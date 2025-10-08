Bondi: Trump Admin Will Take 'Same Approach' to Antifa as Drug Cartels, Which It Repeatedly Bombed

US Attorney General Pam Bondi generated alarm on Wednesday when she said the Trump administration is going to take the "same approach" to Antifa as it has to drug cartels—as the military bombs boats in the Caribbean it claims are smuggling drugs.

Antifa encompasses autonomous anti-fascist individuals and loosely affiliated groups who lack a national organizational structure or leadership. Still, as the increasingly authoritarian administration works to quash dissent on all fronts, President Donald Trump last month signed an executive order designating the Antifa movement as a domestic terrorist organization.

During a related roundtable on Wednesday—held as the administration worked to deploy the National Guard in Democrat-led cities—Bondi said that "we're not gonna stop at just arresting the violent criminals we can see in the streets. Fighting crime is more than just getting the bad guy off the streets; it's breaking down the organization brick by brick, just like we did with cartels."

Glancing toward Trump, she continued: "We're going to take the same approach, President Trump, with Antifa: Destroy the entire organization from top to bottom. We're going to take them apart. Thanks to your bold leadership, and the designation of Antifa as a terrorist organization—which is exactly what they are—Americans will no longer tolerate their unhinged violence."

Lawyer and radio host Dean Obeidallah warned: "Please understand that this is Trump regime explaining how they will use the government to prosecute Democrats. Page 1 of the fascist playbook is imprison political opponents so that the fascist has one-party rule."

Others noted the violence the administration has already taken. Zeteo reporter Prem Thakker said: "My gosh. After the US bombed multiple boats in the middle of the ocean, murdering people on grounds that they were allegedly 'carrying drugs,' the US attorney general says, 'Just like we did with cartels, we're going to take the same approach…with Antifa.'"



Zeteo founder Mehdi Hasan said, "So he is going to drone strike American citizens?"

HuffPost's SV Dáte similarly asked, "So the US military will be summarily killing them from above now?"

Trump has recently announced four bombings of boats he claimed were running drugs, without releasing any evidence. Those US military attacks have killed at least 21 people. Critics in Congress and beyond argue the strikes are illegal under federal and international law.

On Tuesday, top Democrats from key committees in the US House of Representatives demanded further information about the bombings and reminded Trump: "Congress has the sole constitutional responsibility to declare war and to authorize the use of force. You have failed to secure such authorization for these strikes."

Also on Tuesday, Bondi appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where lawmakers grilled her on a range of topics. Asked about legal justification for the boat bombings by Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), she declined to comment.

Ahead of Bondi's Senate testimony, watchdog groups and hundreds of former employees of the US Department of Justice expressed alarm about her leadership of the DOJ.

“We’re seeing the erosion of the Justice Department’s fabric and integrity at an alarming pace," says a letter signed by 282 former DOJ officials. "Our democratic system cannot survive without the primary institution that enforces the law.”