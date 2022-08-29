Major League Baseball Players Launch Drive to Unionize 'Outdated, Exploitative' Minors

Labor advocates on Monday cheered as the union representing Major League Baseball players launched a drive to unionize their minor league counterparts, who endure grueling working conditions, often for near-poverty wages, for a roughly 1 in 10 shot at making it to \u0022The Show.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Minor league players make near-poverty wages while serving as some of MLB\u0026#039;s best ambassadors.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) announced Sunday that it took the initial step of sending out authorization cards enabling Minor League Baseball (MiLB) players to vote on whether to unionize.\r\n\r\n\u0022Minor leaguers represent our game\u0026#039;s future and deserve wages and working conditions that befit elite athletes who entertain millions of baseball fans nationwide,\u0022 MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said in a statement. \u0022They\u0026#039;re an important part of our fraternity and we want to help them achieve their goals both on and off the field.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This organizing campaign is an investment in the future of our game and our player fraternity,\u0022 Clark added.\r\n\r\nDespite Major League Baseball (MLB) teams being worth billions of dollars and raking in roughly $10 billion in annual revenue, players at the lowest levels of the minor leagues earn less than minimum wage workers in some states for a 40-hour workweek.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s a few hundred dollars a week paid out only during the season,\u0022 Harry Marino—who played four seasons in the minors and is now the outgoing executive director of Advocates for Minor Leaguers—explained earlier this year.\r\n\r\nRookie ball players currently earn $400 per week during the season, while Class A players make $500 weekly, AA players get $600, and AAA team members receive $700.\r\n\r\n\u0022Guys struggle with housing, nutrition, and making ends meet on a fundamental level,\u0022 Marino said. \u0022The system is outdated, exploitative, and needs to change.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn stark contrast, the average MLB salary is upwards of $4 million—with the highest-paid superstars making more than $30 million annually.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nESPN reports:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe potential unionization of more than 5,000 minor leaguers is the latest action in a yearslong effort by players who won a $185 million settlement from the league in an unpaid wages class-action lawsuit and have received housing from teams and increased pay in recent years. Minor league players, whose compensation and benefits are not collectively bargained, continue to argue for higher salaries, which for a vast majority range from around $5,000 to $14,000 annually. Furthermore, the Senate Judiciary Committee has suggested it will call a hearing to explore MLB\u0026#039;s antitrust exemption and its treatment of minor leaguers.\r\n\r\n\r\nSen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who chairs the judiciary committee, lamented on Twitter that \u0022minor league players make near-poverty wages while serving as some of MLB\u0026#039;s best ambassadors in communities across America.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLabor reporter Hamilton Nolan tweeted that it\u0026#039;s \u0022hard to think of a group that will get more material gains from unionizing than minor league baseball players. ALWAYS unionize if you work for a wealthy organization but find yourself being paid like shit. Shout out to Google cafeteria workers, etc.\u0022\r\n\r\nDemocratic Socialists of America\u0026#039;s Baseball League tweeted: \u0022Every worker deserves a union! DSA\u0026#039;s baseball fans stand in solidarity with the MLBPA and Minor League players organizing for fair pay and better working conditions.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe move to unionize minor league players comes amid a nationwide wave of successful labor organizing by workers at companies including Starbucks, Amazon, Apple, Trader Joe\u0026#039;s, and Chipotle.