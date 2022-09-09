72 House Democrats Tell Pelosi to Keep Manchin's Dirty Deal Out of Must-Pass Legislation

More than 70 House Democrats told their party\u0026#039;s leadership on Friday that they oppose efforts to attach federal permitting reforms backed by Sen. Joe Manchin to must-pass government funding legislation, arguing the proposed changes would endanger the climate and frontline communities.\r\n\r\nIn a new letter signed by an ideologically diverse array of House Democrats—including members of both the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) and the New Democrat Coalition—lawmakers warn that the \u0022destructive provisions\u0022 negotiated behind closed doors by Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) \u0022will allow polluting manufacturing and energy development projects to be rushed through before the families who are forced to live near them are even aware of the plans.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022These permitting \u0026#039;reforms\u0026#039; would weaken other important public health protections, including the Clean Water Act and more.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The proposed legislation would restrict public access to the courts to seek remedies against illegal project development; place arbitrary limits on the amount of time the public is given to comment on polluting projects; and curtail public input, environmental review, and government accountability,\u0022 the letter notes, emphasizing that a recently circulated legislative draft appears to bear the watermark of the American Petroleum Institute (API)—an indication of the fossil fuel industry\u0026#039;s influence over the permitting plan.\r\n\r\n\u0022The API plan would require a certain number of harmful fossil fuel projects to be designated as \u0026#039;projects of strategic national importance\u0026#039; to receive priority federal support, assistance, and expedited environmental review,\u0022 warns the letter, which was led by Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.),\u0026nbsp;chair emeritus of the CPC. \u0022These permitting \u0026#039;reforms\u0026#039; would weaken other important public health protections, including the Clean Water Act and more.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe letter\u0026#039;s 72 signatories call on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) to \u0022ensure that these provisions are kept out of a continuing resolution or any other must-pass legislation this year.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We remain deeply concerned that these serious and detrimental permitting provisions will significantly and disproportionately impact low-income communities, Indigenous communities, and communities of color,\u0022 the lawmakers wrote. \u0022The inclusion of these provisions in a continuing resolution, or any other must-pass legislation, would silence the voices of frontline and environmental justice communities by insulating them from scrutiny.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe letter, which has been circulating among Democratic lawmakers in recent days, was released after Schumer made clear this week that he intends to move ahead with permitting reforms, which he negotiated with Manchin in a bid to win the fossil fuel industry ally\u0026#039;s support for the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).\r\n\r\n\u0022Permitting reform is part of the IRA,\u0022 Schumer told reporters Wednesday. \u0022We will get it done.\u0022\r\n\r\nDemocratic leaders are expected to try to attach the permitting reforms to government funding legislation that must pass before the end of the month to avert a partial shutdown. The bill needs a majority vote in the House and at least 60 votes in the Senate.\r\n\r\nBut the growing revolt from progressive members of the Democratic caucus and other rank-and-file lawmakers could throw a wrench in the leadership\u0026#039;s—and Manchin\u0026#039;s—plans to ram the permitting reforms through as part of a broader package.\r\n\r\nIn a speech on the Senate floor Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) blasted the permitting reforms as a \u0022dirty side deal\u0022 that would worsen the climate emergency to pad the profits of oil and gas corporations.\r\n\r\nSpeaking to reporters following his speech, Sanders unequivocally said he would vote against a government funding package that includes permitting reforms aimed at fast-tracking fossil fuel projects such as the Mountain Valley Pipeline.\r\n\r\n\u0022Yes,\u0022 Sanders replied when asked whether he would vote no. \u0022You\u0026#039;re talking about the future of the planet.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), a signatory to the new letter from House Democrats, has also vowed to vote no on any spending measure that includes the Manchin-backed permitting provisions, which have drawn widespread opposition and street protests from climate advocates, Indigenous groups, and other frontline community leaders.\r\n\r\nIt\u0026#039;s not clear, though, how many Democrats in the House or Senate would be willing to join Sanders and Khanna in voting against the government funding package, which also needs Republican support to pass the upper chamber.\r\n\r\n\u0022Attempting to include this Dirty Deal in the continuing resolution is an underhanded and undemocratic attempt to circumvent voters.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs The Lever reported Friday, the nearly 100-member CPC \u0022could exercise its power to stop a carbon bomb\u0022 if it chose to act as a bloc.\r\n\r\n\u0022But so far, the caucus has stopped short of pledging to vote against the pipeline deal at all costs,\u0022 the outlet noted.\r\n\r\nNevertheless, climate groups have been heartened by the mounting public opposition to the Manchin deal from members of the Democratic caucus.\r\n\r\n\u0022Today\u0026#039;s letter from House members further confirms what we\u0026#039;ve been seeing on the streets and in town hall meetings across the country: large and growing public disgust for this egregious fossil fuel permitting deal,\u0022 Wenonah Hauter, executive director of Food and Water Watch, said Friday. \u0022The cynical manner in which the deal is being pushed, as an attachment to must-pass legislation, represents the worst of Washington politics from Democratic Party leaders who claim to be climate champions.\u0022\r\n\r\nEbony Twiller Martin, co-executive director of Greenpeace USA, warned that \u0022Manchin and Schumer\u0026#039;s Dirty Deal would allow the oil and gas industry which is responsible for over 1 in 5 premature deaths to fast track projects that could contaminate more air, water, and land—especially in Alaska, Appalachia, West Texas, New Mexico, and the Gulf Coast.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Attempting to include this Dirty Deal in the continuing resolution is an underhanded and undemocratic attempt to circumvent voters and hold hostage any elected official who dares oppose this deal,\u0022 Martin added. \u0022Congress should pass a continuing resolution free of this Dirty Deal.\u0022