Sanders Blasts GOP for Opposing Resolution Warning Against Military Coup in Brazil

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday said he has not been able to get a single Senate Republican to support his resolution expressing support for Brazilian democracy and opposition to a military coup, a fact that the Vermont senator lamented as indicative of \u0022the state of democracy in the United States.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This resolution is very simple and straightforward,\u0022 Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a floor speech outlining the details of a measure he introduced alongside Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and a handful of other Senate Democrats on Brazil\u0026#039;s Independence Day earlier this month.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s important for the people of Brazil to know we\u0026#039;re on their side, on the side of democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It does not take sides in Brazil\u0026#039;s election, obviously—and that would be unacceptable,\u0022 Sanders said Wednesday. \u0022But what it does do is express the sense of the United States Senate that the United States government will make it unequivocally clear that the continuing relationship of the United States and Brazil depends upon the commitment of the government of Brazil to democracy and human rights.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe resolution calls on the Biden administration to \u0022continue to speak out against efforts to incite political violence and undermine the electoral process in Brazil.\u0022 The measure also pushes the administration to \u0022review and reconsider the relationship between the United States and any government that comes to power in Brazil through undemocratic means, including a military coup,\u0022 and to cut off U.S. military aid to the country in the case of such an outcome.\r\n\r\nA companion resolution in the House is led by Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin (Md.), Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.), and Sara Jacobs (Calif.).\r\n\r\nWhile the resolution\u0026#039;s text doesn\u0026#039;t mention Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro by name, Sanders noted in his floor speech that the far-right leader has openly signaled he \u0022might attempt to destroy Brazilian democracy and remain in power no matter what the people of Brazil determine in a free and democratic election.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Vermont senator pointed specifically to Bolsonaro\u0026#039;s declaration that \u0022only God can take me from the presidency\u0022 and other similar anti-democratic remarks in the lead-up to Brazil\u0026#039;s October 2 presidential election, in which leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is currently the polling frontrunner.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is obviously not the business of the United States to determine who the next president of Brazil is, or to get involved in Brazil\u0026#039;s presidential elections in any way. That is a decision to be made solely by the people of Brazil through a fair and free election,\u0022 Sanders said. \u0022But it is the business of the United States to make clear to the people of Brazil that our government will not recognize or support a government that comes to power through a military coup or the undermining of a democratic election. That is our business.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSpeaking to the Washington Post on Wednesday, Sanders highlighted one potential reason for unanimous GOP opposition to his resolution: Subservience to former U.S. President Donald Trump, an ally of Bolsonaro who attempted to overturn his loss in 2020—an effort that culminated in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.\r\n\r\n\u0022I suspect that my Republican colleagues do not want to antagonize Trump,\u0022 Sanders said. \u0022That tells us a little bit about the state of democracy in this country and the Republican Party.\u0022\r\n\r\nFor months, Sanders has been spotlighting the dire warnings of Brazilian civil society and raising the possibility that Bolsonaro will draw from Trump\u0026#039;s playbook if Lula wins in October.\r\n\r\nAhead of the presidential contest, Bolsonaro—handed a megaphone by Facebook and other social media platforms—has been raising unsubstantiated claims of fraud and suggesting that \u0022the army is on our side,\u0022 heightening fears of violence and a military coup attempt. The U.S. supported the 1964 military coup in Brazil, but the Biden administration has reportedly warned Bolsonaro against undermining the 2022 presidential election.\r\n\r\nAs the Financial Times reported earlier this week, Bolsonaro still has support in crucial segments of the Brazilian business community that oppose Lula retaking the presidency and favor the Brazilian incumbent\u0026#039;s corporate-friendly economic record.\r\n\r\n\u0022Bolsonaro\u0026#039;s indifference to the razing of the Amazon rainforest may alarm the West,\u0022 the Financial Times wrote, \u0022but the country\u0026#039;s powerful soy and beef farmers instead see a champion of their interests.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement earlier this month upon introducing his resolution, Sanders said it \u0022would be unacceptable for the United States to recognize a government that came to power undemocratically, and it would send a horrific message to the entire world.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The United States should make it clear that we support the democratic process,\u0022 Sanders added, \u0022and it\u0026#039;s important for the people of Brazil to know we\u0026#039;re on their side, on the side of democracy.\u0022