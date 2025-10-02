'Surreal Moment for America': ICE Agents in Chicago Drag Children Out of Their Homes, Ransack Building​

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
"We're under siege," said one witness. "We're being invaded by our own military."
Just hours after President Donald Trump said US soldiers should use Americans cities as "training grounds," federal law enforcement officials on Tuesday night descended upon an apartment complex in Chicago where witnesses say they broke down residents' doors, smashed furniture and belongings, and dragged dozens of them, including children, placed in U-Haul vans.
Local resident Rodrick Johnson, who lives in the building raided by Immigration and Customers Enforcement (ICE) agents, told the Chicago Sun-Times that federal officials broke down his door, put him in zip ties, and kept him detained outside the building for three hours before letting him go.
"I asked [agents] why they were holding me if I was an American citizen, and they said I had to wait until they looked me up,” he explained to the paper. “I asked if they had a warrant, and I asked for a lawyer. They never brought one.”
Pertissue Fisher, who also lives in the building, backed up Johnson's account and said that agents forcibly removed all residents from their homes regardless of their legal status.
"They just treated us like we were nothing," she told local news station ABC 7 Chicago. "They, like, piling us all up in the back on the other side, and it wasn't no room to move nowhere."
Ebony Sweets Watson, who lives across the street from the raided building, told the Chicago Sun-Times that she saw children, some of whom weren't even wearing clothes, dragged out of the building by ICE agents and then placed into U-Haul vans.
“It was heartbreaking to watch,” she said. “Even if you’re not a mother, seeing kids coming out buck naked and taken from their mothers, it was horrible.”
Watson also said that it appeared the federal agents had ransacked the building during the raid.
“Stuff was everywhere,” she said. “You could see people’s birth certificates, and papers thrown all over. Water was leaking into the hallway. It was wicked crazy.”
Dan Jones, a resident at the building, told the Chicago Sun-Times that he returned from work on Wednesday to find that several of his belongings, including electronics and furniture, were missing from his apartment, and that all of his clothes had been strewn across the floor. He said that he asked the Chicago Police Department for any information about what happened to his belongings in the wake of the ICE raid, but has so far received no response.
“I’m pissed off,” Jones told the paper. “I feel defeated because the authorities aren’t doing anything.”
Kidnapping naked children and throwing them into vans is what you would do if you were a child sex trafficker, and unless proven otherwise, sure looks like ICE is doing that.
Let's be clear: there is no "gang" as criminal or as dangerous as ICE is. https://t.co/99ExX5sCMM
— Jonathan 'Boo and Vote' Cohn (@JonathanCohn) October 2, 2025
Darrell Ballard, who witnessed the raid, told ABC 7 Chicago that it felt more like a military operation than law enforcement.
"We're under siege," he said. "We're being invaded by our own military."
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that 37 people were arrested during the raid, and it claimed some of them "are believed to be involved in drug trafficking and distribution, weapons crimes, and immigration violators."
American Immigration Council fellow Aaron Reichlin-Melnick said in a Thursday social media post that the raid represented "a surreal moment for America" that was a clear violation of residents' civil liberties.
"Needless to say, if the normal police ever pulled something like this—pulling every single person out of an apartment building and handcuffing them to run warrant checks—they would be sued into oblivion," he observed. "Yet ICE is going to get away with it entirely."
Reichlin-Melnick also said that, even if the agents had a valid warrant to enter the apartment complex, it was highly unlikely that warrant would extend to removing every single resident there.
"I am... DEEPLY skeptical that the warrant permitted them to smash down every door and arrest every person in the building," he wrote. "My gut says they went far beyond the warrant."
Dear Common Dreams reader,
The U.S. is on a fast track to authoritarianism like nothing I've ever seen. Meanwhile, corporate news outlets are utterly capitulating to Trump, twisting their coverage to avoid drawing his ire while lining up to stuff cash in his pockets.
That's why I believe that Common Dreams is doing the best and most consequential reporting that we've ever done.
Our small but mighty team is a progressive reporting powerhouse, covering the news every day that the corporate media never will. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. And to ignite change for the common good.
Now here's the key piece that I want all our readers to understand: None of this would be possible without your financial support.
That's not just some fundraising cliche. It's the absolute and literal truth. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
Will you donate now to help power the nonprofit, independent reporting of Common Dreams?
Thank you for being a vital member of our community. Together, we can keep independent journalism alive when it’s needed most.
- Craig Brown, Co-founder
Just hours after President Donald Trump said US soldiers should use Americans cities as "training grounds," federal law enforcement officials on Tuesday night descended upon an apartment complex in Chicago where witnesses say they broke down residents' doors, smashed furniture and belongings, and dragged dozens of them, including children, placed in U-Haul vans.
Local resident Rodrick Johnson, who lives in the building raided by Immigration and Customers Enforcement (ICE) agents, told the Chicago Sun-Times that federal officials broke down his door, put him in zip ties, and kept him detained outside the building for three hours before letting him go.
"I asked [agents] why they were holding me if I was an American citizen, and they said I had to wait until they looked me up,” he explained to the paper. “I asked if they had a warrant, and I asked for a lawyer. They never brought one.”
Pertissue Fisher, who also lives in the building, backed up Johnson's account and said that agents forcibly removed all residents from their homes regardless of their legal status.
"They just treated us like we were nothing," she told local news station ABC 7 Chicago. "They, like, piling us all up in the back on the other side, and it wasn't no room to move nowhere."
Ebony Sweets Watson, who lives across the street from the raided building, told the Chicago Sun-Times that she saw children, some of whom weren't even wearing clothes, dragged out of the building by ICE agents and then placed into U-Haul vans.
