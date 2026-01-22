Sanders Says Trump Attacks on Europe, Unleashing of ICE All Part of Broader Authoritarian Agenda

US Sen. Bernie Sanders said Wednesday that seemingly distinct actions by President Donald Trump—such as his attacks on European allies and his unleashing of federal immigration agents on American cities—are part of a broader agenda that aims to "undermine democracy and move this country and the world toward authoritarianism."

"Trump's hostility toward Europe has little to do with his absurd and irrational arguments over Greenland," Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a statement following the US president's speech in Davos, Switzerland. "Trump does not like free elections, a free media, or the right of people to dissent. That is why he hates Europe, with its strong democratic governance, social safety net, and commitment to peacefully resolving disputes."

"That is why he is sending ICE to invade American cities," Sanders continued, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "Let’s be clear. Trump would prefer the world to be ruled by his fellow multi-billionaire oligarchs, like his good friends in Saudi Arabia and Russia. These dictators crush political dissent, jail their opponents, and engage in massive kleptocracy."

Noting that the US will mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the progressive senator said that "in this dangerous moment in American history, it is imperative that all of us, regardless of our political views, come together to confront the grave threat of authoritarianism."

Sanders' remarks came as the catalog of ICE horrors continued to grow, with news that federal agents have snatched at least four children from Minnesota public schools in recent weeks and revelations that ICE is running roughshod over the Fourth Amendment by asserting the right to forcibly enter people's homes without a warrant.

"This is what a criminal conspiracy looks like," said policy analyst Andy Craig, "because that's what it is."

Marking the end of the first year of Trump's second term in the White House, Amnesty International USA warned earlier this week that the Republican president has plunged the United States into a full-blown "human rights emergency."

"By shredding norms and concentrating power, the administration is trying to make it impossible for anyone to hold them accountable," said Paul O’Brien, the organization's executive director. "There is no doubt that these authoritarian practices by the Trump administration are eroding human rights and increasing the risk for journalists and people who speak out or dissent, including protestors, lawyers, students, and human rights defenders."