly anti-immigrant blitz is "targeting the worst of the worst" among "criminal illegal aliens," critics of the crackdown this week pointed to official data belying those claims.

Take last month's invasion by federal forces of a Chicago apartment complex, during which witnesses said agents broke down doors, terrorized residents including children, smashed furniture and belongings, and dragged away dozens of zip-tied people including US citizens and minors. US citizen children were separated from their undocumented parents after the raid.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a statement calling the raid a "targeted enforcement operation" in an area "frequented" by Tren de Aragua (TDA), a transnational criminal organization from Venezuela that Trump has designated a terrorist group and targeted in a series of extrajudicial high-seas assassinations of people critics contend did not belong to the gang.

The Trump administration initially said that two people arrested during the raid were suspected of being TDA members but then quietly halved that figure to just one, without providing evidence to support even that claim.

This, after Stephen Miller, Trump's white nationalist deputy chief of staff who reportedly once advocated drone strikes on unarmed migrants, painted a picture of a neighborhood overrun by TDA gangsters.

"A few days ago, Stephen Miller was claiming the entire building was 'full of Tren de Aragua terrorists.'"

"The official DHS count of Tren de Aragua members arrested in the Chicago apartment raid has now dropped down to just ONE," Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the advocacy group American Immigration Council, said on social media Tuesday. "A few days ago, Stephen Miller was claiming the entire building was 'full of Tren de Aragua terrorists.'"

Meanwhile in Florida, where Trump administration officials and Republicans including Gov. Ron DeSantis claim that a large percentage of undocumented people arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other law enforcement are violent criminals, just 25 people—or 0.5% of arrested undocumented individuals—have known gang affiliations, according to the state's own crime statistics.

"The narrative that immigration enforcement is going after gang members in this country is a lie," said Florida immigration advocate and Center for Community Change Action fellow Thomas Kennedy.

Data show that more than 7 in 10 people detained nationwide by ICE as of last month had no criminal conviction, and many of those who had convictions committed only minor offenses such as marijuana possession or traffic infractions. As of mid-August, two-thirds of people deported had no criminal convictions, according to government data reported by The Marshall Project.

Testifying before a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing earlier this year, former ICE Chief of Staff Jason Houser described the administration's crackdown as “designed for media optics rather than public safety.”

“When resources are diverted toward the arrest of low-priority individuals, enforcement becomes a dragnet,” Houser said. “That may generate high arrest numbers for press releases, but it pulls ICE personnel away from complex, high-risk cases that improve public safety. It creates a false sense of security while leaving human trafficking, narcotics operations, and violent criminal networks less disrupted.”

"This misalignment of mission isn’t just inefficient—it’s dangerous," he added. "When officers are used as blunt instruments of fear rather than precision tools of public safety, we create a more chaotic and combative environment for them to operate in. We reduce their ability to engage local partners, obtain reliable intelligence, and build cases that will stand up in court."

