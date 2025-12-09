Hegseth Says Pentagon Project Will Put Artificial Intelligence 'Into the Hands of Every American Warrior'

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, currently under fire for treating a deadly ongoing US military operation against alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean "like it's a video game," as one columnist said this week, announced on Tuesday that the Pentagon is launching an artificial intelligence platform for service members to use on the proverbial battlefield.

"We are unleashing GenAI.mil," said Hegseth in a video address on the Department of Defense's (DOD) embrace of AI. "This platform puts the world's most powerful frontier AI models, starting with Google Gemini, directly into the hands of every American warrior."

Hegseth, who has claimed the DOD is now called the Department of War, said that "at the click of a button," service members can "conduct deep research, format documents, and even analyze video or imagery at unprecedented speed."

"We will continue to aggressively field the world's best technology to make our fighting force more lethal than ever before," added Hegseth.

Jessica Burbank and Drop Site News reported that the custom-made Google AI tool, Gemini, is now available to all military personnel, civilians, and contractors, and includes extensions to tools including ChatGPT, AI assistant Claude, and Grok.

The Trump administration awarded Google a $200 million contract in July to develop AI at the DOD.

"Victory belongs to those who embrace real innovation," Hegseth wrote in a memo obtained by Burbank. "GenAI.mil is part of this monumental transformation... I expect every member of the department to log in, learn it, and incorporate it into your workflows immediately. AI should be in your battle rhythm every single day."

DOD employees have been given a "Do and Don't" list, according to Burbank.

A Pentagon source told Burbank that an “example of 'don’t' was, 'Don’t use GenAI for decisions involving attribution, targeting, or threat evaluation without human validation.'"

"I read that as someone can read what the AI said and be like, 'Yep it’s good to go shoot that missile,'" added the source. “They are legit going full force into AI."

GenAI.mil also describes the "end state" that the Pentagon is working toward as "a Joint Force where generative AI is fully integrated as a native capability into every aspect of operations."

"Our warriors and leaders will leverage AI to achieve unparalleled situational awareness, accelerate planning cycles, and execute operations with a speed and precision that yields information dominance and mission success," reads the platform.

The launch of Google Gemini comes after Emil Michael, the defense undersecretary for research and engineering, took control of the Defense Innovation Unit, the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), and other offices in an effort to accelerate the expansion of AI use in the military.

Between Russia and Ukraine, Michael said, "You have a robot-on-robot frontline now, which we've never seen before."

“The explosion of capabilities has been enormous, and we're just catching up to that,” he added. “Now we can take CDAO and actually try to use it to push the capability into the department for actual use cases.”

Drop Site co-founder Ryan Grim commented that Tuesday's announcement points to "Hegseth ushering in the apocalypse."

The launch of GenAI.mil comes as the Trump administration continues to escalate tensions with Venezuela, with President Donald Trump signaling that the US could soon launch land strikes in the South American country and elsewhere in Latin America.