Fatal Shooting by Federal Immigration Agents Reported in Minneapolis

Update (1:00 pm ET):

Federal agents repeatedly tear-gassed a crowd of protesters that gathered near the site of the shooting. They also deployed pepper spray, including at a man who "either dropped or threw his sunglasses, which landed on the ground" as he was backing away from the officers. At least two flash-bang grenades were heard going off, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The outlet reported that "several witnesses" had been "transported to the Whipple building," a federal building where immigration agents have been working and which houses a detention center.

The Star Tribune also reported that "ICE attempted to order local police from the scene" but Police Chief Brian O'Hara refused and ordered his officers to preserve the crime scene.

Update (12:15 pm ET):

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara reported that the victim of the shooting was killed.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that the man was armed with a firearm and two magazines.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin posted a photo on social media of a firearm, saying that DHS had told the outlet federal agents had recovered the gun.

DHS said the man "approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun... The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots."

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement that her office was working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which was blocked from the investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent.

“The scene must be secured by local law enforcement for the collection and preservation of evidence,” Moriarty said. “We expect the federal government to allow the BCA to process the scene.”

Earlier:

Federal immigration agents reportedly shot another person in Minneapolis Saturday morning.

Local and federal officials were among those reporting the shooting on social media, where a video taken from inside Glam Doll Donuts at 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue showed several agents beating a person on a sidewalk.

David J. Bier of the Cato Institute posted a video of another angle of the shooting, from the Minnesota outlet Bring Me the News.

Whistles were heard outside in the video as observers inside the store expressed shock at the beating, which happened weeks after a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Renee Good, and 10 days after an immigration officer shot a Venezuelan man in the leg during an enforcement operation.

"They're doing too much, man," one man was heard saying as the agents surrounded the person.

The person appeared to be trying to get up when an agent shot them.

"Oh shit," another observer in the store said. "Did they fucking kill that guy?"

The person's condition and details about what had occurred before the encounter was filmed were not immediately reported.

Around 100 protesters gathered at the site of the shooting soon after, chanting anti-ICE slogans, having learned about the incident through neighborhood rapid response networks set up across the city.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, called the incident "sickening" and repeated a demand for President Donald Trump to end his deployment of armed, masked federal agents in the state.

The shooting took place a day after tens of thousands of people filled Minneapolis' streets demanding an end to Trump's mass deportation operation.

