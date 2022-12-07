Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Abigail Spanberger

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) speaks during a press conference on November 3, 2022 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. (Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Dems Back Blue Dog Spanberger for Swing District Post Over Progressive Cartwright

The corporate Democrat's path to victory was "pretty simple," said one progressive. "Matt Cartwright supports Medicare for All and Spanberger is a former CIA agent who spends all her time punching left."

Julia Conley

Corporate Democrats in the U.S. House tightened their hold on the caucus Tuesday as Rep. Abigail Spanberger was elected by a group of 53 lawmakers from swing states to represent them to the party's leadership team, winning out over the more progressive Rep. Matt Cartwright.

The Virginia Democrat was elected to become the party's first battleground leadership representative, a position created with the passage of a new rules amendment late last month.

"Matt Cartwright is someone who has shown that you can be authentic to yourself and still win tough districts, rather than falling into the normal tropes of what it takes to win a competitive district."

Spanberger will represent Democrats who hold so-called "frontline" seats, identified by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee as the most competitive seats that were won in close races or were previously held by the Republican Party, and will convey their concerns about the party's messaging and policy stances to leaders.

She won the race by a 30-22 margin after writing to her colleagues that she has "experience talking about and advocating for the work of our caucus where people may not automatically think that the Democratic Party is looking out for people like them."

Spanberger, a member of the conservative Blue Dog and New Democrat coalitions, noted that she won in Virginia's 7th Congressional District in 2018 after the district had long been represented by Republicans.

Cartwright (D-Pa.), for his part, was one of only two House Democrats who won in a district carried in both 2016 and 2020 by former Republican President Donald Trump.

Austin Ahlman of The Intercept noted that Cartwright also "ran five points ahead" of President Joe Biden in his district.

While both Spanberger and Cartwright can lay claim to their abilities to appeal to voters in conservative-leaning districts, the Pennsylvania Democrat distinguished himself in the race with his support for Rep. Pramila Jayapal's (D-Wash.) Medicare for All proposal and outspoken criticism of corporate greed and price-gouging during his reelection campaign this year.

"Matt has done a heck of a job to hold a district Donald Trump has won twice," Rep.-elect Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.) told HuffPost ahead of the battleground representative election. "And he's done it running pretty boldly on, frankly, economic issues that resonate here in Pennsylvania―standing up for workers and unions, fighting to bring our supply chains back home, calling out corporate power."

Like newly elected House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Assistant Minority Leader Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), Spanberger has expressed hostility toward progressives in the Democratic Party in recent years. Both she and Clyburn were heard on a caucus call in November 2020, after Spanberger narrowly won reelection, blaming the left for the party's disappointing performance in the House elections.

"We need to not ever use the word 'socialist' or 'socialism' ever again," Spanberger said on the call, warning the party would get "fucking torn apart in 2022" if it didn't clamp down on progressives pushing democratic socialist policies such as Medicare for All, despite the fact that exit polls on Election Day 2020 showed that nearly three-quarters of voters supported transitioning to a "government-run healthcare plan."

Some of Spanberger's supporters in the battleground representative race suggested her attacks on progressive members made her qualified for the position, writing in a letter last week that she had "never been shy about voicing concerns, sharing perspectives from on the ground, and suggesting strategy or messaging improvements to caucus leadership."

Political activist Michael Beyer tweeted that Spanberger's path to victory was "pretty simple."

"Matt Cartwright supports Medicare for All and Spanberger is a former CIA agent who spends all her time punching left," he said.

Historian and author Matt Karp noted that Spanberger's new position close to Democratic leadership will help wealthy suburban voters maintain stronger representation in the party than lower-income and middle-class working households.

"Matt Cartwright is someone who has shown that you can be authentic to yourself and still win tough districts, rather than falling into the normal tropes of what it takes to win a competitive district," one Democratic strategist told HuffPost ahead of the election.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Tyler Evans

Solidarity Fund Up and Running for Designer Behind Iconic Bernie Sanders Posters

Tyler Evans "has dedicated his life to the progressive movement," says the GoFundMe created for the hospitalized designer. "Now it's our time to have Tyler's back when he and his family need it most."

Jessica Corbett ·

Chuck Schumer

Journalism Defenders Press for Passage of 'Game-Changing' PRESS Act

"The PRESS Act is the most important free press legislation in modern times because it would finally stop the government from spying on journalists and threatening them with arrest for doing their jobs," explained one advocate.

Brett Wilkins ·

NYTimes Office

New York Times Union Workers Planning Dec. 8 Walkout, Rally Over Pay

"Our collective action is working: Management backed off its attempt to kill our pension and agreed to expand fertility benefits," the union said of ongoing talks. "But management still barely budged on some of our most important priorities."

Jessica Corbett ·

Abigail Spanberger

Dems Back Blue Dog Spanberger for Swing District Post Over Progressive Cartwright

The corporate Democrat's path to victory was "pretty simple," said one progressive. "Matt Cartwright supports Medicare for All and Spanberger is a former CIA agent who spends all her time punching left."

Julia Conley ·

Yemen cemetery

100+ Groups Urge Congress to Back Sanders' Yemen War Powers Resolution

"After seven years of direct and indirect involvement in the Yemen war, the United States must cease supplying weapons, spare parts, maintenance services, and logistical support to Saudi Arabia."

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.