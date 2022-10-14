Judge's Ruling on Gun Serial Numbers Highlights 'Deadly' Impact of Right-Wing Supreme Court

Legal experts said Friday that a federal judge\u0026#039;s ruling in West Virginia illustrates the danger posed by the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s right wing majority, which ruled this year in New York State Rifle \u0026amp; Pistol Association v. Bruen that restrictions on firearms must fall within the so-called \u0022historical tradition\u0022 of gun laws.\r\n\r\nU.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin, who was appointed to the Southern District of West Virginia by former Democratic President Bill Clinton, ruled against a federal law prohibiting people from possessing firearms with serial numbers that have been \u0022altered, obliterated, or removed.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Serial numbers were largely unknown to the Framers, Goodwin wrote. And so the Second Amendment confers a right to remove them from modern weapons.\u0022\r\n\r\nSerial numbers have been required for guns since the passage of the Gun Control Act of 1968 and are intended to prevent the illegal sale of guns and to allowing law enforcement to trace firearms.\r\n\r\nBut basing his ruling on the majority Supreme Court opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas in June, Goodwin said Wednesday that requiring serial numbers is not part of the \u0022historical tradition of firearm regulation\u0022 and therefore runs afoul of the Second Amendment.\r\n\r\nIn his majority opinion in Bruen, which overturned New York\u0026#039;s state law restricting the concealed carry of firearms in public, Thomas wrote that for a gun control law to stand, the federal, state, or local government \u0022must affirmatively prove that its firearm regulation is part of the historical tradition that delimits the outer bounds of the right to keep and bear arms.\u0022\r\n\r\nGoodwin\u0026#039;s opinion, said Demand Justice, which advocates for Supreme Court reform, demonstrates the far-reaching impact the Bruen ruling could have on gun laws across the country.\r\n\r\n\u0022That radical ruling is impacting measures as basic as a requirement that guns have serial numbers,\u0022 said the group.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe case heard by Goodwin originated with a traffic stop in Charleston, West Virginia during which police found a gun with the serial number removed. The driver, Randy Price, had also been convicted of a felony.\r\n\r\nPrice argued in court that he had a constitutional right to have the firearm, while lawyers for the federal government said the law regarding serial numbers was a \u0022commercial regulation\u0022 that did not violate the Second Amendment.\r\n\r\nOn Thursday, Slate journalist Mark Joseph Stern wrote that while Goodwin\u0026#039;s ruling \u0022might sound bizarre... his analysis closely follows Thomas\u0026#039; test\u0022 that requires the government to prove a gun regulation had a historical \u0022analogue\u0022 in 1791, when the Second Amendment was ratified, or 1868, when it was imposed throughout the U.S.:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe only remaining question is whether the government could find an analogous regulation from 1791 or 1868 that restricted the possession of guns with an altered serial number. It could not, for a fairly obvious reason: Serial numbers only became common following the mass production of firearms, which took off in the decades after the Civil War.\r\n\r\n[...]\r\n\r\nSerial numbers were largely unknown to the Framers, Goodwin wrote. And so the Second Amendment confers a right to remove them from modern weapons.\r\n\r\n\r\nWhen Bruen was handed down in June, Stern called the ruling \u0022a revolution in Second Amendment law\u0022 which would ultimately go \u0022so, so far beyond concealed carry.\u0022\r\n\r\nGoodwin noted in his opinion on Wednesday that firearms that can\u0026#039;t be traced using a serial number \u0022are likely to be used in violent crime and therefore a prohibition on their possession is desirable,\u0022 but said that argument \u0022is the exact type of means-end reasoning the Supreme Court has forbidden me from considering.\u0022\r\n\r\nStern suggested that parts of Goodwin\u0026#039;s opinion read \u0022as if the judge is desperate to show readers just how dangerous and radical [the Bruen] ruling is.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to the Supreme Court, Stern wrote, \u0022all that counts is that serial number laws arose over the last century, so they are too modern to comport with the Second Amendment. Goodwin made this point over and over again; it almost sounded like he was quietly protesting the extreme and dangerous results demanded by the Bruen test.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022His decision thus doubled as a warning,\u0022 he added. \u0022The Supreme Court\u0026#039;s Second Amendment jurisprudence has grown so radical that it now shields criminals trying to conceal their involvement in a violent crime.\u0022