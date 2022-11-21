'I Will Not Stop Fighting': Omar Hits Back at McCarthy Over Committee Seat Threat

Rep. Ilhan Omar on Sunday vowed to continue \u0022fighting for more equitable, more just, and more humane policies\u0022 after Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened to remove her from the chamber\u0026#039;s foreign affairs committee if he becomes speaker in the next Congress.\r\n\r\nIn a statement, Omar (D-Minn.) said that \u0022McCarthy\u0026#039;s effort to repeatedly single me out for scorn and hatred—including threatening to strip me from my committee—does nothing to address the issues our constituents deal with.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I will not stop fighting for an America that does not single out people based on their race or religion.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It does nothing to address inflation, healthcare, or solve the climate crisis,\u0022 Omar continued. \u0022What it does is gin up fear and hate against Somali-Americans and anyone who shares my identity, and further divide us along racial and ethnic lines. It is a continuation of a sustained campaign against Muslim and African voices, people his party has been trying to ban since [former President] Donald Trump first ran for office.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I will not stop advocating for peace and human rights around the world,\u0022 Omar added. \u0022And I will not stop fighting for an America that does not single out people based on their race or religion.\u0022\r\n\r\nOmar issued her statement after McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in a Fox News appearance Sunday that Republicans are \u0022not going to allow\u0022 the Minnesota Democrat to keep her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which she has used to grill Trump and Biden administration officials on nefarious U.S. policy in Latin America, drone strikes on civilians, and U.S. opposition to International Criminal Court investigations.\r\n\r\nMcCarthy, who falsely accused Omar of anti-Semitism, won the Republican nomination for House speaker last week, but he remains short of the 218 votes needed to win the gavel as GOP members to his right threaten a revolt.\r\n\r\nEven if he becomes speaker, McCarthy won\u0026#039;t have the authority to unilaterally remove Omar from the foreign affairs panel. Such a step would require a vote before the full House.\r\n\r\nLast year, the Democratic-controlled House voted to remove far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from two committees after reporting spotlighted her past anti-Semitic and Islamophobic comments as well as her suggestion in 2018 that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida was a \u0022false flag.\u0022\r\n\r\nMcCarthy criticized Greene\u0026#039;s past comments at the time but voted against kicking the Georgia Republican off of the House Budget Committee and the chamber\u0026#039;s education and labor panel.\r\n\r\nEarlier this month, just ahead of the midterm elections, McCarthy said Greene would receive committee assignments if Republicans regained control of the House—which they ultimately did by a narrow margin.\r\n\r\nIn her statement Sunday, Omar slammed McCarthy for doing nothing to \u0022address the open hostility towards religious minorities in his party.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Whether it is Marjorie Taylor Greene holding a gun next to my head in campaign ads or Donald Trump threatening to \u0026#039;send me back\u0026#039; to my country (despite the fact that I have been a proud citizen of the United States for more than 20 years), this constant stream of hate has led to hundreds of death threats and credible plots against me and my family,\u0022 Omar said. \u0022At the same time, they have openly tolerated anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim hate, and racism in their own party.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Newly elected [House Republican] Whip Tom Emmer [Minn.] said prominent Jewish Democrats \u0026#039;essentially bought control of Congress.\u0026#039; And McCarthy himself accused Jewish Democrats of trying to \u0026#039;buy elections,\u0026#039;\u0022 Omar added. \u0022Instead of doing anything to address the open hostility towards religious minorities in his party, McCarthy is now lifting up people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Emmer, and so many others. If he cared about addressing the rise in hate, he would apologize and make sure others in his party apologized.\u0022