“It was heartbreaking to watch,” she said. “Even if you’re not a mother, seeing kids coming out buck naked and taken from their mothers, it was horrible.”
Watson also said that it appeared the federal agents had ransacked the building during the raid.
“Stuff was everywhere,” she said. “You could see people’s birth certificates, and papers thrown all over. Water was leaking into the hallway. It was wicked crazy.”
Dan Jones, a resident at the building, told the Chicago Sun-Times that he returned from work on Wednesday to find that several of his belongings, including electronics and furniture, were missing from his apartment, and that all of his clothes had been strewn across the floor. He said that he asked the Chicago Police Department for any information about what happened to his belongings in the wake of the ICE raid, but has so far received no response.
“I’m pissed off,” Jones told the paper. “I feel defeated because the authorities aren’t doing anything.”
Kidnapping naked children and throwing them into vans is what you would do if you were a child sex trafficker, and unless proven otherwise, sure looks like ICE is doing that.
Let's be clear: there is no "gang" as criminal or as dangerous as ICE is. https://t.co/99ExX5sCMM
— Jonathan 'Boo and Vote' Cohn (@JonathanCohn) October 2, 2025
Darrell Ballard, who witnessed the raid, told ABC 7 Chicago that it felt more like a military operation than law enforcement.
"We're under siege," he said. "We're being invaded by our own military."
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that 37 people were arrested during the raid, and it claimed some of them "are believed to be involved in drug trafficking and distribution, weapons crimes, and immigration violators."
American Immigration Council fellow Aaron Reichlin-Melnick said in a Thursday social media post that the raid represented "a surreal moment for America" that was a clear violation of residents' civil liberties.
"Needless to say, if the normal police ever pulled something like this—pulling every single person out of an apartment building and handcuffing them to run warrant checks—they would be sued into oblivion," he observed. "Yet ICE is going to get away with it entirely."
Reichlin-Melnick also said that, even if the agents had a valid warrant to enter the apartment complex, it was highly unlikely that warrant would extend to removing every single resident there.
"I am... DEEPLY skeptical that the warrant permitted them to smash down every door and arrest every person in the building," he wrote. "My gut says they went far beyond the warrant."
Just hours after President Donald Trump said US soldiers should use Americans cities as "training grounds," federal law enforcement officials on Tuesday night descended upon an apartment complex in Chicago where witnesses say they broke down residents' doors, smashed furniture and belongings, and dragged dozens of them, including children, placed in U-Haul vans.
Local resident Rodrick Johnson, who lives in the building raided by Immigration and Customers Enforcement (ICE) agents, told the Chicago Sun-Times that federal officials broke down his door, put him in zip ties, and kept him detained outside the building for three hours before letting him go.
"I asked [agents] why they were holding me if I was an American citizen, and they said I had to wait until they looked me up,” he explained to the paper. “I asked if they had a warrant, and I asked for a lawyer. They never brought one.”
Pertissue Fisher, who also lives in the building, backed up Johnson's account and said that agents forcibly removed all residents from their homes regardless of their legal status.
"They just treated us like we were nothing," she told local news station ABC 7 Chicago. "They, like, piling us all up in the back on the other side, and it wasn't no room to move nowhere."
Ebony Sweets Watson, who lives across the street from the raided building, told the Chicago Sun-Times that she saw children, some of whom weren't even wearing clothes, dragged out of the building by ICE agents and then placed into U-Haul vans.
“It was heartbreaking to watch,” she said. “Even if you’re not a mother, seeing kids coming out buck naked and taken from their mothers, it was horrible.”
Watson also said that it appeared the federal agents had ransacked the building during the raid.
“Stuff was everywhere,” she said. “You could see people’s birth certificates, and papers thrown all over. Water was leaking into the hallway. It was wicked crazy.”
Dan Jones, a resident at the building, told the Chicago Sun-Times that he returned from work on Wednesday to find that several of his belongings, including electronics and furniture, were missing from his apartment, and that all of his clothes had been strewn across the floor. He said that he asked the Chicago Police Department for any information about what happened to his belongings in the wake of the ICE raid, but has so far received no response.
“I’m pissed off,” Jones told the paper. “I feel defeated because the authorities aren’t doing anything.”
Kidnapping naked children and throwing them into vans is what you would do if you were a child sex trafficker, and unless proven otherwise, sure looks like ICE is doing that.
Let's be clear: there is no "gang" as criminal or as dangerous as ICE is. https://t.co/99ExX5sCMM
— Jonathan 'Boo and Vote' Cohn (@JonathanCohn) October 2, 2025
Darrell Ballard, who witnessed the raid, told ABC 7 Chicago that it felt more like a military operation than law enforcement.
"We're under siege," he said. "We're being invaded by our own military."
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that 37 people were arrested during the raid, and it claimed some of them "are believed to be involved in drug trafficking and distribution, weapons crimes, and immigration violators."
American Immigration Council fellow Aaron Reichlin-Melnick said in a Thursday social media post that the raid represented "a surreal moment for America" that was a clear violation of residents' civil liberties.
"Needless to say, if the normal police ever pulled something like this—pulling every single person out of an apartment building and handcuffing them to run warrant checks—they would be sued into oblivion," he observed. "Yet ICE is going to get away with it entirely."
Reichlin-Melnick also said that, even if the agents had a valid warrant to enter the apartment complex, it was highly unlikely that warrant would extend to removing every single resident there.
"I am... DEEPLY skeptical that the warrant permitted them to smash down every door and arrest every person in the building," he wrote. "My gut says they went far beyond the warrant."