Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

DACA Dreamers arrested

At least 13 migrant justice advocates were arrested on October 6, 2022 during a Washington, D.C. protest against a federal court's ruling that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is unlawful. (Photo: United We Dream Action/Twitter)

At Least 13 Migrant Justice Activists Arrested Protesting Court's Anti-DACA Ruling

"We need Congress to act on citizenship now," said one protester, "so we no longer have to live in fear and can continue to prosper in this country we call home."

Brett Wilkins

At least 13 migrant justice advocates were arrested Thursday during a Washington, D.C. protest denouncing a federal court's decision that an Obama-era program shielding hundreds of thousands of undocumented youth from deportation is illegal.

"We are here to stay and will keep fighting as we have been for so long."

Activists from groups including United We Dream Action (UWD) and CASA rallied outside the Hart Senate Office Building a day after a three-judge panel on the right-wing U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals found the 2012 Obama administration memo establishing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program unlawful.

DACA protects around 600,000 people—known as "Dreamers"—who unlawfully entered the United States as children from being deported.

The activists marched while chanting slogans like "yes we can," "here we are and we are not leaving," and "the people united will never be defeated" in Spanish before Capitol Police began arresting demonstrators after giving them three warnings to disperse.

A spokesperson for the Capitol Police said 13 protesters were arrested. CASA said the number was 15.

"I have had DACA for 10 years now, since the Obama administration brought the program to life," said protester Cindy Kolade, a 29-year-old DACA recipient from Baltimore who has lived in the United States since she was 12.

"I am extremely upset about the decision made yesterday and today took time away from the essential work I perform at a hospital to participate in an action with CASA and UWD to make sure Congress hears our voices," she added. "We are here to stay and will keep fighting as we have been for so long."

Protester Flor Sapunar told the Post that while she is thankful for DACA, the program has "never been enough."

"The only thing that can stop this roller coaster of emotions," she said, "is offering citizenship to the millions of immigrants who have had DACA and beyond."

Two years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court narrowly blocked a Trump administration effort to end DACA, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's liberal justices in a 5-4 ruling that called then-President Donald Trump's attempt to terminate the policy "arbitrary and capricious."

However, the justices did not rule on the legality of DACA's implementation.

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden—who campaigned on a platform plank of citizenship for Dreamers—directed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security "to take all actions" to "preserve and fortify DACA."

In August, Biden took executive action to strengthen DACA protections, while calling on Republicans in Congress to pass legislation giving Dreamers a pathway to citizenship.

Dreamers and their allies, including numerous congressional Democrats, have repeatedly called on Congress to codify DACA protections in law.

"We need Congress to act on citizenship now," said Kolade, "so we no longer have to live in fear and can continue to prosper in this country we call home."

Related Content

Activists listen during a news conference marking the 10th anniversary of the creation of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) on June 15, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Immigrant Rights Advocates Tell Congress to 'Step Up' After Court Declares DACA Illegal

Kenny Stancil

The Center for Law and Social Policy, an anti-poverty advocacy group, said following the 5th Circuit Court's ruling that "DACA recipients have grown up, built careers, and raised families in this country."

"We need Congress to codify a path to citizenship," the group added, "which has historically had bipartisan support."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
DACA Dreamers arrested

At Least 13 Migrant Justice Activists Arrested Protesting Court's Anti-DACA Ruling

"We need Congress to act on citizenship now," said one protester, "so we no longer have to live in fear and can continue to prosper in this country we call home."

Brett Wilkins ·

Asylum seekers wait to cross into Canada from the US

Advocates Tell Canada's High Court to End Asylum Deal With US Over Safety Concerns

"The United States is not a safe place for refugee claimants escaping persecution," said one human rights campaigner.

Julia Conley ·

Activists march near the White House on November 5, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Democracy Defenders Plan 70+ Actions to Protect 'Our Freedoms and Our Vote' From GOP Assault

Trump and his allies "incited a violent attack on the Capitol in order to overturn the 2020 election and stop the peaceful transfer of power," organizers warn. "The same individuals are continuing work to sabotage our elections."

Kenny Stancil ·

Irish MEP Clare Daly delivers a speech

Decrying 'Horrible Madness of War,' Irish MEPs Call for Diplomacy in Ukraine

"Most people seem to get off on the fact that it's escalating," said socialist MEP Clare Daly, who condemned the E.U. for doing nothing to prevent Russia's war from becoming "a wider horror."

Jake Johnson ·

Ukrainian rights activists celebrate their Nobel Peace Prize Award

Russian, Belarusian, and Ukrainian Rights Activists Awarded Nobel Peace Prize

The shared prize, said the Norwegian Nobel Committee, is going to "three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy, and peaceful co-existence in the neighbor countries Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine."

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.