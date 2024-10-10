Democrats Renew Effort to End Private Equity Looting

Less than a month away from the U.S. general election, over a dozen congressional Democrats on Thursday renewed their fight to "fundamentally reform the private equity industry" with a bill that Rep. Mark Pocan said "will finally hold these predatory firms accountable and protect workers from being plundered by corporate greed."

"It's long past time for billionaires and big corporations to stop gambling with hardworking Americans' and their communities' assets in service of corporate greed," declared Pocan (D-Wis.), who is leading the Stop Wall Street Looting Act with Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

"In Wisconsin, we've seen what happens when private equity firms like Sun Capital raid companies for their wealth and leave workers and communities to pick up the pieces," he noted. "When Sun Capital took over Shopko—a Wisconsin-based retail chain that had stood strong for more than 50 years—they drained it dry, buried it in debt, pushed it into bankruptcy, and abandoned roughly 14,000 workers."

"Private equity takeovers are legal looting that make a handful of Wall Street executives very rich while costing thousands of people their jobs, putting valuable companies out of ­business, and in the case of healthcare, is literally a matter of life and death."

Warren's state is also dealing with fallout from the industry. As The Boston Globereported Thursday, the legislation is "designed to rein in the growing power of private equity firms and limit the sort of leveraged buyout deals that led to the crisis at Steward Health Care, whose bankruptcy continues to roil communities in Massachusetts and seven other states."

The bill "was reintroduced in part as a response to the unfolding crisis at Steward, which before its bankruptcy was the nation's largest private for-profit hospital system," the newspaper noted. It follows the Senate's unanimous approval of a resolution to hold CEO Dr. Ralph de la Torre in criminal contempt of Congress for his refusal to comply with a subpoena to testify before a committee. Shortly after the vote—the first of its kind since 1971—he resigned.

"Private equity takeovers are legal looting that make a handful of Wall Street executives very rich while costing thousands of people their jobs, putting valuable companies out of ­business, and in the case of healthcare, is literally a matter of life and death," Warren, a former bankruptcy law professor, said Thursday. "Our bill is designed to close loopholes and end incentives for private equity pillaging—and it will make sure what happened at Steward never happens again."

As a fact sheet from the sponsors details, the bill would make private equity firms responsible for liabilities including debt, legal judgments, and pension-related obligations; limit how much money they can extract from companies; close a loophole they have used to conceal assets from bankruptcy courts; implement various protections for workers and customers; increase transparency; impose guardrails for receiving public funds; and drive real estate investment trusts out of healthcare.

"From healthcare to housing, millions of Americans are seeing private equity take over companies with the promise of improving services, only to strip them for parts and hurt both workers and working families," said Jayapal. "It's time for Congress to take action to protect Americans from the dangers of private equity and corporate greed, and that's exactly what our Stop Wall Street Looting Act will do."

The legislation is backed by Reps. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), Rick Larsen (D-Wash.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), along with Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), and Ed Markey (D-Mass.).

The bill is also endorsed by dozens of groups including the American Federation of Teachers, Americans for Financial Reform, Economic Policy Institute, Indivisible, National Employment Law Project, National Nurses United, Public Citizen, Service Employees International Union, Student Borrower Protection Center, Take on Wall Street, United for Respect, and Working Families Party.

"Union-busting, pollution, and bankruptcy aren't side effects of the private equity model: They are the model," said Porter McConnell of Take on Wall Street. "It's a smash-and-grab, plain and simple. That's why we are so pleased to see comprehensive legislation like the Stop Wall Street Looting Act introduced in Congress today. We created the loopholes in the law that allowed the private equity industry to thrive, and we can end them."

United for Respect co-executive directors Bianca Agustin and Terrysa Guerra stressed that "Wall Street private equity firms have proven themselves to be a parasite on workers, our economy, and American retailers by gutting companies for profit and driving mass layoffs. Holding billionaire profiteers accountable for the damage they do to our working families and communities is imperative to addressing growing economic inequality."

"The Stop Wall Street Looting Act will help close loopholes in our laws that for too long have allowed private equity to pillage companies and amass huge profits while workers lose their jobs and are left with nothing," they added. "United for Respect is proud to support this bill—and we need all legislators to join us in protecting workers and putting Wall Street on the hook for the havoc they reap."

While the bill is unlikely to go anywhere in the currently divided Congress, it's a clear statement from the sponsors where they stand, as early voting gets underway to determine the future of the Senate and House of Representatives as well as the next occupant of the White House—Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris or former Republican President Donald Trump.

