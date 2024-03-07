House Democrat Accuses GOP Colleague of 'Calling For Genocide'

U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, a Vermont Democrat, on Thursday said the latest rant by a Republican lawmaker about Israel's ongoing U.S.-backed slaughter of civilians in Gaza should be recognized for what it is: "a member of Congress calling for the genocide of the Palestinian people."

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) was confronted by campaigners with the anti-war group CodePink on Wednesday in a corridor at the U.S. Capitol where he repeatedly told them he "will never support" the Palestinians and "will support Israel forever."

Fleischmann refused to answer the protesters as they asked if he would make an exception if Israel was found to be guilty of war crimes and genocide, which the International Court of Justice found was "plausible" in an interim ruling in January.

"Why do you support the genocide and all the war crimes and collective punishment?" asked one campaigner. "Are you concerned about all the children dying in Gaza?"

Fleischmann replied that "they are not guilty of genocide and I will support Israel forever."

When one organizer told Fleischmann that he is Palestinian and asked if he supported the killing of his cousins who live in Gaza, the congressman replied: "I will never support you. I will tell you to your face, goodbye to Palestine."

Jack Allen, a Democrat who is running for Fleischmann's seat in Congress, condemned the congressman's "hostility" toward the campaigners and said, "We are well past the need for a cease-fire in this conflict."



Fleischmann's comments came as the far-reaching effects of Israel's blocking of nearly all food aid since October became increasingly clear. Defense for Children International - Palestine reported Thursday that at least 17 children have starved to death so far in the enclave, which has been relentlessly bombarded by Israel for five months.

The deliberate starving of civilians is "a hallmark of genocide," the organization said.



Fleisc hmann is one of at least two Republican lawmakers to openly call for the destruction of Gaza and its population of more than 2 million people in recent weeks.

Last month, Rep. Andy Ogles, also of Tennessee, responded to an activist who told him: "I've seen the footage of shredded children's bodies. That's my taxpayer dollars that are going to bomb those kids."

"You know what? So, I think we should kill 'em all," Ogles replied.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also called for Israel to "level the place" in the first days of the bombardment of Gaza.



On Wednesday, Libyan-American writer Hend Amry remarked that the refusal of the Democratic Party, particularly President Joe Biden, to stand firmly against Israel's attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure and its blockade on humanitarian aid "is also teaching Republicans how much they can get away with."

