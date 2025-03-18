'I Am a Political Prisoner': Mahmoud Khalil Shares Letter From ICE Detention

"My name is Mahmoud Khalil and I am a political prisoner."

That's the beginning of a letter from a former organizer of pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University who is fighting the Trump administration's effort to deport him. The letter, which he dictated from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Louisiana where he is now detained, was posted on social media Tuesday by groups representing him in court.

Khalil finished his graduate studies at Columbia in December. He is an Algerian citizen of Palestinian descent and was living in the United States with a green card when he was arrested by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers in New York City earlier this month. His family—including his wife Noor, who is a U.S. citizen and expecting their first child—shared a video of the arrest on Friday.

"DHS would not tell me anything for hours—I did not know the cause of my arrest or if I was facing immediate deportation," Khalil said Tuesday. "At 26 Federal Plaza, I slept on the cold floor. In the early morning hours, agents transported me to another facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey. There, I slept on the ground and was refused a blanket despite my request."

"My arrest was a direct consequence of exercising my right to free speech as I advocated for a free Palestine and an end to the genocide in Gaza, which resumed in full force Monday night," he continued. "With January's cease-fire now broken, parents in Gaza are once again cradling too-small shrouds, and families are forced to weigh starvation and displacement against bombs. It is our moral imperative to persist in the struggle for their complete freedom."

Khalil also called out administrative leaders at Columbia for not only enabling his arrest but also "the expulsion or suspension of at least 22 Columbia students—some stripped of their B.A. degrees just weeks before graduation—and the expulsion" of Grant Miner, president of United Auto Workers Local 2710, which represents thousands of student workers, on the eve of contract negotiations.

"If anything, my detention is a testament to the strength of the student movement in shifting public opinion toward Palestinian liberation," Khalil said. "Students have long been at the forefront of change—leading the charge against the Vietnam War, standing on the frontlines of the Civil Rights Movement, and driving the struggle against apartheid in South Africa. Today, too, even if the public has yet to fully grasp it, it is students who steer us toward truth and justice."

The letter came a day after Khalil's attorneys filed a motion asking the federal court in the Southern District of New York to immediately release the "recent Columbia graduate student, activist, soon-to-be father, and legal permanent resident."

Samah Sisay, staff attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights, said Monday that "as a result of the federal government's unlawful decision to detain and transfer Mahmoud Khalil to Louisiana in retaliation for his support for Palestinian rights, he faces the loss of his freedom, a profound silencing of his speech, lack of meaningful access to legal counsel, separation from his pregnant U.S. citizen wife, and the prospect of missing the birth of his first child. We filed an emergency bail motion because these extraordinary circumstances require Mr. Khalil's release—and the court has inherent authority to release him and send him home."