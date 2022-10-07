At Least 13 Migrant Justice Activists Arrested Protesting Court's Anti-DACA Ruling

At least 13 migrant justice advocates were arrested Thursday during a Washington, D.C. protest denouncing a federal court\u0026#039;s decision that an Obama-era program shielding hundreds of thousands of undocumented youth from deportation is illegal.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are here to stay and will keep fighting as we have been for so long.\u0022\r\n\r\nActivists from groups including United We Dream Action (UWD) and CASA rallied outside the Hart Senate Office Building a day after a three-judge panel on the right-wing U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals found the 2012 Obama administration memo establishing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program unlawful.\r\n\r\nDACA protects around 600,000 people—known as \u0022Dreamers\u0022—who unlawfully entered the United States as children from being deported.\r\n\r\nThe activists marched while chanting slogans like \u0022yes we can,\u0022 \u0022here we are and we are not leaving,\u0022 and \u0022the people united will never be defeated\u0022 in Spanish before Capitol Police began arresting demonstrators after giving them three warnings to disperse.\r\n\r\nA spokesperson for the Capitol Police said 13 protesters were arrested. CASA said the number was 15.\r\n\r\n\u0022I have had DACA for 10 years now, since the Obama administration brought the program to life,\u0022 said protester Cindy Kolade, a 29-year-old DACA recipient from Baltimore who has lived in the United States since she was 12.\r\n\r\n\u0022I am extremely upset about the decision made yesterday and today took time away from the essential work I perform at a hospital to participate in an action with CASA and UWD to make sure Congress hears our voices,\u0022 she added. \u0022We are here to stay and will keep fighting as we have been for so long.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nProtester Flor Sapunar told the Post that while she is thankful for DACA, the program has \u0022never been enough.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The only thing that can stop this roller coaster of emotions,\u0022 she said, \u0022is offering citizenship to the millions of immigrants who have had DACA and beyond.\u0022\r\n\r\nTwo years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court narrowly blocked a Trump administration effort to end DACA, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court\u0026#039;s liberal justices in a 5-4 ruling that called then-President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s attempt to terminate the policy \u0022arbitrary and capricious.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, the justices did not rule on the legality of DACA\u0026#039;s implementation.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOn his first day in office, President Joe Biden—who campaigned on a platform plank of citizenship for Dreamers—directed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security \u0022to take all actions\u0022 to \u0022preserve and fortify DACA.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn August, Biden took executive action to strengthen DACA protections, while calling on Republicans in Congress to pass legislation giving Dreamers a pathway to citizenship.\r\n\r\nDreamers and their allies, including numerous congressional Democrats, have repeatedly called on Congress to codify DACA protections in law.\r\n\r\n\u0022We need Congress to act on citizenship now,\u0022 said Kolade, \u0022so we no longer have to live in fear and can continue to prosper in this country we call home.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Center for Law and Social Policy, an anti-poverty advocacy group, said following the 5th Circuit Court\u0026#039;s ruling that \u0022DACA recipients have grown up, built careers, and raised families in this country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need Congress to codify a path to citizenship,\u0022 the group added, \u0022which has historically had bipartisan support.\u0022