160+ Groups Denounce Mining Industry Giveaways in 'Dirty' Manchin Side Deal

More than 160 advocacy groups on Monday joined progressive U.S. lawmakers in opposing proposed federal permitting reforms negotiated by Sen. Joe Manchin and Democratic leadership that, while \u0022delighting\u0022 the fossil fuel industry, have been condemned by activists as a \u0022climate disaster.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There is no way to mitigate the damage that would be done by this side deal, it must be unequivocally rejected.\u0022\r\n\r\nMonday\u0026#039;s letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) focuses on the \u0022environmental impacts from reckless hardrock mining and processing\u0022 that the proposed side deal between Manchin (D-W.Va.) and party leadership would cause.\r\n\r\nThe compromise—blasted by opponents like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as a \u0022dirty side deal\u0022—would allow expedited approval of oil and gas projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a top priority for Manchin, in exchange for the fossil fuel industry-funded senator\u0026#039;s support for the Inflation Reduction Act, the weakened reconciliation package signed last month by President Joe Biden.\r\n\r\n\u0022A leaked draft of a side deal to weaken and truncate environmental reviews is nothing more than the wishlist for all extractive industries—more extraction, less community input, less scrutiny of potential impacts, and less accountability when harm occurs,\u0022 the letter states.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our concerns include those that relate to the environmental justice impacts to communities and environmental impacts from mining and mineral processing this side deal would cause,\u0022 the groups added. \u0022There is no way to mitigate the damage that would be done by this side deal, it must be unequivocally rejected.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe letter\u0026#039;s signatories argued that \u0022one of this side deal\u0026#039;s many horrible facets is that it allows the mining industry to tilt the scale of our governments\u0026#039; decisions even more heavily in their favor.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe signers warned that if passed, the deal would gut some environmental and cultural protection laws, including the Clean Water Act, National Environmental Policy Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act.\r\n\r\nThe letter also notes that the 150-year-old General Mining Law—designed to aid in the genocidal U.S. colonization of Indigenous lands in the West, still \u0022encourages the mining industry to claim public lands as their own, almost entirely for free, and at great expense to the public.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe groups asserted the Environmental Justice for All Act and the Requirements, Expectations, and Standard Procedures for Effective Consultation with Tribes (RESPECT) Act—bills led by Reps. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and Donald McEachin (D-Va.)—strengthen existing environmental, civil rights, and tribal consultation laws \u0022to help ensure our government listens to frontline communities and empowers them to hold our government accountable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Under no circumstances,\u0022 the letter concludes, \u0022should Congress cut any deals made on the backs of some of the most marginalized peoples and communities in the U.S.\u0022