Campaigners Demand Deep Cuts to Plastic Production as Global Treaty Negotiations Ramp Up

Climate campaigners attending the first negotiations for a global plastics treaty in Punta Del Este, Uruguay this week are reporting that discussions have had a strong emphasis on protecting the rights of communities that are severely impacted by plastic pollution, but they warned that policymakers must avoid producing a \u0022Paris agreement for plastics.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe international movement Break Free From Plastic said Wednesday night that several of the more than 150 assembled countries have expressed support for an agreement which would allow individual governments to \u0022establish their own standards rather than global control measures.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Plastic production remains unchecked, and companies, in league with Big Oil, continue to burden us with their disposable packaging that harms our health and the climate just so they can maximize their profits.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need legally binding obligations for all parties!\u0022 said the Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL), which is attending the summit.\r\n\r\nThe disagreement over whether new limits on countries\u0026#039; contributions to the planet\u0026#039;s plastic pollution crisis should be standardized across the world is just one sticking point in the first round of negotiations which are set to adjourn on Friday, with talks continuing through 2024.\r\n\r\nCampaigners are pushing for the final treaty to include language drastically limiting the production of plastic, roughly one trillion pounds of which is produced each year—a figure that is expected to double by 2045 unless action is taken.\r\n\r\nFuture discussions could target new regulations or bans regarding single-use plastic, reported Wired this week, but campaigners are emphasizing that the answer to plastic pollution won\u0026#039;t be found in simply ramping up plastic recycling—which now stands at just 5% in the United States—or cleaning up the estimated 11 million metric tons that enters oceans each year.\r\n\r\nThe summit is the result of a mandate adopted in March at the United Nations Environmental Assembly 5.2 in Nairobi, where policymakers agreed to forge as \u0022global, legally binding agreement that addresses the full lifecycle of plastic,\u0022 wrote Marian Ledesma, zero waste campaigner at Greenpeace Philippines, at Common Dreams this week.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are at risk because plastic production remains unchecked, and companies, in league with Big Oil, continue to burden us with their disposable packaging that harms our health and the climate just so they can maximize their profits,\u0022 wrote Ledesma. \u0022This is why it is essential that the global plastics treaty immediately limit and reduce total plastic production and use... Ending the corporate addiction to single-use plastic is a vital step towards addressing climate change and protecting communities.\u0022\r\n\r\nGraham Forbes, plastics global project leader for Greenpeace, told Wired this week that humans \u0022need to reset our relationship to plastic, just\u0026nbsp;full stop.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The scale of the problem is mind-boggling,\u0022 Forbes added. \u0022Plastic is in our blood. It\u0026#039;s in fetuses. It\u0026#039;s really encroaching on every aspect of human existence.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Break Free From Plastic, there has been \u0022much focus on technology transfer, with heavy emphasis on chemical recycling\u0022 in the talks so far.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nChemical recycling—in which high heat and chemicals are used to break used plastic products down to their chemical components—\u0022is a dangerous, false solution to the plastics and climate crises,\u0022 said CIEL.\r\n\r\nJane Patton, campaign manager of plastics and petrochemicals at CIEL, told Wired that her organization is pushing for \u0022mandatory and obligatory caps on production.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re going to be pushing for changes in the way the plastics are produced, to eliminate toxic chemicals from the production and the supply chain,\u0022 Patton said.\r\n\r\nSome scientists at the talks are emphasizing calls to ban toxins like polymers, endocrine-disrupting chemicals, and phthalates, which have been linked to a variety of health issues and premature deaths.\r\n\r\n\u0022According to\u0026nbsp;one study,\u0022 reported Wired, \u0022of the 10,000-plus different chemicals that have been used in various forms of plastics—like PVC or polystyrene—a quarter are substances of concern, meaning they\u0026#039;re known toxicants, or accumulate and persist in organisms and the environment.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) called for a plastics treaty which advances the \u0022realization of human rights, including the human right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The human rights and health of all persons, particularly persons, groups, and peoples disproportionately affected by plastic pollution, must be taken into account in all stages of the plastics cycle including extraction, production, consumption, and waste management,\u0022 said the OHCHR.