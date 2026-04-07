'This Maniac Should Be Removed': Tlaib Tells Trump Cabinet to Invoke 25th Amendment

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"After bombing a school and massacring young girls, the war criminal in the White House is threatening genocide," said Rep. Rashida Tlaib.
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Tuesday urged President Donald Trump's Cabinet to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office following his genocidal threat to wipe out the "whole civilization" of Iran.
"After bombing a school and massacring young girls, the war criminal in the White House is threatening genocide," Tlaib (D-Mich.) wrote on social media. "It's time to invoke the 25th Amendment. This maniac should be removed from office."
Some of Tlaib's colleagues echoed her demand. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) wrote that "Trump is too unhinged, dangerous, and deranged to have the nuclear codes."
"25th Amendment RIGHT NOW," Pocan added.
Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) said in response to Trump's openly genocidal Truth Social post Trump "just threatened to slaughter 100 million people."
"It's clear he's unfit to be president, the 25th Amendment must be invoked," wrote Thanedar. "If Vance, Rubio, and the others continue to be spineless cowards, Congress must do everything possible to stop Trump and this war."
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who led the push in the US House for a war powers resolution to stop Trump's illegal assault on Iran, told Common Dreams that he also thought the president should be removed.
"When an American president threatens the extinction of a civilization," said Khanna, "we should be looking to invoke the 25th and remove him if Congress is to have value and independence."
The 25th Amendment gives the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet—or a majority of a body established by Congress—to declare the president "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office" and remove him from the position, elevating the vice president to serve as acting president.
Given the composition of Trump's Cabinet—which is filled with sycophants who lavish the president with praise at every opportunity—any 25th Amendment push would likely be doomed to fail.
But Trump's Cabinet has nevertheless faced growing calls to use the tool since the president's Easter-morning outburst warning Iranian leaders to "open the Fuckin’ Strait [of Hormuz], you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell."
Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at the Center for International Policy, warned the president's Cabinet officials on Tuesday that "if you take any part in assisting this, you too will be guilty of the crime of genocide."
"Use the 25th Amendment now to lawfully remove Trump from office," Williams urged. "Congress: This is an impeachable offense. Come back to DC now ready to impeach and convict Trump."
The National Iranian American Council said in a statement that the president's "insane, genocidal" threat to wipe out the "whole civilization" of Iran must be "wholeheartedly condemned."
"Military leaders are not bound to follow unlawful orders, including but not limited to the destruction of civilian targets and making good on this outrageous threat," the group added. "We call on President Trump to recant this abominable threat against 92 million Iranians. If he does not, both Congress and his Cabinet must be prepared to remove him from office via lawful means."
This story has been updated with comment from Rep. Ro Khanna.
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US Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Tuesday urged President Donald Trump's Cabinet to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office following his genocidal threat to wipe out the "whole civilization" of Iran.
"After bombing a school and massacring young girls, the war criminal in the White House is threatening genocide," Tlaib (D-Mich.) wrote on social media. "It's time to invoke the 25th Amendment. This maniac should be removed from office."
Some of Tlaib's colleagues echoed her demand. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) wrote that "Trump is too unhinged, dangerous, and deranged to have the nuclear codes."
"25th Amendment RIGHT NOW," Pocan added.
Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) said in response to Trump's openly genocidal Truth Social post Trump "just threatened to slaughter 100 million people."
"It's clear he's unfit to be president, the 25th Amendment must be invoked," wrote Thanedar. "If Vance, Rubio, and the others continue to be spineless cowards, Congress must do everything possible to stop Trump and this war."
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who led the push in the US House for a war powers resolution to stop Trump's illegal assault on Iran, told Common Dreams that he also thought the president should be removed.
"When an American president threatens the extinction of a civilization," said Khanna, "we should be looking to invoke the 25th and remove him if Congress is to have value and independence."
The 25th Amendment gives the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet—or a majority of a body established by Congress—to declare the president "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office" and remove him from the position, elevating the vice president to serve as acting president.
Given the composition of Trump's Cabinet—which is filled with sycophants who lavish the president with praise at every opportunity—any 25th Amendment push would likely be doomed to fail.
But Trump's Cabinet has nevertheless faced growing calls to use the tool since the president's Easter-morning outburst warning Iranian leaders to "open the Fuckin’ Strait [of Hormuz], you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell."
Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at the Center for International Policy, warned the president's Cabinet officials on Tuesday that "if you take any part in assisting this, you too will be guilty of the crime of genocide."
"Use the 25th Amendment now to lawfully remove Trump from office," Williams urged. "Congress: This is an impeachable offense. Come back to DC now ready to impeach and convict Trump."
The National Iranian American Council said in a statement that the president's "insane, genocidal" threat to wipe out the "whole civilization" of Iran must be "wholeheartedly condemned."
"Military leaders are not bound to follow unlawful orders, including but not limited to the destruction of civilian targets and making good on this outrageous threat," the group added. "We call on President Trump to recant this abominable threat against 92 million Iranians. If he does not, both Congress and his Cabinet must be prepared to remove him from office via lawful means."
This story has been updated with comment from Rep. Ro Khanna.
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Tuesday urged President Donald Trump's Cabinet to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office following his genocidal threat to wipe out the "whole civilization" of Iran.
"After bombing a school and massacring young girls, the war criminal in the White House is threatening genocide," Tlaib (D-Mich.) wrote on social media. "It's time to invoke the 25th Amendment. This maniac should be removed from office."
Some of Tlaib's colleagues echoed her demand. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) wrote that "Trump is too unhinged, dangerous, and deranged to have the nuclear codes."
"25th Amendment RIGHT NOW," Pocan added.
Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) said in response to Trump's openly genocidal Truth Social post Trump "just threatened to slaughter 100 million people."
"It's clear he's unfit to be president, the 25th Amendment must be invoked," wrote Thanedar. "If Vance, Rubio, and the others continue to be spineless cowards, Congress must do everything possible to stop Trump and this war."
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who led the push in the US House for a war powers resolution to stop Trump's illegal assault on Iran, told Common Dreams that he also thought the president should be removed.
"When an American president threatens the extinction of a civilization," said Khanna, "we should be looking to invoke the 25th and remove him if Congress is to have value and independence."
The 25th Amendment gives the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet—or a majority of a body established by Congress—to declare the president "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office" and remove him from the position, elevating the vice president to serve as acting president.
Given the composition of Trump's Cabinet—which is filled with sycophants who lavish the president with praise at every opportunity—any 25th Amendment push would likely be doomed to fail.
But Trump's Cabinet has nevertheless faced growing calls to use the tool since the president's Easter-morning outburst warning Iranian leaders to "open the Fuckin’ Strait [of Hormuz], you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell."
Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at the Center for International Policy, warned the president's Cabinet officials on Tuesday that "if you take any part in assisting this, you too will be guilty of the crime of genocide."
"Use the 25th Amendment now to lawfully remove Trump from office," Williams urged. "Congress: This is an impeachable offense. Come back to DC now ready to impeach and convict Trump."
The National Iranian American Council said in a statement that the president's "insane, genocidal" threat to wipe out the "whole civilization" of Iran must be "wholeheartedly condemned."
"Military leaders are not bound to follow unlawful orders, including but not limited to the destruction of civilian targets and making good on this outrageous threat," the group added. "We call on President Trump to recant this abominable threat against 92 million Iranians. If he does not, both Congress and his Cabinet must be prepared to remove him from office via lawful means."
This story has been updated with comment from Rep. Ro Khanna.