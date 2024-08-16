Sanders Hails Harris Economic Agenda as Important Step Toward 'More Just Society'

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders praised the economic agenda outlined Friday by Democratic nominee Kamala Harris as "an important step forward in making our country a fairer and more just society."

While acknowledging that the vice president's slate of proposals does not go as far as he "would like," Sanders said it is "an economic agenda that begins to speak to the needs of working families and takes on the unprecedented corporate greed that is taking place throughout America."

"At a time when the price of healthcare is soaring, Vice President Harris understands that we need to cancel medical debt in America," said Sanders. "At a time when we have a major housing crisis, with 650,000 people experiencing homelessness, Vice President Harris understands that we have to build at least 3 million units of affordable housing, provide a $25,000 down payment for first-time homebuyers, and prevent corporate landlords from jacking up rent."

"At a time when millions of Americans are struggling to raise their kids," the senator added, "Vice President Harris understands that we need to cut the child poverty rate by at least 50% by restoring and expanding the Child Tax Credit included in the American Rescue Plan."

Harris is expected to deliver a speech at 2:45 pm ET in North Carolina outlining her economic agenda, which includes a first-of-its-kind proposed ban on price gouging in the food and grocery sectors, a call to extend the Medicare price caps on insulin and other prescription drugs to all Americans, and a $6,000-per-child tax credit to families during the first year of their newborn's life.

"The time is long overdue for our government to represent the needs of working families, not just wealthy campaign donors," Sanders said Thursday, stressing that progressive policy goals are broadly popular with American voters. "I look forward to working with Vice President Harris when she becomes president to implement her economic agenda, and more, within her first 100 days in office."

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, joined Sanders in applauding Harris' proposals.

"Vice President Harris gets it—her economic agenda goes after the expenses that hit American families the hardest: housing, healthcare, and raising children," said Wyden. "While [Republican vice presidential nominee] JD Vance didn't even bother to show up for the vote on my bill to strengthen the Child Tax Credit, Vice President Harris has committed to expanding it, lifting millions of kids out of poverty and providing extra support for families in the first year of a child's life, when expenses are especially high."

Harris unveiled her economic agenda on the two-year anniversary of the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration's signature law that contained major victories for progressives—including a provision allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices directly with pharmaceutical companies.

Other proposals backed by Sanders and his fellow progressives in Congress were ultimately excluded from the final measure, including universal pre-kindergarten and an expansion of Medicare to cover dental, vision, and hearing.

"Progressives will not stop fighting for the pieces left on the cutting room floor: universal childcare, an expanded Child Tax Credit, housing, workers' rights, immigration justice, Medicare expansion, home care, pre-K, and so much more," the Congressional Progressive Caucus said Friday.