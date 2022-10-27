'The Future the GOP Wants for All of America': Texas Gun Law Unleashes Deadly Mayhem

\u0022Insanity.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Utter madness.\u0022\r\n\r\nThese are just some of the ways critics are describing Texas\u0026#039; new law allowing people to carry handguns in public without a permit—a Republican achievement that many local officials say has already led to a spike in spontaneous shootings in highly populated parts of the state.\r\n\r\n\u0022It seems like now there\u0026#039;s been a tipping point where just everybody is armed.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn one high-profile case earlier this year, Tony Earls \u0022pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an A.T.M. in Houston,\u0022 The New York Times reported Wednesday. \u0022Instead, he struck Arlene Alvarez, a 9-year-old girl seated in a passing pickup, killing her.\u0022\r\n\r\nA grand jury declined to indict Earls, agreeing with his lawyer that \u0022everything about that situation, we believe and contend, was justified under Texas law.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the Times noted, \u0022The shooting was part of what many sheriffs, police leaders, and district attorneys in urban areas of Texas say has been an increase in people carrying weapons and in spur-of-the-moment gunfire in the year since the state began allowing most adults 21 or over to carry a handgun without a license.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Far from an outlier, Texas, with its new law, joined what has been an expanding effort to remove nearly all restrictions on carrying handguns,\u0022 the newspaper continued. \u0022When Alabama\u0026#039;s \u0026#039;permitless carry\u0026#039; law goes into effect in January, half of the states in the nation, from Maine to Arizona, will not require a license to carry a handgun.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But Texas is the most populous state to do away with handgun permit requirements,\u0022 the Times pointed out. \u0022Five of the nation\u0026#039;s 15 biggest cities are in Texas, making the permitless approach to handguns a new fact of life in urban areas to an extent not seen in other states.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In the border town of Eagle Pass, drunken arguments have flared into shootings,\u0022 the newspaper reported. \u0022In El Paso, revelers who legally bring their guns to parties have opened fire to stop fights. In and around Houston, prosecutors have received a growing stream of cases involving guns brandished or fired over parking spots, bad driving, loud music, and love triangles.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Who could\u0026#039;ve predicted arming folks without a license would result in this type of chaos?\u0022 columnist Wajahat Ali asked sardonically on social media.\r\n\r\nAnother person tweeted: \u0022This is the future the GOP wants for all of America. Vote accordingly.\u0022\r\n\r\nPeer-reviewed research published Wednesday showed that Americans are more likely to die early if they live in states dominated by right-wing lawmakers, and weak gun safety measures were among the factors driving up state-level mortality rates.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNo statewide data on shootings has been released since the law—passed by Texas Republicans last spring—went into effect last September, but many law enforcement officials say the presence of firearms on the street has increased while handgun permit applications have decreased.\r\n\r\n\u0022It seems like now there\u0026#039;s been a tipping point where just everybody is armed,\u0022 said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County, which includes Houston.\r\n\r\nAs the Times reported:\r\n\r\n\r\nRecent debates over gun laws in Texas have not been limited to handgun licensing. After the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, gun control advocates have pushed to raise the age to purchase an AR-15-style rifle. And after the [United States] Supreme Court struck down New York\u0026#039;s restrictive licensing program, a federal court in Texas found that a state law barring adults under 21 from carrying a handgun was unconstitutional. [Republican] Gov. Greg Abbott has suggested he agreed, even as the Texas Department of Public Safety, which oversees the state police, is appealing.\r\n\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, the Texas GOP\u0026#039;s assault on gun control is just part of a \u0022state-by-state legislative push,\u0022 which \u0022has coincided with a federal judiciary that has increasingly ruled in favor of carrying guns and against state efforts to regulate them,\u0022 the Times reported.\r\n\r\nWith their June decision in New York State Rifle \u0026amp; Pistol Association v. Bruen, the high court\u0026#039;s reactionary justices—most of whom were appointed by Republican presidents who lost the popular vote—struck down New York state\u0026#039;s restrictions on the concealed carry of firearms in public. In the process, journalist Mark Joseph Stern argued, they enlarged the scope of the Second Amendment and made it harder for voters around the U.S. to protect communities \u0022by enacting gun safety laws through the democratic process.\u0022\r\n\r\nCalling it \u0022a revolution in Second Amendment law,\u0022 Stern wrote that \u0022the Supreme Court has effectively rendered gun restrictions presumptively unconstitutional.\u0022\r\n\r\nBefore the ruling was handed down, journalist Jay Michaelson shed light on the right\u0026#039;s \u0022preposterous misreading of the Second Amendment, funded largely by gun manufacturers,\u0022 in a Rolling Stone essay:\r\n\r\n\r\nContrary to what you may have been led to believe, until 2008, no federal court had held that the Second Amendment conveyed a right to own a gun. On the contrary, the Supreme Court clearly said that it didn\u0026#039;t.\r\n\r\n[...]\r\n\r\nAnd what had once been a fringe view rejected by the Supreme Court—that the Second Amendment gave individuals a right to own guns—gradually became Republican Party gospel when the fringe took over the party. Former Chief Justice Warren Burger (a conservative appointed by Richard Nixon) described it as \u0022a fraud on the Amer­ican public.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\nYears before making it easier to carry handguns in public, Texas Republicans turned their state into one of the 29 nationwide with so-called \u0022stand your ground\u0022 laws. These laws, also known as \u0022shoot first\u0022 laws, upend the common law principle of a \u0022duty to retreat,\u0022 enabling individuals to use deadly force in purported self-defense as a first, rather than last, resort.\r\n\r\nA study published earlier this year found that \u0022shoot first\u0022 laws are associated with hundreds of additional firearm homicides each year.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAlthough Texas was one of the few states where the enactment of \u0022shoot first\u0022 laws did not lead to a significant change in gun homicide rates between 2000 and 2016, it remains to be seen if its new permitless carry law will generate a surge in violent encounters between armed parties claiming \u0022self-defense.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast week in Florida, which became the first state to enact a \u0022shoot first\u0022 law by statute in 2005, a man and his teenage son were arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a woman whom they suspected of being a burglar.\r\n\r\nThere are more guns than people in the U.S., and due to National Rifle Association-bankrolled Republicans\u0026#039; opposition to meaningful gun safety laws, it remains relatively easy for people to purchase and carry firearms in many states.\r\n\r\nAs a result, there have been thousands of mass shootings since 2012, and guns recently became the leading cause of death among children and teens in the United States.\r\n\r\nStudies have shown that gun regulations with high levels of public support, including bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, help reduce the number and severity of fatal mass shootings.\r\n\r\n\u0022We don\u0026#039;t have to live this way,\u0022 mom, teacher, and Democratic Minnesota House of Representatives candidate Erin Preese said Monday after a deadly school shooting in St. Louis. \u0022Vote for lawmakers who will stand up to the gun lobby. Our kids\u0026#039; lives depend on it.\u0022