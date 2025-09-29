New Ads Target GOP Lawmakers Ready to Shut Down Government to Fund Billionaire Tax Handouts

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
“Republicans in Congress are once again putting wealthy donors and billionaires ahead of hardworking families."
A progressive economic advocacy group on Monday launched a scathing ad campaign calling out congressional Republicans "for raising Americans’ healthcare costs and threatening a government shutdown" so that they can give tax breaks to the superrich.
The Unrig Our Economy ads target 14 GOP lawmakers who the group says "repeatedly put the wants of billionaires over the needs of working families by cutting Medicaid, backing cost-raising tariffs, and giving massive tax breaks to the ultrawealthy."
The ad's narrator says: "Republicans in Congress are threatening to shut down our government unless they get what they want—ending tax credits for healthcare and raising your insurance premiums. Now they're willing to shut down the government for even higher costs for us, our neighbors, and our entire community."
Unrig Our Economy campaign director Leor Tal said in a statement introducing the new ads that “Republicans in Congress are once again putting wealthy donors and billionaires ahead of hardworking families."
"By threatening to shut down the government unless they can allow healthcare tax credits to expire, they are putting millions of Americans at risk of paying even higher costs or losing healthcare entirely," Tal added. "These ads urge Republicans in Congress to reverse course to actually protect Americans’ healthcare and avoid a government shutdown."
As Wednesday's midnight deadline to avert a shutdown fast approaches, healthcare and consumer advocates are warning that millions of Americans would either lose insurance coverage or see their premiums spike. Some critics say that's exactly what GOP lawmakers want.
Last week, the White House Office of Management and Budget also directed federal agencies to prepare to fire large numbers of employees if the government shuts down, a move critics claim OMB Director Russell Vought is using as leverage against Senate Democrats who blocked advancement of a short-term spending measure passed in the House.
Democrats, meanwhile, are attempting to negotiate a bipartisan bill containing an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of the year. The expiration is expected to raise healthcare premiums by an average of 75% for millions of Americans.
US President Donald Trump is set to meet Monday afternoon with the four top congressional leaders at the White House to discuss the looming shutdown.
