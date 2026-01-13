Campaigners Push GoFundMe to Remove Fundraisers for ICE Agent Who Killed Renee Good

The popular crowdfunding platform GoFundMe is facing mounting pressure to remove campaigns supporting Jonathan Ross, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who shot and killed Renee Good last week in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide outrage and protests.

One GoFundMe campaign for Ross, a 10-year ICE veteran who has received full backing from the Trump White House, has raised nearly $600,000 as of this writing. The description of the campaign, started by a user named Clyde Emmons, states, "After seeing all the media bs about a domestic terrorist getting go fund me. I feel that the officer that was 1000 percent justified in the shooting deserves to have a go fund me."

Trump administration officials have characterized Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, as a "domestic terrorist" and openly lied about the circumstances of her killing. President Donald Trump falsely claimed that Good "violently, willfully, and viciously ran over" Ross, despite video footage from multiple angles showing no such thing.

The top contributor to the GoFundMe campaign started by Emmons, who called Good a "stupod [sic] bitch who got what she deserved," is Bill Ackman, who gave $10,000. The billionaire hedge fund manager wrote on social media that he "intended to similarly support the GoFundMe for Renee Good’s family" but it was closed by the time he tried to donate.

The advocacy group UltraViolet on Monday launched a petition urging GoFundMe to remove all fundraisers supporting or claiming to support Ross, noting that the platform's policies bar fundraisers in support of individuals accused of violent crimes.

GoFundMe told The Intercept that the company is investigating Emmons' campaign.

"Renee Good was murdered by ICE in cold blood and in plain sight. There can be no equivocation on the gross abuse of force which caused her death, nor can there be any doubt as to the contemptibility of GoFundMe campaigns to support her killer,” Nicole Regalado, vice president of campaigns at UltraViolet, said in a statement. “GoFundMe claims to be committed to helping people, and yet it continues to profit from our pain."

"Until each and every campaign supporting Jonathan Ross is taken down," Regalado added, "GoFundMe will remain complicit in legitimizing ICE's campaign of terror and violence on our communities."

State and federal investigators are currently examining Good's killing, though the FBI has cut Minnesota officials out of the probe, intensifying concerns of a cover-up.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that federal investigators assigned to Good's killing are "looking into her possible connections to activist groups protesting the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement, in addition to the actions of the federal agent who killed her."

"The decision by the FBI and the Justice Department to scrutinize Ms. Good’s activities and her potential connections to local activists is in line with the White House’s strategy of deflecting blame for the shooting away from federal law enforcement and toward opponents they have described as domestic terrorists, often without providing evidence," the Times added.