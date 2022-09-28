Sanders, Kaine Hail US Senate's Passage of Brazil Election Resolution

With just four days to go until the first round of Brazil\u0026#039;s presidential contest, a pair of U.S. senators on Wednesday hailed the upper chamber\u0026#039;s passage of a resolution calling on officials in the South American giant to ensure the election is \u0022conducted in a free, fair, credible, transparent, and peaceful manner.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022With this vote, the Senate sent a powerful message.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is imperative that the U.S. Senate make it clear through this resolution that we support democracy in Brazil,\u0022 said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who co-sponsored the resolution with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). \u0022It would be unacceptable for the United States to recognize a government that came to power undemocratically, and it would send a horrific message to the entire world.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is important for the people of Brazil to know we\u0026#039;re on their side, on the side of democracy,\u0022 Sanders added. \u0022With passage of this resolution, we are sending that message.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWithout mentioning far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro by name, the resolution—which passed by unanimous consent—notes \u0022efforts to incite political violence [and] encourage the armed forces of Brazil to intervene in the conduct of the electoral processes,\u0022 as well as to \u0022question or subvert the democratic and electoral institutions of Brazil.\u0022\r\n\r\nBolsonaro, an open admirer of the former U.S.-backed 1964-85 military dictatorship in whose army he served as an officer, has warned he may not accept the results of the election in the likely event he loses.\r\n\r\nPolls show former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Workers\u0026#039; Party leading Bolsonaro by 15-20 points heading into Sunday\u0026#039;s first-round presidential election. Brazilian pollster IPEC gives the democratic socialist challenger a commanding 48% to 31% lead over the incumbent, just two points shy of the total needed to avert a runoff round by outright victory.\r\n\r\n\u0022Only god will remove me,\u0022 defiantly declared during a speech on September 7, Brazil\u0026#039;s bicentennial.\r\n\r\nThere are widespread fears in Brazil and beyond that a beaten Bolsonaro may attempt to foment a coup or an insurrection inspired by the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of defeated former President Donald Trump.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKaine asserted that \u0022at a time when democracy is under attack in Brazil, the United States, and in countries around the world, we all have a responsibility to stand up for peoples\u0026#039; fundamental right to have a voice in their government, free from fear of retribution or political retaliation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022With this vote, the Senate sent a powerful message that we are committed to linking arms with the people of Brazil in support of their country\u0026#039;s democracy and remain confident that Brazil\u0026#039;s electoral institutions will ensure a free, fair, and transparent vote,\u0022 he added.